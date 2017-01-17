2017 NFL Draft Order: Picks Nos. 1-28 Set After Divisional Round
The top 28 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft order are now locked in after the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
After a relatively disappointing Wild Card Round and two blowouts to start the Divisional Round, NFL fans finally got the high-caliber playoff games they wanted. The Green Bay Packers outlasted a Dallas Cowboys comeback and the Pittsburgh Steelers somehow topped the Kansas City Chiefs despite not finding paydirt a single time. Not only are the conference championships now set, though, but the 2017 NFL Draft order is further set.
With each elimination from the postseason, we get a fuller picture of the draft. After the first 20 picks were set following the regular season’s end, the next four selections were determined by the Wild Card losers. Then came picks No. 25-to-28 following the Divisional Round eliminations. That means the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans now know where they’ll be picking come April.
As always, the order that the four eliminated teams from the Divisional Round will pick among themselves was determined by their regular season record. That leaves us with the top-28 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft order now set.
Here’s a look at the 2017 NFL Draft order with the first 28 selections in place following the Divisional Round:
More from NFL Spin Zone
- NFL Playoffs 2017: 20 Bold Predictions For Conference Championships23m ago
- 2017 NFL Free Agency: 5 Budget Targets for Dallas Cowboys1 h ago
- NFL Players Remind Us of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy16h ago
- 2017 NFL Draft: 5 First-Round Options for Dallas Cowboys17h ago
- Houston Texans: Appreciating Lamar Miller’s Season20h ago
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. San Diego Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
For teams like the Texans and Seahawks, this positioning puts them in somewhat of a bind given the fact that they have glaring holes that must be addressed. Contrarily, the Chiefs and Cowboys can take advantage of this deep draft and still potentially improve their team with a Day 1 starter late in the first round. Now, only four picks are left to be determined in the 2017 NFL Draft order.