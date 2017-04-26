2017 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Final 7-Round Mock Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft officially begins tomorrow. Before it does, let’s take one last stab at a Miami Dolphins seven-round mock draft.

Year 1 under Adam Gase and company was a resounding success. They started off with a nice draft in 2016. They then capitalized on that momentum and turned in the team’s first playoff appearance since 2008. For the first time in a long time, things are looking up in South Beach. What do the Miami Dolphins need in the 2017 NFL Draft to keep the momentum and become a perennial playoff team?

With the help of some compensatory picks, and some wheeling and dealing in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins have seven picks in this draft. Thanks to last year’s draft-day trade to move up and select wide receiver Leonte Caroo, the team is without a fourth-round selection. The team is also missing a pick in the sixth round, but to make up for it they have three selections to make in the fifth round.

These picks are going to come in handy, as not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the Dolphins. Yes, they made the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. But the team lost in convincing fashion, and the defense was a thorn in their side the entire season. General manager Chris Grier and head coach Gase focused heavily on offense last draft, this time the focus should be on defense.

In a very strong defensive class, who can the Dolphins grab to turn the unit around? Let’s dive in to our final Miami Dolphins seven-round mock draft. (Note: This mock draft was compiled using the Fanspeak On The Clock simulator and using Matt Miller’s big board.)

Round 1, Pick 22: Derek Barnett, EDGE – Tennessee

Much like the last mock draft piece, this is not a pick that I would make in the first round. However, according to Miami Dolphins beat writer Armando Salguero for the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are targeting either Charles Harris or Derek Barnett. Harris was selected the pick before this — to the Detroit Lions — so by process of elimination, the pick is Barnett.

Barnett had outstanding production during his years with Tennessee, and has been seen as a mid first-round pick throughout most of the draft process. He doesn’t necessarily have prototypical size for the defensive end position, but that’s never been a problem for the Dolphins. What concerns me most about the pick isn’t from a statistical standpoint, it’s from an athletic testing one.

Barnett had a terrible NFL Combine. His athletic testing numbers were surprisingly poor, and aren’t indicative of someone who is going to be the impact player you expect when picking in the first round. Barnett is going to be a prime example in the coming years on the importance, or lack thereof, of analytics work.

If Barnett can overcome his poor testing and be the player that so many think he will be, he’s going to be a big help to a defense that ranked 30th against the run in 2016. It’s not the pick that I would make, but if he winds up in Miami, I’ll certainly be rooting for the kid.

Who else was available: Garett Bolles, Forrest Lamp, and Malik McDowell

Round 2, Pick 22: Tyus Bowser, LB – Houston

The Miami Dolphins group of linebackers struggled mightily last season, both against the rush and the pass. The team as a whole was 30th against the rush and 15th against the pass. While that’s middle of the road, it’s only because the team was so porous against the rush. When asked to cover tight ends in the middle of the field, the Dolphins linebackers struggled, especially late in the year.

The team did bring in Lawrence Timmons to help strengthen the squad, but I don’t think they’re done there. With Timmons coming in, he’ll likely take over for Kiko Alonso at the middle linebacker position. That will shift Alonso outside to the weak-side linebacker, or WILL. As of today, that would leave Koa Misi as the strong-side, or SAM, linebacker.

I don’t think the Dolphins are content to enter the season with Misi as a starter. Enter Houston’s Tyus Bowser. Bowser was a relative unknown in the early portions of draft season. But he burst onto the scene thanks to a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and has seen a meteoric rise ever since. Some have rumored Bowser to be targeted in the later portions of the first round.

Bowser is still a bit raw at the position, in spite of coming into the draft as a senior having played all four years. That is a bit concerning to me. Bowser will likely take some time to develop, but he has the physical skills to be exceptional once he puts it all together.

Who else was available: Sidney Jones, Raekwon McMillan, Caleb Brantley

Round 3, Pick 33: Obi Melifonwu, S – UConn

They say good things come to those who wait, and this is about as good as it gets. Being able to land UConn’s Obi Melifonwu in the third round would be the steal of the draft. Honestly, I don’t see a scenario in which this actually comes to fruition. Multiple teams — including the Miami Dolphins — have been rumored to have interest in Melifonwu in the first round. To have him still on the board in the third is shocking.

If, by some miracle, Melifonwu was still on the board with the 33rd pick in the third round, the Dolphins would sprint to turn his name in. Last season showed everyone just how thin the team is at the safety position. Both Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus were lost for the season at various points, and the Dolphins defense suffered greatly for it.

Abdul-Quddus won’t return to the Dolphins — or the NFL for that matter — as his career is likely over. The team brought in T.J. MacDonald, but he’s suspended for the first eight games of the season. They need someone reliable opposite Jones.

Melifonwu is a perfect candidate to fill that position. The things that Melifonwu does well are exactly what the team needs. He’s a long, rangy safety who excels in coverage. At 6-4 and over 220 pounds, Melifonwu also fits the mold of today’s bigger, stronger defensive backs. It’s a bit concerning how poor of a tackler Melifonwu is, especially in run support, but no team should be relying on a defensive back for run support anyway.

Who else was available: Tanoh Kpassagnon, Xavier Woods, Ethan Pocic

Round 5, Pick 22: Jonnu Smith, TE – Florida International

Pick 34: Tyler Orlosky, C – West Virginia

Pick 40: Jarron Jones, DT – Notre Dame

The Dolphins don’t have a pressing need at tight end. It’s one of the few positions that the team is relatively strong at, thanks to some great offseason moves. In a series of trades with Jacksonville, the team moved Branden Albert and brought in Julius Thomas. In free agency, the team brought in an exceptional blocking tight end in Anthony Fasano. Still, both guys are older, and Thomas is injury prone.

One of the most athletic guys at the position is Florida International’s Jonnu Smith. Smith isn’t ready to play a starting role right away, which is perfect for Miami. He’d have time to develop, and could fill in if Thomas falls prey to the injury bug again.

Speaking of injuries, current center Mike Pouncey has fallen prey to injuries the past couple years. Who knows how much time he has left, and at what percentage he’ll be able to play at. We may never see him play at full strength ever again. If I’m the Miami Dolphins, I’m thinking about Pouncey’s replacement.

With the second of three picks in the fifth round, that replacement could come in the form of Tyler Orlosky. Orlosky is a throwback of sorts, to the mean, gritty linemen of yesteryear. I’m a little surprised to see him still on the board, as I have a fourth-round grade on him, but it’s not inconceivable to grab him in the back of the fifth.

With the final pick in the fifth, the Dolphins make a potentially great move to sure up the run defense. When he’s at his best, Jarron Jones is an absolute wrecking ball. He has plenty of strength and explosion on the inside to be a dominating force in the run game. Unfortunately, he’s terribly inconsistent. If the coaching staff can find a way to light a fire under him, he could be a steal this late.

Who else was available: Howard Wilson, Paul Magloire, Jr., Avery Moss

Round 7, Pick 5: Aviante Collins, T – TCU

With their final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, I really wanted to be able to give the Miami Dolphins a cornerback. We have three good ones who I believe showed development last season and are going to be improved in 2017. It’s not a position of immediate need, but that’s not usually what you’re looking for from a seventh rounder.

However, the pick that I did end up going with likely would address a position of need, albeit there’s no guarantee he would make the team. Seventh round picks are hit-or-miss, and TCU’s Aviante Collins has a lot of potential to miss, but could be a nice hit if he develops.

Collins was a tackle in college, but would likely move inside at the NFL level if he makes a team. Collins has some nice physical traits, but he’s far from polished. He will likely need several years to develop. But with the current state of Miami’s guard situation, he may challenge for some playing time.

Overall, I really like this mock draft. I would be pretty happy if the Miami Dolphins came away Saturday night with this haul. It doesn’t address depth at cornerback. Nor does it directly address guard. However, it does address all other positions of need. Most importantly, it instantly helps out against the run, the Dolphins Achilles’ heel in 2016.

Who else was available: Elijah Hood, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Jeremy Cutrer

