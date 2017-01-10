2017 NFL Draft: List of Underclassmen Who Have Declared
Tracking the underclassmen who have declared their intentions to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Entering the 2017 NFL Divisional Playoffs, there are only eight teams still with hopes for winning Super Bowl 51. Subsequently, 24 teams around the league are already preparing for the offseason and the 2017 NFL Draft. Soon enough, all 32 teams will be doing the same. That’s right, people; it’s draft season, and it’s glorious.
Part of draft season, especially with the college football bowl season winding down throughout December and in early January, there are many things to watch. While you can scout prospects in their bowl games, we also await the decisions from underclassmen about their intentions moving forward. Do they stay in school another year or do they enter the 2017 NFL Draft?
On Jan. 20, the NFL officially releases their list of underclassmen players that will be eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft. Until then, though, all we can do is look at the players that have declared their intentions to enter. And with a litany of first-round prospects projected to be underclassmen, those decisions have been long-awaited. So leading up to that final deadline, we’ll look at which players have announced their plans regarding April’s festivities.
Here is an updating tracker of the underclassmen that have declared their intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft:
Jamal Adams, S – LSU
Alex Anzalone, LB – Florida
Budda Baker, S – Washington
Derek Barnett, DE – Tennessee
Garett Bolles, OT – Utah
Caleb Brantley, DT – Florida
Noah Brown, WR – Ohio State
KD Cannon, WR – Baylor
Gareon Conley, CB – Ohio State
James Conner, RB – Pitt
Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State
Ukeme Eligwe, LB – Georgia Southern
Jerod Evans, QB – Virginia Tech
Isaiah Ford, WR – Virginia Tech
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Texas
Leonard Fournette, RB – LSU
Wayne Gallman, RB – Clemson
Myles Garrett, DE – Texas A&M
Davon Godchaux, DL – LSU
Chris Godwin, WR – Penn State
Jermaine Grace, LB – Miami
Derrick Griffin, WR – Texas Southern
Chad Hansen, WR – Cal
Charles Harris, DE – Missouri
Carlos Henderson, WR – Louisiana Tech
Brian Hill, RB – Wyoming
Bucky Hodges, TE – Virginia Tech
Elijah Hood, RB – North Carolina
Malik Hooker, S – Ohio State
Roderick Johnson, OT – Florida State
Aaron Jones, RB – UTEP
Josh Jones, S – NC State
Nazair Jones, DT – North Carolina
Sidney Jones, CB – Washington
Brad Kaaya, QB – Miami
Alvin Kamara, RB – Tennessee
DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame
Jerome Lane, WR – Akron
Carl Lawson, DE – Auburn
Elijah Lee, LB – Kansas State
Marlon Mack, RB – USF
Patrick Mahomes, QB – Texas Tech
Josh Malone, WR – Tennessee
Damien Mama, OL – USC
Christian McCaffrey, RB – Stanford
Malik McDowell, DL – Michigan State
Isaiah McKenzie, WR – Georgia
Deon-Tay McManus, WR – Marshall
Raekwon McMillan, LB – Ohio State
Jeremy McNichols, RB – Boise State
Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma
Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE – Miami
Montae Nicholson, S – Michigan State
David Njoku, TE – Miami
Speedy Noil, WR – Texas A&M
Marcus Oliver, LB – Indiana
Jabrill Peppers, S – Michigan
Samaje Perine, RB – Oklahoma
Elijah Qualls, DL – Washington
Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin
Devine Redding, RB – Indiana
John Ross, WR – Washington
Artavis Scott, WR – Clemson
Curtis Samuel, HB/WR – Ohio State
Ricky Seals-Jones, WR – Texas A&M
Adam Shaheen, TE – Ashland
David Sharpe, OL – Florida
Garrett Sickels, DE – Penn State
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR – USC
Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR – Ole Miss
Teez Tabor, CB – Florida
Vincent Taylor, DT – Oklahoma State
Solomon Thomas, DL – Stanford
Mitch Trubisky, QB – North Carolina
Eddie Vanderdoes, DL – UCLA
Anthony Walker, LB – Northwestern
Charles Walker, DL – Oklahoma
Deshaun Watson, QB – Clemson
T.J. Watt, LB – Wisconsin
Marcus Williams, S – Utah
Boom Williams, RB – Kentucky
Mike Williams, WR – Clemson
Howard Wilson, CB – Houston
Quincy Wilson, CB – Florida
Joe Yearby, RB – Miami
While there are obviously plenty of big names that have declared, the list of players returning to school is both surprising and rife with talent. The likes of Nick Chubb, Luke Falk, Harold Landry, James Washington, Royce Freeman, J.T. Barrett, and Mike McGlinchey will all be back at their respective schools next college football season.
Even still, the underclassmen in the 2017 NFL Draft certainly stand out in a major way. There are numerous first-round prospects and many others that will be taken in the first two days come April. That’s not uncommon, but highlights the breadth of talent that will be transitioning from the pros to college next season.