2017 NFL Draft Order: Top 20 Picks Set After Week 17

Looking at the 2017 NFL Draft order with the top-20 picks set after Week 17 of the regular season.

The 2016 NFL season certainly didn’t play out the way that many people expected it to. Between the two teams that played in Super Bowl 50 missing the playoffs, MVP candidates looking like scrubs, and preseason contenders disappointing wholly, it’s been a wild ride. But now the year has concluded and 12 teams made the NFL Playoffs. The other 20 teams, however, are left looking ahead to April’s 2017 NFL Draft.

A few of the picks have been supposed for most of the season, but the reality is that the 2017 NFL Draft order hasn’t been set until Week 17. After their first win of the season one week ago, the Cleveland Browns secured the No. 1 overall pick with an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers followed suit with their 14th loss of the year to lock up the No. 2 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft order.

Now only the 12 picks made by the playoff teams are left to be decided. Those will, of course, be determined by what happens in the postseason and where teams finish. But what we do know is which teams will be making the top-20 picks and in what order.

Here’s a look at the 2017 NFL Draft order after Week 17 with the top-20 now set:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings)

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

There are some obvious winners here in this scenario, most notable the Browns and Tennessee Titans. Cleveland already had the No. 1 pick, but the first-rounder they traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for the pick that became Carson Wentz is at No. 12. For a rebuilding team, having two picks in that range is huge. Meanwhile, the upstart Titans benefit from a trade in 2016 as well, now holding a top-5 selection thanks to their dealing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Obviously this could all change by the time that April 27 rolls around. Teams are going to try and trade to meet their biggest needs may be looking to move up. Moreover, we still need to figure out picks No. 21-32. But for now, this gives us a good idea of where we stand after the regular season as it pertains to the 2017 NFL Draft.

