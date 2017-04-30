2017 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Undrafted Free Agents
The NFL Draft may have ended, but the talent acquisition continues. Here’s a list of the undrafted free agents the Miami Dolphins are bringing in.
The NFL Draft is three days of dreams coming true. Getting to hear your name called and walk across that stage is the culmination of years of hard work. For most of the players drafted, today is the best day of their young lives. But there’s plenty of disappointment to go along with it. Only 253 players are drafted, and not everyone hears their name called.
Not hearing your name called at the NFL Draft isn’t the end of the dream, however. As soon as the draft ends, every team gets to work signing undrafted free agents. In fact, some of the greats in NFL history are guys who started their careers as undrafted free agents. Guys like Kurt Warner, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Warren Moon, and John Randle all went from undrafted free agents to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The talent evaluation process is always an inexact science. Players are always going to be looked at as being better than they really are. Conversely, there are always going to be guys who slip through the cracks. This year’s crop of undrafted free agents are all going to come in with a chip on their shoulder. They’re disappointed they didn’t hear their name called, and they’re all hoping to be the next unheralded player to have a major impact on the league.
The Miami Dolphins have been very active in the hours since the 2017 NFL Draft ended. Here is the list of players the team has reportedly agreed to bring in to fight for a roster spot when the season kicks off in September.
(Note: Signings have been confirmed by the team as of writing this. Most have been confirmed through tweets from the individual players, the others from the Sun Sentinel)
- Torry McTyer, DB – UNLV
- Praise Martin-Oguike, EDGE – Temple
- Matthew Haack, P – Arizona State
- Malcom Lewis, WR – Miami
- Drew Morgan, WR – Arkansas
- Cameron Malveaux, EDGE – Houston
- Eric Smith, T – Virginia
- Maurice Smith, CB – Georgia
- Larry Hope, CB – Akron
- Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR – Mississippi
- De’Veon Smith, RB – Michigan
- Chase Allen, LB – Southern Illinois
- Francis Owusu, WR – Stanford
- Joby Saint Fleur, EDGE – Northwestern Oklahoma State
The Dolphins did a great job throughout the three days in Philadelphia in addressing the holes on the roster in addition to adding quality depth behind established starters. Thus, these signings will have to work for their spots. But they’ll get their shot come offseason workouts and camp.