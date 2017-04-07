2017 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round Mock Draft With Trades

Here is what a Philadelphia Eagles seven-round mock draft would look like with some crazy trades.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the busiest teams this offseason. Whether it is making trades or signing free agents, it is evident the Eagles have a plan to get better. They have improved their roster from last season, leaving holes they can fill in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Howie Roseman has been working hard to make sure that they surround 2016 first round pick, quarterback Carson Wentz, with the necessary parts to succeed in the NFL. Signing wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency highlighted that, but signing offensive linemen Chance Warmack and Stefen Wisniewski cemented it.

Wentz is the priority this offseason, or for a bigger picture look, the future of the Eagles takes precedent. Philadelphia is not going to be playing in the Super Bowl this season. With that in mind, they are taking the right steps to make sure that could happen down the road. They understand that building around Wentz could lead them to their first Super Bowl.

The NFL Draft will be huge for the Eagles as they continue to rebuild their franchise. As we get closer to the draft, mock drafts have been pouring in. Mock drafts are pretty much just calculated guesses, but sometimes you can have some fun with them. So let’s do just that and get wild with some major trades in this latest seven-round mock draft. They probably won’t happen, but hey—you never know.

TRADE! Round 2, Pick 33: Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma

Eagles get: 2017 first round pick (32), 2017 second round pick (42), and 2018 first round pick

Saints get: 2017 first round pick (14), fourth round pick (139), and linebacker Mychal Kendricks

THEN

Eagles get: 2017 second round pick (33), 2017 sixth round pick (185)

Browns get: 2017 first round pick (32)

This trade is a bizarre scenario that makes a ton of sense for all involved. The Eagles currently have the 14th overall pick. If I were them, I would sit where I was and take the best cornerback available. But like I said, this mock is about trades. So, I have them moving all the way back to the 32nd overall pick. The Saints traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots to get that pick, but now they use it to move up in the draft.

New Orleans knows their window is closing with Drew Brees, so they are making this move to get another difference maker on defense to try and help their team. Philadelphia is all about the future, so moving back and picking up another first round pick in 2018 is huge. The Eagles sweeten the deal by giving Mychal Kendricks to the Saints, who would be a solid addition to their defense.

Instead of picking at 32, the Eagles move back one spot, to pick 33. The Cleveland Browns have not drafted a quarterback yet in this mock. So, they decide to get the important fifth-year option for their new franchise quarterback by moving up one spot.

That puts the Eagles at the 33rd pick or the first pick in the second round. With that pick, I have them taking former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. We all know about Mixon’s off-field troubles, and I feel that will make it hard for him to go in the first. However, the NFL is a business and Mixon can play football at an elite level, so he won’t be waiting long in the second round to get drafted.

Philadelphia has been testing the public relations waters by letting everyone know they were working Mixon out and that leads me to believe they are gearing up to take him in the 2017 NFL Draft. Mixon would immediately be the Eagles No. 1 running back and give Wentz and the Eagles offense a legitimate weapon out of the backfield.

TRADE! Round 2, Pick 35: Kevin King, CB – Washington

Eagles get: 2017 second round pick (35)

Bears get: 2017 second round pick (42), 2017 seventh round pick (230), and 2018 fourth round pick

Roseman is known for being aggressive, and he has his foot on the gas right away in the second round. Drafting Mixon would fill a huge hole, but it doesn’t fill the biggest one: cornerback. They need to make sure they address the position early in the draft, so Roseman makes a move to the 35th overall pick. The Bears are rebuilding, so gaining an extra fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is enticing only to move down seven spots in the second.

Philadelphia drafts their first cornerback, Kevin King out of Washington. King is a huge cornerback, standing at 6-3 and weighing in at 200 pounds. Along with his size, King is a great athlete. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and also was a top performer in the vertical, three-cone drill, and 20-yard shuttle.

He would be able to be the Eagles No. 1 comeback and give opposing wide receivers fits with his press-man coverage. He is also able to make plays on the ball (look at the picture above) and even though it’s been overused when talking about King; he is a prototype Seattle Seahawks cornerback. The Eagles should adapt to their ways and get a guy that could help get their defense to the next level.

Round 2, Pick 43: Jarrad Davis, LB – Florida

After being aggressive, the Eagles still have their second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. At 43, they could go cornerback again, but when they see that former Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis has dropped, they need to pull the trigger. In this mock draft, the Eagles have already traded Mychal Kendricks, so they replace him quickly by selecting Davis.

The former Gator would immediately start at outside linebacker for the Eagles and give them one of the best linebacking cores in the NFL. Adding him alongside Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham would be a dream come true for the Eagles defense and would be a major upgrade from Kendricks.

At Florida, Davis was a beast in his last two seasons. He struggled with injuries which could make this drop possible, but the Eagles went with Hicks, who also struggled with injuries. When he was on the field, Davis was one of the most feared linebackers in college football. He ended his career with 201 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, and five and a half sacks. If the Eagles could walk away with Mixon, King, Davis, and a 2018 first-round pick, I think they would be happy with how their draft has started.

TRADE! Round 3, Pick 75: Sidney Jones, CB – Washington

Eagles get: 2017 third round pick (75)

Bills get: two 2017 sixth round picks (185, 194) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews

One of the bigger questions this offseason was whether the Eagles would trade wide receiver, Jordan Matthews. He is in the final year of his contract, and it is likely the Eagles will let him walk away in free agency. That is why Roseman puts his foot back on the gas and makes a move that impacts the future of the franchise in a big way.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver core is pretty bad, so adding a player like Matthews to the mix will naturally improve that position. A third-round pick sounds like a decent option for Matthews, and since they feel there are no starters on the board, it is a slam dunk trade for the Bills.

It also makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. Getting value for a player that won’t be on your roster in 2018 would be huge and the player they get because of it will be even bigger. Sidney Jones is the best cornerback in the 2017 NFL Draft, but a torn Achilles tendon has his NFL future in limbo. He could still go in the first, slide to the second, or drop all the way down to the third. In this mock, he obviously is still on the board in the third. That gives the Eagles motivation to trade Matthews.

Jones may not play in 2017, but he will be their best cornerback in 2018. Adding him to the mix with his college teammate King and Jalen Mills would give the Eagles one of the younger and better cornerback’s groups in the NFL.

Round 3, Pick 99 (from Baltimore): Antonio Garcia, OT – Troy

This pick was already traded by the Eagles, as they sent their third round pick (74) in exchange for the Baltimore Ravens third-round pick and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. The trade will upgrade the Eagles defense from last season.

Moving down 25 spots for a young emerging player was smart and once again drafting for the future is even smarter. The Eagles have a future Hall of Fame left tackle in Jason Peters. However, this will most likely be his last season in Philadelphia. That means that either Lane Johnson will switch over to the left side and they will need a right tackle, or they will look to draft a left tackle.

Former Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia could be either of those players, which is why they take him in the third round. Garcia is a raw tackle who could end up becoming a solid starter down the road. Sitting him for a year behind Peters and Johnson could do wonders for him in the NFL.

Rob Rang of CBS Sports had this to say about Garcia and who he compares to in the NFL:

“COMPARES TO: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers: The blindside protector for former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Bakhtiari has gone from a fourth round pick (No. 109 overall in 2013) to a legitimate Pro Bowl candidate. Just like Garcia at Troy, Bakhtiari’s quick feet, length and tenacity stood out at Colorado but scouts questioned how well he’d acclimate to the greater size and strength of the NFL.”

He makes a ton of sense for the Eagles and would be another great piece for their future.

Round 4, Pick 119: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE – Villanova

The Eagles don’t go far for their fourth round pick, taking Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. The former Wildcat is a large individual, standing at 6-7, weighing in at 289 pounds. He is very raw, but he has a chance to become a player the Eagles can count on the defensive line. He ended his final season at Nova with 11 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss.

If he can get the proper coaching and master his craft, Kpassagnon could be a steal in the fourth round. At the very least, he will be a great rotational player who will give you 100 percent on every snap he plays.

Round 5, Pick 155: Ryan Switzer, WR – North Carolina

I always have my favorite players throughout the draft season, and North Carolina’s former wide receiver Ryan Switzer is one of them. I love everything about his game and feel that he has all the tools to become a successful NFL wide receiver. A lot of his weaknesses are things I like about him.

He is undersized, standing at 5-8 and weighing in at 181 pounds. But he plays big. He isn’t the fastest guy in the world. But he plays quickly. He will never be a No. 1 receiver, or even a No. 2 receiver. But he is a guy that can dominate in the slot.

Even if the Eagles do not trade Matthews, I still feel like Switzer is a guy that should target. He can become one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. Hopefully, he can do that in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

