2017 NFL Draft: Matt LaPan’s Top 5 Players at Each Defensive Position

Looking at the top five prospects at each defensive position in the 2017 NFL Draft, according to draft analyst Matt LaPan

The 2017 NFL Draft is a draft that features a loaded defensive stock of players. From front to back, the defensive talent is deep, aggressive and ready for NFL action.

The strength starts up front with arguably the top player in the entire 2017 NFL Draft class, Jonathan Allen. He is a big, strong, disruptive force that can take over an offense. The talent does not stop there, as Myles Garrett highlights a ridiculously deep EDGE class.

Garrett is a physical freak with size, speed, length, strength and motor. He could be the top overall pick, and will be a nightmare for any quarterback that he is chasing in 2017.

There are also multiple linebackers, cornerbacks and safety’s that will be Day 1 NFL starters, leading to a class that should dominate the first round and change the landscape of the NFL in 2017. Which ones top the list? Find out how Matt LaPan ranks them.

Defensive Line

1. Jonathan Allen – Alabama

2. Jaleel Johnson – Iowa

3. Malik McDowell – Michigan State

4. Caleb Brantley – Florida

5. Montravius Adams – Auburn

The defensive line features the top player in the 2017 NFL Draft (according to my board) in Jonathan Allen. He is a disruptive force that can line up and win all the way from a zero technique out to a nine technique. He uses his hands well, creates consistent leg drive and has a wide array of pass rush moves that can win inside or outside.

A fast riser on the board is Jaleel Johnson. He has the size, burst and power to be very disruptive inside. He plays the run very well and is an adept pass rusher. He showed up at the Senior Bowl, per reports from multiple analysts in Mobile, and proved he can hold his own against the top competition.

There are also players such as McDowell, Brantley and Adams that are all disruptive rushers that can create pressure from the interior. In a loaded defensive class, the defensive line holds its own.

EDGE Players

1. Myles Garrett – Texas A&M

2. Solomon Thomas – Stanford

3. Derek Barnett – Tennessee

4. Tim Williams – Alabama

5. Takkarist McKinley – UCLA

There is no commodity that is hotter than a great EDGE player. The 2017 NFL Draft is loaded with talent on the edge. The top of the pack is Myles Garrett. He is big, strong, long, disruptive, fast—overall he is just a complete player. Garrett bends the edge like players much smaller than he is, making him a nightmare for opposing tackles.

While Garrett is the clear-cut number one, the rest of the EDGE class will be all over the opening round of the draft. Solomon Thomas is a dominant player who plays the run and pass with a relentless motor and great strength. Derek Barnett and Tim Williams are both pass rush specialists that will be able to burst off the line and get to the passer.

Include Takkarist McKinley and others that fail to crack the top-five (which surely isn’t a knock on them given the talent at the position) into the bunch, and the EDGE class is set to dominate in 2017 as they make waves in the pros.

Linebacker

1. Reuben Foster – Alabama

2. Zach Cunningham – Vanderbilt

3. Haason Reddick – Temple

4. Kendell Beckwith – LSU

5. Raekwon McMillan – Ohio State

A traditional off-ball linebacker needs to be more than just a bruising run-stuffer. They need to cover, need to run sideline-to-sideline, and need to get after the passer. Put simply, they need to be a complete player that can dictate a defense and call it.

This class has some of those guys, led by Reuben Foster. He is a punishing linebacker that has experience as the leader of the top defense in the country. Foster has the size and speed to get anywhere on the field and bring down any ball carrier. He finishes with power and conviction. He has the agility and athleticism to cover, but is a little inconsistent – pretty much the story of this class.

Cunningham is an undersized inside linebacker who can play inside or outside, and has a chance to be a new breed of linebacker in the NFL. Add in a player such as Reddick, who had a tremendous Senior Bowl according to all that were present, and the linebacker class is one that can truly make an impact in the NFL in 2017.

Cornerback

1. Jalen ‘Teez’ Tabor – Florida

2. Marlon Humphrey – Alabama

3. Sidney Jones – Washington

4. Marshon Lattimore – Ohio State

5. Quincy Wilson – Florida

There might not be a more diverse group of talent than the cornerbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft. There is length, aggressiveness, speed and coverage skills throughout the group, but all of the backs present a different skill set. A player such as “Teez” Tabor has the speed and fluid hips that allow him to play a trail technique, but still make plays on the ball. He can cover players with much more size than him because of his length.

Then there is a player such as Marlon Humphrey, a much more aggressive, press cornerback. He bullies receivers at the line of scrimmage, then has the speed to turn and run with them. With aggressive cornerbacks such as Sidney Jones, Marshon Lattimore and Quincy Wilson behind him, the cornerbacks have a chance to come into the NFL and make an immediate impact.

Perhaps the most telling about the diversity of skill sets and immense talent at the position is simply how many cornerbacks could be taken in the first round. It’s not out of the question to see these top-five corners and perhaps a couple more after them all go off the board and Day 1. That’s near unheard of, but speaks to how high-quality this group is.

Safety

1. Malik Hooker – Ohio State

2. Jamal Adams – LSU

3. Jabrill Peppers – Michigan

4. Budda Baker – Washington

5. Obi Melifonwu – Connecticut

The safety class of the 2017 NFL Draft might have the most top-end talent. Led by the athletic, ball-hawking Malik Hooker, through the ultra-talented Jamal Adams and through the versatile Jabrill Peppers, this class has it all. Hooker does not have the experience, but is fast, athletic and has tremendous ball skills.

Adams is a complete player with the size and strength to be an impact in the run game. He comes down into the play with bad intentions and finishes with strength and power. He also has the athleticism to play as a single-high safety.

Add in Jabrill Peppers and his versatility play making ability, and the safety class is loaded. Also, Peppers might not be a true safety, but where else does he fit in? And behind him are two other potential game-changers in the back with Budda Baker and the physical phenomenon known as Obi Melifonwu.

