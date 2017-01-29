2017 NFL Draft: Matt LaPan’s Top 5 Players at Each Position

Which players top each position in the 2017 NFL Draft? Find out how Matt LaPan ranks each offensive position.

The 2017 Senior Bowl has passed, and the 2017 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. This draft class is more known for the strength of the defense, but there is still loads of talent on offense. This includes a deep, talented wide receiver group and a talented, diverse running back group.

There is also a lot of discussion around who is the top quarterback between Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, Mitch Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes. The quarterbacks will likely be the polarizing discussion in the draft – much like they are most years.

This is also a great draft class for teams in need of tight ends. O.J. Howard is the most complete of the bunch, but there are loads of move tight ends that can become play makers at the next level. Which names are you likely to be hearing come the NFL Draft?

Quarterback

1. Deshaun Watson – Clemson

2. DeShone Kizer – Notre Dame

3. Mitch Trubisky – North Carolina

4. Patrick Mahomes – Texas Tech

5. Brady Kaaya – Miami

2017 is not going to be known as the year of the quarterback. There is a good amount of talent to go around, but it does not appear there is a “pro-ready” quarterback. Deshaun Watson is the closest to that, showing a good arm, good footwork and a lot of athleticism. Mitch Trubisky has become a very popular name, and due to his upside he could be the first quarterback off the board.

A name to watch as the NFL Combine and NFL Draft approach is Pat Mahomes. He is not the biggest quarterback, but he has a pro arm and does a great job pushing to ball down the field. If he tests well and nails his interviews, h could see his stock rise in a quarterback-needy NFL.

If a team is looking for a player who looks the role, their pick is DeShone Kizer. He has the size, arm strength and smarts of a pro quarterback. He took a beating in college, but has pretty good pocket presence and good athleticism to pair with his strong arm. This class is going to come down to preference, and could see a lot of surprises across the board.

Running Back

1. Dalvin Cook – Florida State

2. Leonard Fournette – LSU

3. Christian McCaffrey – Stanford

4. Marlon Mack – South Florida

5. D’Onta Foreman – Texas

The running backs group in the 2017 NFL Draft is absolutely stacked. There are running backs of all sizes and skill sets across the board, led by Dalvin Cook. Cook has power between the tackles, speed to the edge, pass catching ability and explosiveness in the open field. He is a complete back who should go very early and make an instant impact.

Not far behind is Leonard Fournette. He had a tremendous workload at LSU, but is a bruising back that is built for the NFL. He can power through the middle or take a ball off tackle and burst into the open field. He has great speed for his size, and knows what it takes to be a featured back.

There is no reason to sleep on Christian McCaffrey—he is a complete back despite his size. He has tons of experience and is one of the most explosive players in the entire draft.

The surprise in the group might be Marlon Mack. The former USF back is a solid runner with good speed and terrific footwork. This allows him to find the hole and explode through it. He plays with great balance and power, eluding defenders at the second level and beyond. Mack has pass catching ability, and should rise up the board with good numbers at the NFL Combine and as more people see his film.

Wide Receiver

1. Mike Williams – Clemson

2. Corey Davis – Western Michigan

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster – USC

4. John Ross – Washington

5. Dede Westbrook – Oklahoma

The wide receiver group might be the deepest group on offense. There are playmakers throughout the draft. From outside burners to quick slot players, the 2017 NFL Draft has a receiver for any team.

Mike Williams leads the way, showing the size, speed, strong hands and dominant traits that make him the clear number one. He showed that he is past his injuries and ready to dominate at the NFL level.

Not far behind Williams is Corey Davis. Do not bother looking at his school, he has proven that he is much more than a small school player. Davis has the size, length and strong hands to dominate at the next level. He should go in the top-15 of the draft, and should make an immediate impact for a receiver-needy team.

Some have slept on JuJu Smith-Schuster (including this analyst early in the process), but his size, speed and route running ability at such a young age makes him a very valuable piece. He is the type of player that will go higher than many expect, but then will make that pick worth it when he is making plays as a rookie.

Tight End

1. O.J. Howard – Alabama

2. David Njoku – Miami

3. Jordan Leggett – Clemson

4. Evan Engram – Ole Miss

5. Jake Butt – Michigan

The 2017 NFL Draft has more move tight ends than true tight ends, but the class is highlighted by one of the more complete tight end prospects in recent memory, O.J. Howard. He has the size, speed, experience, strong hands and blocking ability that make him the top tight end in the class. He has shown all this ability against the best competition in the country, although it took him his full career to blossom into the complete player he is.

There is another complete tight end, but he is coming into his rookie season with a bleak outlook of playing. Jake Butt would have been in the discussion with Howard if not for a knee injury in his bowl game. He might not play his rookie season, but when he is eventually healthy, he will make an impact.

A name to keep an eye on is Jordan Leggett. He is a pure move tight end, but has tremendous athleticism for his size. His hands can be inconsistent, but if he focuses he can be a very strong player. He needs to land in the right situation to truly thrive, but if he lands there he could be a big impact player.

Offensive Tackle

1. Cam Robinson – Alabama

2. Ryan Ramczyk – Wisconsin

3. Garett Bolles – Utah

4. Adam Bisnowaty – Pittsburgh

5. Taylor Moton – Western Michigan

Much like the quarterback class, the offensive tackle class in the 2017 NFL Draft is not as strong as other years. This class stands in stark contrast to one year ago when there were studs littered throughout the first round. However, there is still plenty of talent to be found in addition to some intriguing project players.

Cam Robinson highlights the class, but has some flaws to his game. He has the size and power along with a massive lower half to be a truly dominant run blocker. Robinson gets his hands on opposing linemen then drives them back and finish them with a nasty demeanor. He is limited in pass blocking sets, however. Also, he can tip his hand by being light in his stance, then has some trouble against speed rushers.

Ryan Ramczyk might be a more complete tackle, but is a little less powerful and might take a little longer to truly round into an NFL tackle. He does have good size and long arms, using them to deliver a powerful punch, but needs to work on his finish and his leg drive to make a real impact in the NFL.

Interior Linemen

1. Forrest Lamp (G) – Western Kentucky

2. Dan Feeney (G) – Indiana

3. Ethan Pocic (C) – LSU

4. Dorian Johnson (G) – Pittsburgh

5. Pat Elflein (C) – Ohio State

In the past month, many have learned the name Forrest Lamp. As the 2017 NFL Draft draws closer, that name will become even more popular. Lamp is a big, strong guard that plays with great leverage and power. He is also a very polished pass blocker, rarely getting beat off the snap. Though he’s from Western Kentucky, don’t let that fool you into thinking he can’t shine at the NFL level on the inside.

Right behind Lamp at guard is Dan Feeney, another big man who comes from a much different situation than Lamp. Playing in the Big Ten, Feeney was consistently the best lineman for the Hoosiers throughout his career. There are some physical limitations, but he boasts quality technique and solid strength to contribute on the interior of an NFL line.

As for the centers, Ethan Pocic heads the class, playing with power and quickness. He flashes great footwork and consistent hands. He would be a perfect fit for a team that has a young quarterback and are looking to create a battery for many years in the future. His experience is also appealing, allowing him to see defenses quite well and make line calls.

