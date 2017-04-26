2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles Final 7-Round Mock Draft

The final Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft for the 2017 NFL Draft.

We are one day away from the 2017 NFL Draft, and that means mock draft season is almost over. It has been a long offseason of Philadelphia Eagles mocks, starting with this post-Combine mock draft. The post-free agency mock draft was next and then was followed by an end-of-March seven rounder.

The next mock draft got funky, as it had trades that made sense for the Eagles. And then the mock draft came back down to earth with a best-case-scenario seven-round mock draft. All of those mock drafts has led us to this final seven-round mock draft.

This offseason for the Eagles has been an interesting one. They signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who will take their offense to the next level. Along with Jeffery, the Eagles added another wide receiver, Torrey Smith. to help the vertical passing offense, but Philadelphia still has some major holes on their roster.

Howie Roseman and company apparently made quarterback Carson Wentz the priority this offseason, adding those two wide receivers and bulking up their offensive line (Chance Warmack and Stefen Wisniewski). These moves were solid, but they still need to do more work.

Cornerback is a major hole on their rosters and should be a priority in the draft. Wentz and the Eagles offense also need a starting running back, so it will be interesting to see how they address the need.

Luckily for the Eagles, they can address both of those holes early in the 2017 NFL Draft. This mock draft is a combination of what I think will happen and what I think makes sense for the Eagles. It has been a fun ride this offseason, so enjoy my final seven-round mock draft.

TRADE

Philadelphia gets: Pick 25, Pick 57, Pick 89

Houston gets: Pick 14, Pick 99

Round 1, Pick 25: Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma

I know what you’re thinking: Whoa! Joe Mixon in the first round? He is going to be there in the second round for the Eagles.

If not been for a rape allegation, the Eagles would draft former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley at No. 14. However, with the allegations, I feel that Conley will fall on draft day and it will make the Eagles decide just to move back.

Trading back in the draft is tough, but the Texans need a quarterback, and I believe they will trade up to get their guy. By trading with the Texans (or someone in the mid-20’s), the Eagles will pick up an extra second-round pick.

Could they wait until the second to get Mixon? Maybe, but I feel that it will be too hard to take that chance. So, I have the Eagles taking Mixon in the first round. Had it not been for his off-field red flags (punching a woman), Mixon would have been a top-10 pick in my eyes. He is an unbelievable talent and has All-Pro potential.

After releasing a joint statement with the victim in the incident, I feel that Mixon’s stock is rising. What he did was horrible, but the world (especially the NFL) is about giving second chances. If the Eagles feel that he has learned from his terrible actions and is still rehabilitating his behavior and character, he will be an Eagle.

A lot of the talk during the draft season has been about how former Stanford running back Chrisitan McCaffrey fits the Eagles offense so well. He does, but Mixon fits it better. And Mixon is better. That is not a knock on McCaffrey, but a testament to how good I feel Mixon is and can be in the NFL. Drafting Mixon in the first may be a hot take or a bold prediction. However, it is something I feel confident could happen. Hence why I have the Eagles taking Mixon in the first round.

Round 2, Pick 43: Zay Jones, WR – ECU

Oddly enough, this second-round pick was harder for me to decide on than the Eagles taking Mixon in the first round. I was thinking about making this pick Conley, but at the moment, that is just too hard to predict. If he falls and the Eagles feel confident about what they have gathered, it would make a ton of sense to pull the trigger and take Conley.

But, I do not know enough about that right now, so the Eagles play it safe and select one of the more reliable players in the draft: former ECU wide receiver Zay Jones.

There is a lot to love about the pass-catcher, beginning with the fact that he has the NCAA record for receptions in a career (399). He also has the NCAA record for most receptions in a season (158). That is a big conversation starter when it comes to Jones, but my favorite tidbit is that his father, Robert Jones, played in the NFL. I love when a player has NFL bloodlines, and Jones’ uncle is Jeff Blake, just adding to his family history of NFL players (via NFL.com).

Back to the receptions, Jones can catch the football. His hands are elite, and he uses them efficiently. Before 2017, that is something the Eagles couldn’t say about any of their wide receivers. They may have added Jeffery and Smith, but Jones would just add to the party. He would be an excellent target for Wentz and give him another reliable target, outside of Jeffery.

His Combine numbers cemented to me that he is a player that will help the Eagles, so that is why I have them scooping him up with the 43rd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He may not make it this far, but if he does, the Eagles should take him.

Round 2, Pick 57: Teez Tabor, CB – Florida

This mock draft goes against everything I believe in, mainly because the Eagles do not take a cornerback with their first two picks. I have been vocal all draft season about the need for a cornerback being too high to pass up, but this is the way my final mock draft worked out. However, the first cornerback they get will be a steal in the draft.

Teez Tabor was regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the draft until the NFL Combine. At the Combine, Tabor’s stock took a hit when he ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash. It started to make people question if Tabor has the speed to cover NFL-caliber wide receivers. He had another chance to run his 40 at his pro day, but that plummeted his draft stock. Instead of improving his 40-time, Tabor ran a disappointing 4.75 (unofficial according to NFL Network). A 4.62 isn’t good, but a 4.75 is terrible. Tabor went from first round talk to he may even drop to the third talk.

However, sometimes the NFL Combine can cloud the judgment made from the film. And one thing I always live by, “The eye in the sky doesn’t lie.” On film, Tabor is a legitimate starter in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus,

“(Tabor) allowed an NFL passer rating of 41.2 over the past three years. By comparison, the passer rating for throwing the ball into the dirt every play is 39.6.” So, he may have a bad 40-time, but the man can cover.

If he is still on the board for the Eagles in the second, they could potentially get a steal and the starting cornerback they need. Tabor would be a great addition to the secondary in Philly.

TRADE

Eagles get: Pick 76

Saints get: Pick 89, linebacker Mychal Kendricks

Round 3, Pick 76: Sidney Jones, CB – Washington

Two trades in my final seven-round mock draft are crazy, but I just feel like they make too much sense for the Eagles. Trading linebacker Mychal Kendricks seems inevitable and New Orleans is a potential destination for him. Just like the Mixon pick, former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones has been a popular pick in my mock drafts. Jones is the best cornerback in the draft, but sadly, he tore his Achilles tendon during his pro day.

Had it not been for the torn Achilles, Jones would probably be in play at 14 for the Eagles. The injury is of extreme concern, but Jones’ doctor released a statement (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network):

Here is the most recent medical report from Dr. Anderson on CB Sidney Jones, sent to 32 teams yesterday. It lays out the 4-6 month timeline pic.twitter.com/Ow67eax5Ch — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

The most important aspect of this medical report is the last sentence. “We anticipate continued progression with a return to full activity in 4-6 months.” Now, this could be taken two ways. You could either think that Jones will be back in four months and is good to go. Or you could take it like I did, looking at the keyword in that sentence: anticipate. This report was sent to all 32 teams days away from the NFL Draft. Meaning Jones and his people want teams to take him earlier than he has been projected. There is no guarantee that he will be back, so I am not taking Jones until the third round. I believe he will drop to the third round and the Eagles make a ton of sense.

They aren’t winning the Super Bowl next season, so getting Jones and letting him sit out the entire 2017 season could be huge for both sides. Jones would be 100 percent and recovered before rushing back, and the Eagles would have a legitimate No. 1 cornerback in 2018. It would almost be like having an extra first-round pick in 2018 when he comes back.

Round 4, Pick 118: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL – Villanova

This pick may be interesting for those who know Tanoh Kpassagnon, the defensive end out of Villanova. Some feel that Kpassagnon could go as high as the second round. He is a natural athlete, but his football skills just aren’t as fine-tuned as I would like for a player in the second round. I feel he is more of a fourth round target and if he is there the Eagles should draft him.

He is just a very raw project that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz could develop nicely. I think he has the chance to be pretty good, but I also believe he could be a player that never reaches the potential many people feel he has. Kpassagnon would be lucky to sit behind players like Brandon Graham, Chris Long, and Vinny Curry to help learn the position further.

Round 4, Pick 139: Shelton Gibson, WR – West Virginia

Philadelphia may have added deep-threat Smith in free agency, but Smith isn’t getting younger. He also had a terrible 2016 season, so there is no guarantee that he will be the guy that stretches the field for the Eagles. That is why former West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson would be a great addition in the fourth round for the Eagles.

Gibson is a burner and a guy that can take the top off of the defense. He had a poor showing at the combine, only running a 4.50-second 40-yard dash, but his tape tells the real story. According to an AFC South scout (via NFL.com):

He’s got ridiculous speed. He runs by people like they are standing still like DeSean Jackson used to do at Cal.

He may be a guy that catches one or two passes a game, but one of those passes will be for a big play. That is exactly why the Eagles should draft him and why he is taken off the board here in my mock.

Round 5, Pick 155, Kendell Beckwith, LB – LSU

Former LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith would probably be a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft had it not been for a torn ACL derailed his season. Beckwith would obviously have to recover fully, but he could be a great replacement for Kendricks. He is a consistent tackler, and even though he struggles at times in coverage, he would be a solid pickup in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 194: Michael Roberts, TE – Toledo

The Eagles worked former Toledo tight end Michael Roberts during the draft process, so there is some interest. Roberts is a solid pass catching tight end and according to NFL.com:

When he catches the ball, it matters. Has had over 80 percent of his career catches go for first downs and this season saw 35.5 percent of his catches go for touchdowns (16).

2017 is probably Brent Celek’s last season in Philly, so replacing him in the sixth round of the draft would be great. Roberts may not be as good of a blocker as Celek, but he can improve at the next level, just like current Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has done.

Round 7, Pick 230: Malik Golden, S – Penn State

Just like Roberts, the Eagles have an interest in former Penn State safety Malik Golden. They brought him in for a pre-draft visit and put him through a workout according to SportingNews.com. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com thinks Golden will be a preferred free agent after the draft. However, I have the Eagles taking Golden with their last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In my opinion, this would be a great draft for the Eagles. They would walk away with their starting running back and a great wide receiver. They also add two starting cornerbacks, and players that have potential to make an impact. It has been a fun draft season, and I thank each and every one of you that have read my mock drafts over the last couple of months.

