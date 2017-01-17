2017 NFL Draft Order: Picks Nos. 1-28 Set After Divisional Round

The top 28 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft order are now locked in after the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

After a relatively disappointing Wild Card Round and two blowouts to start the Divisional Round, NFL fans finally got the high-caliber playoff games they wanted. The Green Bay Packers outlasted a Dallas Cowboys comeback and the Pittsburgh Steelers somehow topped the Kansas City Chiefs despite not finding paydirt a single time. Not only are the conference championships now set, though, but the 2017 NFL Draft order is further set.

With each elimination from the postseason, we get a fuller picture of the draft. After the first 20 picks were set following the regular season’s end, the next four selections were determined by the Wild Card losers. Then came picks No. 25-to-28 following the Divisional Round eliminations. That means the Cowboys, Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans now know where they’ll be picking come April.

As always, the order that the four eliminated teams from the Divisional Round will pick among themselves was determined by their regular season record. That leaves us with the top-28 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft order now set.

Here’s a look at the 2017 NFL Draft order with the first 28 selections in place following the Divisional Round:

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (via Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings)

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

For teams like the Texans and Seahawks, this positioning puts them in somewhat of a bind given the fact that they have glaring holes that must be addressed. Contrarily, the Chiefs and Cowboys can take advantage of this deep draft and still potentially improve their team with a Day 1 starter late in the first round. Now, only four picks are left to be determined in the 2017 NFL Draft order.

This article originally appeared on