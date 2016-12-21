2017 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams Late-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams need to make some serious progress this offseason, which makes the 2017 NFL Draft all the more important for this franchise in flux.

The move west hasn’t gone as planned for the Los Angeles Rams, who have watched a disastrous season spoil their return to Hollywood. Now they head into the offseason with a sour taste in their mouths and a head coaching search on the agenda.

It doesn’t get any better when you remember the Rams gave up a huge haul to move up in the 2016 NFL Draft to select Jared Goff. The rookie quarterback couldn’t get onto the field until the second half of the season, and failed to impress when he did. For that, Los Angeles gave up its first- and third-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

That’ll obviously limit their firepower when April rolls around. However, even with only five picks to work with currently, there’s still plenty of damage to be done.

It’s not going to be easy, but the Rams can put together a good haul during the 2017 NFL Draft. It may even be enough to put this franchise on the right path after a miserable first season back in California.

So here it is–my late-season seven-round mock draft for the Rams.

Note: The Rams traded away their first- and third-round picks to the Tennessee Titans to move up to draft Jared Goff last offseason.

Round 2: Dede Westbrook, WR – Oklahoma

I believe the Rams’ biggest weakness right now lies at wide receiver, as I mentioned here. Some folks would try to argue the offensive line is a bigger issue, and they’d definitely have a strong case. However, when it comes to making their offense run, Los Angeles’ lack of receiving weapons is a huge hindrance.

A big part of a young quarterback’s success is providing them an extensive arsenal of weapons. Sure, Goff has Todd Gurley to hand off to. Unfortunately, when it comes to throwing the football, his options are much more limited.

Kenny Britt has been the go-to target this year, with Tavon Austin providing occasional support. Neither, however, is a true No. 1 receiver, which has made life all the more difficult on the Rams’ quarterbacks. Especially with Britt and Brian Quick set to enter free agency, the team needs to find new targets for their young gunslinger.

Grabbing a guy like Dede Westbrook in the second round would be huge. The Oklahoma product has done nothing but impress during his time with the Sooners, evidenced by his Heisman candidacy this season. Need more to support my claim? How about the 16 touchdowns he scored this season?

Not having a first-round pick hurts, but this wide receiver class offers enough talent to give the Rams some options at the top of Day 2. If Westbrook is still on the board, Los Angeles would be wise to pull the trigger.

Round 4: Dan Skipper, OT – Arkansas

The Rams need a lot of help along the front five heading into 2017. Unfortunately, with only one pick in the first three rounds, their options are a bit limited. It also doesn’t help how weak this offensive tackle class is. However, there are some intriguing mid-round options who could find themselves on the Rams’ radar come April. One guy I think could be a potential fit is Dan Skipper, who has the makings of a quality NFL offensive tackle.

Now don’t get me wrong—Skipper will need some time to develop. The on-field product is still a work in progress, but there’s no denying that NFL scouts will love the measurables leading up to the draft. I mean, how do you not find interest in a 6-10, 330-pound offensive tackle with exceptional athleticism?

I don’t think Skipper will be the immediate answer to the Rams’ woes along the offensive line. He isn’t going to suddenly beat Greg Robinson out at left tackle (or will he?), but he’ll provide solid depth early on with the potential to grow into a starting role.

I’m sure the Rams will take all of the upside they can get when it comes to blocking. Skipper would certainly provide said upside, especially for an early-fourth-round talent.

Round 5: Corn Elder, CB – Miami (FL)

If it wasn’t for their outstanding defensive line, the Rams’ secondary may have been destroyed this season. Their cornerbacks have been average at best, with even Trumaine Johnson struggling at times to keep opposing receivers at bay.

Not only are the starters having a tough time, but the depth is a serious cause for concern. Between injuries and inefficient play, Los Angeles has failed to field a consistent, reliable pass defense. That’s why adding a high-upside player like Corn Elder in the middle rounds seems smart.

It’s a bit surprising how under the radar Elder has flown during his time with the Hurricanes. Whether due to his size (5-10, 185 pounds) or lack of highlight plays, he hasn’t gotten a lot of hype from around the draft community. Believe me when I say that he deserves more attention than he’s getting, though.

More than anything, I like Elder’s willingness to play physical football. He isn’t afraid to hit or get hit, and is a willing run defender—a big plus in my book for cornerbacks.

Especially if the Rams fail to re-sign Johnson this offseason, the cornerback position will need an injection of youth heading into 2017. Bringing aboard Elder in the fifth round (if he’s even available) would be a wise move for general manager Les Snead and whoever the new head coach is.

Round 6: Brandon Bell, OLB – Penn State

With not a lot of ammunition in the early rounds, the Rams are going to have to look for potential over early production with their picks. In this instance, though, I think they’d be getting way more than they bargained for.

Brandon Bell is an underrated asset for the Nittany Lions. He’s got all of the physical tools to be a productive linebacker at the next level, and complements said athleticism with smart, instinctive play. He isn’t the flashiest of linebackers, but his numbers prove he’s more than capable of making an impact.

During the 2016 campaign, Bell racked up 87 total tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He flies to the football, and does a great job of sniffing out plays while they’re still developing.

Linebacker isn’t a dire need for the Rams, but more depth would be ideal moving forward. There’s little proven talent further down the depth chart and even less upside. Adding Bell to the mix, however, would certainly up the ante a bit in Los Angeles. Will Bell help get this Los Angeles defense back on track? Not necessarily. He would give them a solid fallback option with the potential to develop into a quality starter down the road, though.

Round 7: Barry Sanders Jr., RB – Oklahoma State

Let me preface this by saying this is a complete shot in the dark. This selection is all about upside, which is what most teams are looking for in the seventh round anyways. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because it should. That would be the son of Barry Sanders, the former Detroit Lions running back and all-time great. Unfortunately, as you can tell by this draft position, he didn’t quite live up to his father’s legacy.

Sanders spent the first few years of his collegiate career at Stanford, where he played second (and sometimes third) fiddle to Christian McCaffrey. He then transferred to Oklahoma State, his father’s alma mater, for his final year of eligibility with the hopes of elevating his draft stock a bit.

That didn’t pan out as hoped, as Sanders was an afterthought in the Cowboys pass-happy offense. Although he got a few more opportunities to see the field, he was a relative non-factor. Despite all of this, the potential for him to blossom into an exceptional NFL back is still there.

Sanders was a highly-coveted recruit out of high school for more than just his name. During his college career, he flashed serious skills, even putting on some dazzling moves similar to those of his legendary dad. The talent is there for the harvesting, but Sanders just hasn’t found a way to reap the rewards of his bloodlines.

With two running backs set to hit free agency, the Rams could use some new options behind Todd Gurley. Sanders is a long shot, but imagine the type of backfield duo Los Angeles could have if he ends up being even half the player his father was.

