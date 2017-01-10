2017 NFL Draft: List of Underclassmen Who Have Declared

Tracking the underclassmen who have declared their intentions to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Entering the 2017 NFL Divisional Playoffs, there are only eight teams still with hopes for winning Super Bowl 51. Subsequently, 24 teams around the league are already preparing for the offseason and the 2017 NFL Draft. Soon enough, all 32 teams will be doing the same. That’s right, people; it’s draft season, and it’s glorious.

Part of draft season, especially with the college football bowl season winding down throughout December and in early January, there are many things to watch. While you can scout prospects in their bowl games, we also await the decisions from underclassmen about their intentions moving forward. Do they stay in school another year or do they enter the 2017 NFL Draft?

On Jan. 20, the NFL officially releases their list of underclassmen players that will be eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft. Until then, though, all we can do is look at the players that have declared their intentions to enter. And with a litany of first-round prospects projected to be underclassmen, those decisions have been long-awaited. So leading up to that final deadline, we’ll look at which players have announced their plans regarding April’s festivities.

Here is an updating tracker of the underclassmen that have declared their intention to enter the 2017 NFL Draft:

Jamal Adams, S – LSU

Alex Anzalone, LB – Florida

Budda Baker, S – Washington

Derek Barnett, DE – Tennessee

Garett Bolles, OT – Utah

Caleb Brantley, DT – Florida

Noah Brown, WR – Ohio State

KD Cannon, WR – Baylor

Gareon Conley, CB – Ohio State

James Conner, RB – Pitt

Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State

Ukeme Eligwe, LB – Georgia Southern

Jerod Evans, QB – Virginia Tech

Isaiah Ford, WR – Virginia Tech

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Texas

Leonard Fournette, RB – LSU

Wayne Gallman, RB – Clemson

Myles Garrett, DE – Texas A&M

Davon Godchaux, DL – LSU

Chris Godwin, WR – Penn State

Jermaine Grace, LB – Miami

Derrick Griffin, WR – Texas Southern

Chad Hansen, WR – Cal

Charles Harris, DE – Missouri

Carlos Henderson, WR – Louisiana Tech

Brian Hill, RB – Wyoming

Bucky Hodges, TE – Virginia Tech

Elijah Hood, RB – North Carolina

Malik Hooker, S – Ohio State

Roderick Johnson, OT – Florida State

Aaron Jones, RB – UTEP

Josh Jones, S – NC State

Nazair Jones, DT – North Carolina

Sidney Jones, CB – Washington

Brad Kaaya, QB – Miami

Alvin Kamara, RB – Tennessee

DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame

Jerome Lane, WR – Akron

Carl Lawson, DE – Auburn

Elijah Lee, LB – Kansas State

Marlon Mack, RB – USF

Patrick Mahomes, QB – Texas Tech

Josh Malone, WR – Tennessee

Damien Mama, OL – USC

Christian McCaffrey, RB – Stanford

Malik McDowell, DL – Michigan State

Isaiah McKenzie, WR – Georgia

Deon-Tay McManus, WR – Marshall

Raekwon McMillan, LB – Ohio State

Jeremy McNichols, RB – Boise State

Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE – Miami

Montae Nicholson, S – Michigan State

David Njoku, TE – Miami

Speedy Noil, WR – Texas A&M

Marcus Oliver, LB – Indiana

Jabrill Peppers, S – Michigan

Samaje Perine, RB – Oklahoma

Elijah Qualls, DL – Washington

Ryan Ramczyk, OT – Wisconsin

Devine Redding, RB – Indiana

John Ross, WR – Washington

Artavis Scott, WR – Clemson

Curtis Samuel, HB/WR – Ohio State

Ricky Seals-Jones, WR – Texas A&M

Adam Shaheen, TE – Ashland

David Sharpe, OL – Florida

Garrett Sickels, DE – Penn State

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR – USC

Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR – Ole Miss

Teez Tabor, CB – Florida

Vincent Taylor, DT – Oklahoma State

Solomon Thomas, DL – Stanford

Mitch Trubisky, QB – North Carolina

Eddie Vanderdoes, DL – UCLA

Anthony Walker, LB – Northwestern

Charles Walker, DL – Oklahoma

Deshaun Watson, QB – Clemson

T.J. Watt, LB – Wisconsin

Marcus Williams, S – Utah

Boom Williams, RB – Kentucky

Mike Williams, WR – Clemson

Howard Wilson, CB – Houston

Quincy Wilson, CB – Florida

Joe Yearby, RB – Miami

While there are obviously plenty of big names that have declared, the list of players returning to school is both surprising and rife with talent. The likes of Nick Chubb, Luke Falk, Harold Landry, James Washington, Royce Freeman, J.T. Barrett, and Mike McGlinchey will all be back at their respective schools next college football season.

Even still, the underclassmen in the 2017 NFL Draft certainly stand out in a major way. There are numerous first-round prospects and many others that will be taken in the first two days come April. That’s not uncommon, but highlights the breadth of talent that will be transitioning from the pros to college next season.

