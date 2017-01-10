2017 NFL Draft: National Title Prospects Who Just Made Money

They say one game won’t determine the status of any players in the upcoming 2017 NFL draft, unless of course it’s the biggest game of them all.

Things are different with a College Football National Championship. It’s the closest thing to a Super Bowl the NCAA has. At the end of the day pro teams want players who perform at their best in the big moments. It doesn’t get much bigger than the national title. So looking at the recaps of the instant classic, who were the prospects from each side who made themselves big money with their performances?

Deshaun Watson (QB, Clemson)

As if this is any surprise. Few players on the field had more to gain or lose in that matchup than Watson. Most draft experts considered him a fringe 1st round prospect. Though in love with his intangibles and athleticism, many wondered if his size, accuracy and decision-making would prove his undoing. Instead he ripped apart the best defense in college football for 463 yards and four touchdowns, throwing the winning score with just six seconds left. Productive and clutch.

Jordan Leggett extends and makes the grab pic.twitter.com/x2EhApCsfW — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 10, 2017

Jordan Leggett (TE, Clemson)

There is no doubt that Leggett has top notch receiving ability as a tight end. He led Clemson in catches and yards in the game, which is pretty significant considered he was on the same field as Mike Williams. His acrobatic grab on the final drive that helped set up the winning touchdown is indicative of what he’s done all year. Every time Watson has needed a big play from somebody, Leggett always seems to be the one who steps up.

Carlos Watkins (DT, Clemson)

Overshadowed by that final drive and the singular brilliance of Watson was how well the Clemson defense played most of the game. At the center of it was defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. His improvement over the course of 2016 has been hard to miss. He’s more active across the entire line of scrimmage, both as a run defender and interior pass rusher. Alabama had a hard time controlling him and it allowed the Tigers to get several key stops that played a big role in how the game ended.

O.J. Howard (TE, Alabama)

He wasn’t only the best receiving target for the Crimson Tide in the game, for the most part Howard was the only receiving target. At least the only one that could make plays when it mattered. His 106 yards were 70 yards better than the next closes Tide receiver on the stat sheet. Even better was the fact that he was spotted wide open on a number of other plays Alabama couldn’t hit. This game validated that he’s one of, if not the best tight end prospect in the 2017 class.

Ryan Anderson strips Wayne Gallman and recovers the fumble at the start of the 2nd half for #Alabama! #RollTide #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/tq2WcYNCv7 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) January 10, 2017

Ryan Anderson (OLB, Alabama)

The one man who made life miserable for Deshaun Watson most of the game was Ryan Anderson. He was everywhere on that Alabama defense. He had a sack, multiple pressures, two tackles for loss and also showed his presence when dropping into coverage. The versatility, athleticism and effort were impossible to miss. Anderson was considered a solid 2nd round prospect before this game. Now he may have rocketed into the top 32.

Reuben Foster (ILB, Alabama)

The linebackers were the focal point of success most of the game for Alabama. While Anderson earned it as a pass rusher, it was Reuben Foster who seemed like he was everywhere. No matter where Clemson ball carriers went, he was there making tackles and delivering some downright vicious hits. Watson is sure to have nightmares about him for the next couple weeks. He looks like a future star at middle linebacker in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on