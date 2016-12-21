2017 NFL Draft: New York Jets Late-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

What will the New York Jets do in the 2017 NFL Draft? Find out a strong scenario in this complete seven-round mock draft.

The New York Jets should be looking ahead to the 2017 NFL Draft. They are one of the worst teams in the entire NFL. Sitting at 4-10 on the season, the Jets have not shown any signs of turning things around.

Not only is their awful quarterback situation killing their offense, the Jets defense is showing some serious holes as well. This is a team that is in need of a massive talent infusion.

Can they improve through the 2017 NFL Draft? The opportunities will undoubtedly be there. Let’s take a look at what the Jets should do in this complete seven-round 2017 NFL mock draft.

This mock draft was completed using the Fanspeak On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator.

1 Tim Williams EDGE, Alabama

With the fifth-overall selection, the Jets land Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams. Quarterback could have been under consideration, but there was not one available worth taking that early. I also looked heavily into cornerback possibilities, but this is a deep cornerback class and Williams seemed like better value.

Williams is an extremely athletic and aggressive pass rusher on the edge. He has an explosive first step and the quickness and bend to make plays on the quarterback. Williams is not the biggest or strongest guy up front, but he does a pretty good job of converting his speed to power on the pass rush. At least from the start, this pick would be made exclusively to improve the Jets pass rush. Williams is okay against the run, but that is not where he is going to make his mark at the next level.

That being said, the Jets defensive line, led by Leonard Williams, Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson, should be able to make up for Williams’ struggles against the run. The Jets pass defense has been awful. Williams is an elite-level pass rusher who will immediately make their entire unit better. Cornerback may be the bigger issue overall, but Williams would help hide their problems on the back-end.

2 Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State

Aside from perhaps quarterback, cornerback is the biggest position of need on the Jets roster. Darrelle Revis has quickly gone from elite to below average, and the others at the position like Buster Skrine and Darryl Roberts leave plenty to be desired.

The Jets need both a new number one cornerback and some depth at the position. Luckily, the 2017 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at the position. Marshon Lattimore stands out as a strong choice for the team here in the second round.

Lattimore is an extremely athletic cornerback prospect who has massive upside at the next level. He all of the speed, strength and leaping ability that you could possibly want at the position. Lattimore is an aggressive player who also shows fantastic natural coverage skills. There is a ton to like about Lattimore’s game. Physically he is a freak, and while his skills are a bit raw, he typically stays glued to an opposing receiver in man coverage.

There are some concerns about Lattimore’s durability, which is a major reason for him possibly being available in the second round. That being said, he has massive upside at an important position, that also happens to be a huge need for the Jets. This would be a slam dunk selection for the Jets.

3 Gareon Conley Cornerback, Ohio State

The Jets continue to improve their cornerback situation in the third round, landing Lattimore’s running mate at Ohio State, Gareon Conley. Through the first three rounds of this mock draft, the Jets have significantly improved their pass defense with the additions of Williams, Lattimore and now Conley.

Conley has become an extremely reliable cornerback for Ohio State, consistently making plays on the ball in the air. He not the freak athlete like Lattimore, but Conley has more than enough speed and athleticism to get by at the next level.

The Ohio State product is an extremely smart and aware player who always puts himself in a great position to make a play on the ball. He reads routes extremely well and does a good job of getting a jump by reading the quarterback’s eyes. Conley also shows fantastic ball skills and has shown the ability to excel in both man and zone coverage.

There is a lot to like about Conley’s game, and while him slipping to the third round would be a surprise, it is not impossible. He does not show the massive athletic upside of a guy like Lattimore and this cornerback class is absolutely loaded with talent.

That being said, Conley is an extremely consistent and productive cornerback who would fit in great as a number two option on the Jets’ defense. Lattimore may end becoming the star of the two, but Conley would be a fantastic running mate for him again. With these first three picks, the Jets pass defense would go from a major weakness to a possible strength.

5 Jon Heck Offensive Tackle, North Carolina

Last year, the Jets traded their 2017 fourth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft. So, on we go to the fifth round.

The Jets quarterback situation has been a major reason for their offensive struggles in 2016. Ryan Fitzpatrick has been awful, Geno Smith once again showed nothing and Bryce Petty has not been much better. That being said, they certainly have not been helped out by their offensive line.

The Jets have obvious holes all across their offensive line, and they would be wise to make it a priority in the 2017 NFL Draft. The problem is that this offensive line class is the worst in recent memory. Because of that, there was not a real opportunity to improve their offensive line situation in the early rounds.

Here in the fifth round, the Jets finally find some proper value up front. Jon Heck is not a big-time offensive tackle prospect, but he is a solid player who could bring some stability to the Jets’ offensive line.

Heck shows some nice footwork and solid quickness, allowing him to compete well in pass protection. Heck is not very strong at the point of attack and that does limit his ability in the run game. That being said, he does a nice job of reaching the second level with consistency. Heck is far from a perfect offensive line prospect, but what do you expect in the fifth round? He is a dependable guy with a bit of upside who could come in and compete at right tackle immediately.

6 Forrest Lamp Offensive Line, Western Kentucky

After not finding value on the offensive line earlier in the draft, the Jets double-up on the position here late. Forrest Lamp has become a strong left tackle at Western Kentucky, who has typically done a great job against a higher level of competition.

Lamp is a quick and aggressive offensive lineman who shows the ability to dominate in both pass protection and the run game. He is a strong player who also shows a bit of athleticism up front.

He performed well as a left tackle in college, but Lamp’s future at the next level is likely inside. His short arms and overall frame make Lamp best suited as a guard at the next level. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing. Lamp’s aggressive play and quickness off of the snap should make for a strong transition inside. He is a hard-nosed player who will not be afraid to take on the massive interior defensive linemen at the next level.

Offensive tackle may be the bigger need for the Jets, but they certainly could use some talent and depth at guard as well. Lamp is an interesting prospect who consistently plays at a high level. His success against good competition in college makes him an enticing option in the sixth round. Lamp could legitimately come in and compete for snaps at right guard immediately. Not bad for such a late pick.

7 Cooper Rush Quarterback, Central Michigan

I believe that the Jets will be involved with quarterbacks early in the 2017 NFL Draft. Guys like Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky who could come in and compete right away should undoubtedly be on their radar.

That being said, both Watson and Trubisky were gone once the Jets were on the clock in the first round. Instead of taking the raw DeShone Kizer, the Jets are better off filling their other needs and seeing what Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg can give them in a full season.

That being said, it never hurts to add another option to the mix. Here in the seventh round of this mock draft, the Jets take a shot on quarterback Cooper Rush. Physically, Rush is limited at the quarterback position. He does not have ideal size for the position, his athleticism is limited and so is his arm strength.

That being said, he is an accurate passer who has all or the intangibles that teams love in quarterbacks. Rush is an extremely tough player who shows strong pocket awareness. He is also a great leader and smart player who rarely makes a mistake.

He is probably nothing more than a career backup, but the Jets could certainly use a smart and reliable guy at the quarterback position on their roster. Rush undoubtedly has a limited ceiling, but he is a guy who you could count on to come in and make the smart plays. He is far from the player you want to build your offense around, but the Jets could certainly use some stability at the position.

