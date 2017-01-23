2017 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

While becoming the Los Angeles Chargers, they still need a strong 2017 NFL Draft. A seven-round mock for the Bolts.

The 2017 NFL Draft will be an extremely important part of the off season for all 32 NFL teams. It is the time of year where every team can dream on upside of the fresh crop of players. For the Los Angeles Chargers, it will be another step in an off season full of change.

After a long battle with the city of San Diego for a new stadium, the Chargers have moved just over 100 miles North to Los Angeles. They will play in the StubHub Center in Carson until the Rams’ Inglewood stadium is complete.

On top of a major local change, the Chargers have a new head coach. Anthony Lynn has been brought in to replace Mike McCoy. Lynn began 2016 as the running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills, but was named offensive coordinator in the middle of the season. He took over as the interim coach for the Bills down the stretch and is a well-respected offensive mind throughout the game.

The Chargers have a talented overall roster. They struggled in 2016, going 5-11 on the year. However, injuries had a lot to do with their struggles. If the Chargers can have a strong off season and stay healthy next year, I would bet that they will be back in post-season contention.

In order for that to happen, they will need a strong performance in the 2017 NFL Draft. Let’s take a look at some possibilities.

This mock draft was completed using the FanSpeak On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator.

1 Malik Hooker Safety, Ohio State

The Chargers could go in many different directions with the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, someone like defensive lineman Solomon Thomas would have make some sense, as would wide receiver Corey Davis. However, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker stood out to me as the obvious choice.

Hooker only started for one season at Ohio State, but oh, what a year it was. Hooker piled up 74 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss and seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He is an elite-coverage safety who shows ridiculous range on the back-end. Hooker is an incredibly fast and athletic player who shows insane natural ball skills. If the ball is in the air, Hooker is a threat to make a play on it.

Some will question why Hooker couldn’t crack the starting lineup as a freshman, but that is just crazy talk. He was sitting behind two juniors, Vonn Bell and Tyvis Powell, who were NFL caliber players. Honestly, though, Hooker is much better than both of those guys and he proved it in 2016.

A true playmaker from the safety position, Hooker is a possible top five pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Chargers have a strong secondary, led by Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward locking receivers down at cornerback. However, they could certainly find a use for an elite coverage safety like Hooker. He would finally give them an adequate replacement for Eric Weddle.

If Hooker falls to the Chargers at No. 7, they need to run to the podium and make him the pick. Hooker is an elite defensive play-maker who has massive upside at the next level. Add him to the mix with Verrett and Hayward, and the Chargers will have one of the best defensive back groups in the NFL.

2 Garett Bolles Offensive Tackle, Utah

Offensive tackle is not as big of a need as it once was for the Chargers. King Dunlap is a solid left tackle option when healthy and Joe Barksdale is a good pass protector who has had some success at right tackle. That being said, Dunlap struggles with injuries a lot and Barksdale struggles with consistency.

It would not hurt to add some depth at the offensive tackle position in the 2017 NFL Draft. At the beginning of the second-round, the Chargers find an offensive tackle who many consider to be a first round talent.

Garett Bolles is an extremely powerful offensive lineman who has nice upside at the next level. Bolles is a road grater in the run game, showing the ability to consistently open up holes for the back.

His pass protection skills are solid, but still a work in progress. Bolles has some nice athleticism for an offensive lineman, but his poor technique causes him to struggle against speed rushers on the outside. He is a gifted player, but must improve his pass protection technique at the next level.

Bolles’ run blocking ability would give him a chance to come in and compete for a starting job right away. That being said, I do not know if he would really challenge Dunlap or Barksdale as a rookie. However, he would be a great asset to bring in as a sixth offensive lineman and would provide much-needed quality depth at the position.

3 Jaleel Johnson Defensive Tackle, Iowa

I would not call defensive tackle a major need for the Chargers. Their starting duo of Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget is extremely strong. However, they will likely be moving to a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, creating more opportunity up front. With that in mind, finding value at the defensive tackle position would be great. In the third round, the Chargers find elite value in Iowa defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Johnson never put up huge numbers at Iowa, but he was an extremely active and aggressive defensive lineman who constantly was being attacked by double-teams. Johnson is a big and powerful man who showed the ability to two-gap well in college. He can create plays for his teammates by eating up offensive linemen, but also shows the ability to make plays himself.

However, Johnson also has an explosive first step and great quickness for a man of his size. This allows him to one-gap and create plays in the backfield as well. Johnson is a strong interior pass rusher who can also make plays in the backfield against the run.

Gus Bradley will ask defensive linemen to two-gap and one-gap depending on the alignment. There are many times where a 3-tech defensive tackle will be creating one-gap penetration while a two-gap nose guard and 5-tech defensive end will be holding solid in their holes. Finding a talented defensive lineman who can do both well in the third round would be a great get for the Chargers.

4 Isaiah Ford Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech

The Chargers have done a nice job of finding solid options for Philip Rivers in the passing game. Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry are an elite combination at tight end, and receivers like Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin are a solid receiving trio with upside going forward.

That being said, it would certainly be nice to have some security at the position. Allen seems to have a season-ending injury every season, Williams is pretty unproven and Benjamin is extremely inconsistent. Wide receiver is not a massive need, but it is a position worth addressing.

Isaiah Ford is an extremely productive receiver from Virginia Tech. He is a big and long receiver who consistently goes up and get everything. Ford does have some nice athleticism for the position, showing the ability to out-jump opposing defensive backs. However, he does lack a bit in the speed department.

Ford will show decent straight-line speed at times, but he is far from a burner on the outside. I do not see Ford as much of a deep threat, and he does not really show the elusive ability to make plays after the catch.

A big and reliable target, Ford would certainly have some upside with Rivers throwing him the ball. He does not really bring much upside to the table, but Ford is a guy who could come in and compete for snaps right away. The Chargers would love to have a guy like him around for depth purposes. They always seem to need receivers through the grind of the season.

5 Vince Biegel Linebacker, Wisconsin

It is going to be interesting to see how the Chargers change their defensive schemes in 2017 and beyond. Gus Bradley is a 4-3 coach who typically uses a rush linebacker. In the 4-3 under defense, the LEO linebacker is in an interesting position. Melvin Ingram is the favorite to be the LEO for the Chargers, but it certainly would not hurt to find some depth.

In the fifth round, the Chargers find an extremely interesting rush linebacker prospect who could make an immediate impact. Vince Biegel uses a great combination of quickness and power on the outside to create pressure off the edge. Biegel is a productive pass rusher who was able to rattle opposing quarterbacks in Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, but he also shows a balanced overall skill-set.

He is also an instinctive football player who will rarely fall for fakes. Biegel does a great job of identifying a run or pass and making the play based on his read.

Biegel is not an elite-level athlete for an edge rusher. He does have some speed and quickness, but he does not have ideal bend and explosion for the position. With that in mind, I wonder if he is destined for a more traditional linebacker role at the next level.

In fact, the strong-side linebacker position in Bradley’s offense would be ideal. The strong-side linebacker typically lines up on the line of scrimmage and will attack the quarterback at times. However, he is responsible for two-gap coverage against the run on the outside. This would make Beigel’s strength a strong fit for the position.

The only issue would be his lack of coverage skills. Beigel is going to have to be a more natural pass defender if he expect to be a three-down player at the next level. Regardless, Biegel is a talented player who could come in and make an immediate impact. A strong pick for the Chargers in the fifth round.

6 John Johnson Defensive Back, Boston College

As we wind down this mock draft, the Chargers start grabbing some depth in the later rounds. In the sixth, they find a versatile defensive back who can help them in a variety of ways.

Boston College’s John Johnson has experience playing both cornerback and safety, and has been successful in both roles. With his obvious athleticism and length for the position, I think Johnson is best suited to be an outside cornerback at the next level. Either way, he could step in and provide quality depth for the Chargers.

Johnson’s high-level athleticism and toughness would also make him a great fit for special teams. I could see Johnson being an immediate special teams contributor who forces his way on to the field defensively.

7 De’Veon Smith Running Back, Michigan

With Melvin Gordon breaking out in a big way in 2016, I would not call running back a major position of need. That being said, they could certainly use a guy who can in and spell Gordon in between the tackle.

De’Veon Smith is not the most explosive running back, but he is a powerful runner who can pick up the tough yardage on the inside. Smith can run defenders over and rarely goes down on first contact. He is also a tough guy who will pick up an extra yard or so on every carry.

Smith is unlikely to ever be a full-time back, but he is a talented guy who can certainly come in and contribute at times. If the Chargers offense is at full strength, they are going to have to keep Gordon healthy. In order to do so, they will have to lighten the load. Smith helps accomplish that.

