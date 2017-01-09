2017 NFL Draft Order: Top 24 Picks Set After Wild Card Round

Following the Wild Card Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs, the 2017 NFL Draft Order has been set further with the top 24 picks set.

Eight teams now remain in the 2017 NFL Playoffs. Wild Card Weekend ultimately didn’t provide a plethora of entertainment or fantastic matchups. However, it did move us one step closer to the Super Bowl—and to the offseason. In doing so, the 2017 NFL Draft order also was cleared up a bit with just over three months remaining until April’s festivities.

After the regular season, the first 20 selections in the 2017 NFL Draft order was determined. However, the final 12 picks are determined by the results of the postseason. So with the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants losing in the Wild Card Round, there are four more picks that are determined.

When it comes to the order of picks for the playoff teams, they go in order of elimination and then by their regular season record. That is to say, the four teams eliminated in the Wild Card are put in order from worst-to-first by their record from No. 21 to 24. Thus, only eight picks are left to be figured out for the 2017 NFL Draft order to be complete.

Here’s a look at the updated 2017 NFL Draft order now that the top 24 picks are set:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

While the postseason rages on with plenty left to be decided, things are almost entirely clear when it comes to the 2017 NFL Draft order. Teams have been scouting all year, but now they can approach it with a better understanding of the players they can target. In the end, that’s a major benefit with draft season approaching.

