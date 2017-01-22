2017 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have eight picks during the 2017 NFL Draft to fill several of holes that plagued them. A seven-round mock draft for the Vikes.

It looked like the Minnesota Vikings were destined for greatness in 2016. That was until injuries exacerbated issues along the offensive line, turning their offense into a train wreck for much of the season.

Heading into 2017, the Vikings now have an opportunity to address some of their issues in the coming months. NFL free agency will be a good start, but the market is only expected to have so many worthy options available. That’s why Minnesota’s focus should be on upgrading the roster during the 2017 NFL Draft.

For the most part, the 2017 draft class is loaded with starting-caliber talent. Although the offensive line positions are somewhat thin, there will be no shortage of worthy talent when late April rolls around. Luckily, the Vikings have eight draft picks to improve their roster when that time comes. Seeing as the draft is still months away, though, all we can do is speculate. So for now, we’ll have to settle on mock drafts to get us through the offseason.

With that in mind, here is my seven-round mock draft for the Vikings. Remember that this is more a commentary on possible needs and prospect stock than an actual prediction of what could happen on draft day.

Note: The Vikings traded their first-round pick as part of the deal for Sam Bradford. They received the Dolphins’ third- and fourth-round picks as part of the deal for the Vikings’ 2016 third-round pick.

2 Ethan Pocic Center/Guard, LSU

It all starts with the Vikings’ first pick, which comes in the second round. Minnesota can’t afford to ignore the offensive line during the draft, and will likely invest a significant amount of picks upgrading the front five.

Unfortunately, the Vikings will have a tough time finding an offensive tackle worthy of this pick. The 2017 draft class is a bit thin at tackle, which means I expect Minnesota to look elsewhere in the second round.

Ethan Pocic seems like an exceptional option at the start of Day 2. The LSU product is a tough, physical presence along the interior of the offensive line, and has the versatility to play any of the three interior positions. Better yet, he’s a tone-setter who can help provide stability up front.

When you put on the film, Pocic shows an outstanding ability to get movement in the ground game. While pass protection is obviously the focus this offseason, the former Tiger is more than capable of dominating no matter the play call. However, it’s his strength, tenacity and determination that really stand out.

This selection doesn’t solve the Vikings’ problem at left tackle. It does, however, give them a leader at center who can anchor this line for the next decade.

3 D’Onta Foreman Running Back, Texas

Chances are that Adrian Peterson will not be back with the Vikings in 2017. He’s already pointed out teams he’d like to sign with if cut, and isn’t expected to be willing to restructure his contract to stay in the Twin Cities.

If that’s the case, Minnesota can’t afford to settle with what they’ve currently got at running back. They need to add a young, energetic back with the potential to develop (quickly) into a featured back. There’s a good chance D’Onta Foreman can be that guy.

The former Longhorn spent all last season bulldozing opposing defenses to the tune of 2,208 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He earned the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top runner, and likely would have been in the Heisman conversation if it wasn’t for Texas’ subpar showing throughout the year.

There is some concern about his size, which currently sits around 250 pounds. We’ve seen what weight issues have done to top runners in recent years (i.e. Eddie Lacy), so you better believe teams will do their due diligence during physical checks.

If Foreman’s weight isn’t an issue, he makes plenty of sense on Day 2. The talent is there for him to emerge as a star in the coming years, and the Vikings need a new workhorse. Imagine Foreman’s thunder and Jerick McKinnon’s lightning in the Minnesota backfield.

3 Conor McDermott Offensive Tackle, UCLA

The offensive line rebuild continues here, and understandably so. The Vikings desperately need more tackle talent heading into 2017, especially with the way T.J. Clemmings played this past season.

My guess is Minnesota will add an experienced starter during free agency. Even if that’s the case, adding more talent via the draft is a must. The focal point here is upgrading the depth along the front five instead of depending on guys like Clemmings to protect your quarterback’s blindside when injuries occur.

I’m a big fan of Conor McDermott, who I believe could develop into one of the class’ better tackles. The UCLA alum sports a massive frame, good strength and enough athleticism to play on either side of the line. While he still needs some refinement with technique and footwork, the natural tools are there for him to shine.

There are some mixed opinions about when he’ll come off the board. Some see McDermott going as early as the second, while others have mocked him as late as the fifth. In my opinion, the third round seems like a realistic landing spot for the former Bruin. Being 6-8 will prove to be a challenge at the next level. However, with his athleticism and surprisingly light feet, McDermott should prove to be a steal here for the Vikings.

4 Davon Godchaux Defensive Tackle, LSU

They already added one former Tiger, so why not another—just on the other side of the ball?

The Vikings have a big need at defensive tackle this offseason. While Linval Joseph is a star, Sharrif Floyd missed almost all of the 2016 campaign with a knee injury and is an unknown right now. The depth is decent along the interior, but Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen won’t be overwhelming offensive lines anytime soon.

That’s why Minnesota could afford to add another high-upside option at the position. With an extra fourth-round pick, it seems like the perfect opportunity to grab someone like Davon Godchaux.

The LSU star is an impressive athlete for his size, possessing excellent burst and power off the line. Most importantly, he excels as a pass rusher, which isn’t an easy trait to come by with defensive tackles.

Obviously there’s some concern considering Godchaux’s extracurriculars. He was suspended in September following charges of false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, but they were eventually dropped. General manager Rick Spielman typically tries to avoid character concerns. However, a strong interview during the NFL Combine could put Godchaux on the Vikings’ draft board.

We’ll see how things pan out in the coming months. If Godchaux can state his case well, the Vikings could take aim at him in the middle rounds.

4 Taylor Moton Offensive Tackle, Western Michigan

Yes, another round and another offensive lineman heads to Minnesota. I was serious when I said they needed to take the rebuild along the front five seriously. That means spending another pick up front at the start of Day 3.

As much as I like McDermott, I actually think Taylor Moton has more long-term potential. The Western Michigan product has spent his entire collegiate career impressing scouts, and continued to do so during his senior campaign. Now he finds himself in position to potentially come off the board in the early or middle rounds.

There are some who believe he could make the move inside at the next level. However, he spent his time with the Broncos dominated opponents at right tackle. With McDermott seemingly slotting in on the left side, the addition of Moton would help give Minnesota bookends for the future.

Moton is praised as a punishing run blocker with improving abilities in pass protection. With some NFL coaching, he should be able to hone his footwork and lateral quickness enough to earn a starting job on the right side.

Realistically, Moton will need some work before he’s ready to play significant snaps. However, with time, experience and guidance, the Western Michigan star could easily find himself starting on the right side in Minnesota in the not-so-distant future.

5 Jessamen Dunker Guard, Tennessee State

Is it overkill yet? Some of you may think so, but I don’t considering the Vikings had arguably the worst offensive line in 2016. It doesn’t help that three tackles are headed for free agency and Brandon Fusco could be a cap casualty. Considering Fusco’s potential departure, more options are needed at guard. Pocic can obviously help if needed, but that doesn’t mean having more bodies would be a bad idea.

Jessamen Dunker is an intriguing candidate to come off the board here. The former Florida Gator transferred to Tennessee State after some off-the-field issues, but rehabbed his image with the Tigers and worked his way back onto the NFL radar. In the coming months, he could prove himself to be a mid-round talent.

Dunker possesses outstanding athleticism and agility for the position. There are obviously some red flags that must be addressed. Even though Spielman strays away from character issues, I think he’s done enough to prove he’s moved on from his past transgressions. Assuming interviews go well, Dunker could easily convince teams to keep him on their draft boards.

What I like about him is he’s touted for his pass blocking skills. The Vikings obviously need more capable pass protectors moving forward, and Dunker fits the bill.

6 Des Lawrence Cornerback, North Carolina

With the offensive line rebuild complete, it’s time to turn our attention to the secondary. The Vikings are losing two of their top three cornerbacks to free agency in 2017, so adding depth will likely be a priority.

One guy I like as a late-round target is Des Lawrence. While not an overly exciting prospect, the North Carolina product brings all of the tools to the table that Spielman looks for in his cornerbacks.

Lawrence stands out on a film because of his length and ability to get his hands on the football. At 6-1, 185 pounds, he has the size the Vikings like on the outside and is a willing run defender. The former Tar Heel also has tremendous ball skills, evidenced by the 24 passes defended and two interceptions he’s tallied over the last two seasons.

I don’t believe Lawrence will ever be a star in the NFL. However, he appears to have the natural abilities to at least assert himself as a reliable subpackage cornerback. Minnesota needs more depth, and Lawrence has the potential to fill that role in the near future. Assuming workouts go well and he can add some strength/size at the next level, Lawrence should develop into a quality backup cornerback.

7 Tanner Vallejo Linebacker, Boise State

As you probably know, Spielman has a knack for picking a project linebacker in the seventh round. So why not keeping the tradition going during the 2017 NFL Draft? There should be several options on Day 3, but I believe Tanner Vallejo could be a serious consideration. The former Boise State star had an up-and-down college career, but showed at times that he’s capable of being a difference maker at linebacker.

Just look back at his 2014 campaign, when he was among the best linebackers in the nation. Then, in 2015, Vallejo took a big step backwards while battling an injury. Things got better for the Broncos linebacker in 2016, but he saw a wrist injury bring his final season at Boise State to an early end.

Despite his setbacks, I’m confident the Vikings can turn Vallejo into a quality NFL linebacker. They’ve already worked magic with players like Audie Cole—imagine what they can do with a more natural talent like Vallejo.

If he can get healthy and stay there, Vallejo can develop into a reliable contributor for Minnesota. I’m not sure what his ceiling is at the next level, but he could absolutely make plays as special teams ace at the very least—you can’t expect much more out of a seventh-round pick.

