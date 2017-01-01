2017 NFL Draft order updated

The 2017 NFL Draft order is set for next April’s draft, and as has been the case all season long, the Cleveland Browns will select first overall.

The Cleveland Browns flirted with history this season, as they nearly became the second team in history to go 0-16 through the regular season. However, they did manage to pull off a victory against the San Diego Chargers in Week 16, ending the dreaded losing streak. On Sunday, they took their 15th loss of the season, and with that, they locked up the first overall selection in next April’s draft.

There is plenty of speculation already as to which way they will go with the pick, as their are plenty of holes all over the roster. University of North Carolina quarterback is from Ohio, but the organization may not want to risk taking a QB first overall. The 2017 NFL Draft class is loaded with defensive talent, so it is very possible that a player like Myles Garrett from Texas A&M, or Jonathan Allen from Alabama may go first overall.

The 2017 NFL regular season came down to the wire, as division championships were won on the final day. The draft order for the big day next April is now set, which means there will be thousands of mock drafts written between now and then. The Tennessee Titans pick twice in round one, as do the Cleveland Browns, and some teams desperately need to hit a home run next April if they want to turn their franchise around.

Here’s how it breaks down…

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

We’ll see if the Titans or Browns move around before the draft kicks off in April, considering they have the most ammunition of any team.

