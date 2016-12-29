2017 NFL draft rankings: Guards

Pound-for-pound, the guard class could be one of the draft’s most impactful when it comes to making early contributions—especially since several of the top center prospects also have thrived here in the past. Typically, we don’t see more than one interior lineman slip into the first round, but there should be a run on guard/center types starting somewhere on Day 2.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Dan Feeney Indiana 6' 4″, 310 lbs. 2 Billy Price Ohio State 6' 4″, 315 lbs. 3 Taylor Moton Western Michigan 6' 5″, 291 lbs. 4 Dorian Johnson Pitt 6' 5″, 315 lbs. 5 Quenton Nelson Notre Dame 6' 5″, 325 lbs. 6 Nico Siragusa San Diego State 6' 5″, 330 lbs. 7 Johnny Caspers Stanford 6' 4″, 292 lbs. 8 Zach Banner USC 6' 9″, 360 lbs. 9 Greg Pyke Georgia 6' 6″, 325 lbs. 10 Isaac Asiata Utah 6' 3″, 323 lbs.

A concussion cost Feeney time earlier this season and he’s had to play a little tackle of late, but he has put together a fine career at guard. Just ask Tevin Coleman, who ran to daylight behind Feeney often in 2015. Price and Johnson both excel as run blockers, too, and Price has to be athletic to do his job in Urban Meyer’s scheme. Nelson has climbed the board as fast as anyone, and he might not be done. Based on how he plays in both the run and pass, he could put up some excellent marks at the combine. Moton has moved here from a spot in the tackle rankings, because that’s likely to be his NFL fit. He has played both outside and in for the Broncos.

