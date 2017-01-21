2017 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs can make serious upgrades in the 2017 NFL Draft. A seven-round mock draft for the AFC West Champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs must use the 2017 NFL Draft as an opportunity to get enough talent to put them over the hump. The Chiefs expect to have a ton of picks throughout the 2017 NFL Draft and will be in a strong position to land said talent.

There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball in Kansas City. They have commonly had one of the best defenses in football in recent years, and they have a nice, consistent offense as well. That being said, they have not had any post-season success. The Chiefs are a good football team, but they simply have not been Super Bowl contenders.

What kind of changes need to take place for them to take the next step? Is Andy Reid the problem? He has had made some baffling moves over the years in big spots. What about Alex Smith? Smith is a solid starting quarterback in the NFL, but is he really championship caliber?

The Chiefs are a good football team who can make the post-season as assembled, but if they legitimately want to become championship contenders, it is time to look at themselves in the mirror and make the necessary changes.

Kansas City has an opportunity to take a huge step forward in the 2017 NFL Draft. Will they make the most of it? Here is a complete seven-round 2017 NFL mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This mock draft was completed using the FanSpeak On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator.

1 DeShone Kizer Quarterback, Notre Dame

Let’s start this mock draft off with a bang! I like Alex Smith, I really do. He is an above average NFL starting quarterback who will undoubtedly keep you in the game. But, unless you have a historic defense or weapons surrounding him, you are not winning a Super Bowl will Alex Smith under center. The could just add a potential backup option later in the draft, but if they are serious about competing, snagging a falling quarterback in the first round is the right move. DeShone Kizer slipped further than expected in this mock draft, and I gladly scooped him up for the Chiefs.

Kizer has all of the tools that scouts love at the quarterback position. He is big (6-4, 230 pounds), fast, strong, athletic and has a rocket arm. There are times where Kizer looks like a legitimate future Hall of Fame quarterback. If it all clicks for him, Kizer has a chance to be special.

That being said, he is far from a sure thing. Kizer does throw an accurate ball a majority of the time, but his accuracy is inconsistent. He also seems to struggle with touch on his passes, sometimes throwing the ball far too hard than the situation calls for.

There is also some concern about the mental side of Kizer’s game. Personally, I think he appears to read defenses well and shows the ability to read through his progressions and find the open receivers. However, I have heard some concerns about him not showing great awareness on the field.

Regardless, Kizer is an extremely talented quarterback who has the upside to take the Chiefs to the promise land. After landing Kizer, the Chiefs would be wise to explore trade options for Smith. If they do not get any worthy offers, allow the two to battle for the job in training camp. If the rookie proves himself and wins the job, great! But if Smith wins, having Kizer sit and learn for a while does not hurt.

2 Cooper Kupp Wide Receiver, Eastern Washington

Smith would not be an elite level quarterback no matter who his weapons are. But the Chiefs have not exactly surrounded him with elite pass catchers in recent years. Tight end Travis Kelce is a stud, Jeremy Maclin is still solid and Tyreek Hill is a huge play-maker, but the Chiefs have ignored the wide receiver position for years.

Now, with a new franchise quarterback in the fold, the Chiefs look to add more talent at wide receiver. In the second-round, that leads them to Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington.

Kupp is statistically the best wide receiver in the history of FCS college football. Through his four years at Eastern Washington, Kupp re-wrote the record books. His records include being the all-time FCS leader in receptions (402), receiving yards (6,061) and receiving touchdowns (68). Kupp was a consistent and reliable wide receiver at the college level whose skill-set should translate well to the NFL.

Speed is not a major part of Kupp’s game. He may struggled to get separation at times at the next level, but he is an overall athletic player who can go up and get the ball. Kupp does not have deep speed, but he does track the ball in the air extremely well.

Kupp is an extremely smart receiver who always puts himself in a position to make a play. Kupp does a great job of maneuvering around the defense, seemingly always finding the open spots the zone. He shows great natural route running ability and can make an impact from the slot or on the outside.

He is probably never going to be a true No. 1 receiver at the next level. That being said, he is a safe prospect who will compete day in and day out. The Chiefs could use some consistency at the position. Kupp will help stabilize the position on Day 1.

3 Pat Elflein Offensive Line, Ohio State

I would call offensive line a huge need for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ideally, they could find someone to compete with Eric Fisher at left tackle. However, this tackle class is weak. It will be tough to find that guy in the 2017 NFL Draft. They could also use a guy who can compete for snaps at the guard positions. Here in the third round, they find a huge value on the interior in Ohio State’s Pat Elflein.

Elflein played both guard and center at Ohio State, consistently playing at a high-level at both positions. With great field awareness and mental capacity, Elflein is a great center prospect. However, the Chiefs have Mitch Morse holding down the fort at center. Elflein could still make an impact for the team at guard.

He is an extremely strong and physical blocker who also shows the necessary foot speed to play inside. Elflein can reach the second-level with ease and does a great job of getting to his spots and making an impact when asked to pull. He is a mean and nasty run blocker who will open up holes for his backs.

In pass protection, Elflein does struggle with speedy defensive tackles at times, but he is solid overall. He shows great technique and never seems to miss an assignment. As long as he get the necessary help against elite interior rushers, Elflein’s pass protection ability at the next level will at least be above average.

Snagging Elflein late in the third round is an absolute steal. He is a talented offensive lineman who make a difference up front. Elflein would battle the likes of Zach Fulton and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for a starting spot at guard and also provide elite security at center in the case of a Morse injury.

3 Devonte Fields EDGE, Lousiville

After losing a lot in free agency last off season, the Chiefs expect to clean house in compensatory picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs are projected to receive a third round compensatory pick (for losing Sean Smith to the Oakland Raiders), a fifth round (Chase Daniel) and two sixth rounds (Donald Stephenson and Tyvon Branch).

With their extra third round selection, the Chiefs find some help on the defensive side of the ball in the form of talented pass rusher Devonte Fields. Fields is a productive pass rusher who was once considered a possible first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has seemed to slip down draft boards in recent months, primarily due to off-field concerns.

The dynamic edge rusher began his college career at TCU, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman. Fields was named the 2012 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, but missed most of his sophomore season at TCU with injuries. While at TCU, Fields was arrested for an alleged assault of his girlfriend. He was accused of punching “an ex-girlfriend in the head and threatened her with a gun while shouting, ‘I should blast you!’” per the AP report.

There is obviously some pretty serious off-field stuff here which will cause NFL teams to pause. However, Fields has kept his nose clean since the incident. He was kicked out of TCU, but worked his way back by playing a year of JUCO ball before landing at Louisville.

On the field, Fields has been great for Louisville, piling up 16.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in his two years with the Cardinals. His production slipped a bit from 2015 to 2016, but he is still a dynamic pass rusher from the edge.

Fields is an athletic rusher who shows fantastic natural bend and speed around the edge. He has great length for the position and shows fantastic natural pass rushing skills. Simply put, he can get to the quarterback with consistency on the edge. Sticking Fields into the mix with Justin Houston, Dee Ford and Tamba Hali would only add to the Chiefs already impressive ability to get pressure on the passer.

There is obviously some risk here, and Fields needs to explain his actions. However, if he shows remorse and interviews well throughout the process, I could see the Chiefs taking a shot on Fields similarly to how they did with Tyreek Hill last year.

4 Damontae Kazee Cornerback, San Diego State

On one side, the Chiefs have a true number one cornerback in Marcus Peters. He has been an absolute play-maker for the Chiefs from the cornerback position, and while he is not perfect, Peters is a guy who they can count on. That being said, the Chiefs struggled to find a consistent option to play opposite of him in 2016.

Terrance Mitchell showed some upside down the stretch, but he is just a former seventh-round pick who has bounced around the league for three years. The Chiefs may have found something in Mitchell, but they still need other options at the position. At this point, guys like Steven Nelson and Phillip Gaines just aren’t cutting it.

Here in the fourth round, they find a competitive cornerback in San Diego State’s Damontae Kazee. An extremely active and physical corner, Kazee is not afraid to press a wide receiver at the line of scrimmage. He is also a fast and athletic player who can typically make up for any mistake that he makes.

Kazee is an aggressive corner who will consistently make plays on the ball. However, this can get him in trouble at times. Kazee will bite hard on some double-moves. While he typically had the skills to still make up for his mistakes in college, NFL teams will hammer him if that happens with consistency.

There is a lot to like about Kazee’s game. He is a talented player who has a lot of natural upside. He is not a perfect cornerback prospect, but Kazee undoubtedly has the ability to compete for the spot opposite of Peters in the Chiefs defense.

5 Ryan Switzer Wide Receiver, North Carolina

After snagging Kupp in the second round, I feel pretty good about the Chiefs receiving corps. They can find enough for Kizer to work with out of Maclin, Kupp, Hill, Chris Conley and of course Travis Kelce. That being said, value is value and here in the fifth round, the Chiefs have an opportunity to add another impact receiver to the mix.

Ryan Switzer was extremely productive in college, catching 96 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Switzer does not have ideal size for the position (listed at 5-10, 185 pounds), but he is a quick and explosive athlete who can make plays on the inside.

Switzer is a traditional slot receiver who shows a great knack for the inside game. He shows great change of pace quickness and he uses it extremely well to find open spaces in the defense. Switzer can beat man coverage and has a knack for finding the open spots in the zone.

He is also an extremely reliable receiver who rarely drops the ball. On top of being an offensive weapon, Switzer has shown a lot of upside as a punt returner. As such an important part of their offense, Switzer was not a full-time punt returner in college, but he was explosive when he got the opportunities. Switzer had 7 touchdowns in 99 career punt returns.

There is certainly a bit of cross between Switzer and Tyreek Hill. They are similar players, but not exactly a like. Hill has more raw speed, while Switzer is a more polished natural receiver. While Hill plays a lot out of the slot, I could see them both doing damage in that role in different ways. Hill more as the deep guy who also gets a lot of opportunity in the screen game and Switzer as a more natural slot receiver.

He would not have the easiest path to start with the Chiefs, but Switzer is a talented player who could work his way into being an impact player. Another nice value pick for Kansas City here.

5 Jayon Brown Linebacker, UCLA

With their fifth-round compensatory pick, the Chiefs land a potential playmaker at the linebacker position. Listed at 5-11, 220 pounds, Jaylon Brown is undoubtedly a tweener prospect at the next level. However, he is a productive football player who could certainly make a defensive impact.

Brown was a two-year starter at UCLA. He was a consistent playmaker the team, piling up 119 tackles (seven for loss), 2.5 sacks and three interceptions. Brown is an extremely quick and athletic linebacker who shows the ability to defend from sideline-to-sideline. He has great natural skill in coverage and does a nice job of making a play on the ball in the air.

The Chiefs could certainly use some depth at inside linebacker. If Brown can bulk up just a bit, he should be able to provide some quality depth at the position. At worst, he has the speed and athleticism that you look for on special teams. Brown could easily become a special teams ace.

6 Steven Taylor EDGE/Linebacker, Houston

With their first sixth-round compensatory selection, the Chiefs take another shot at an under-sized linebacker prospect. Steven Taylor is only listed at 6-1, 225 pounds, but he was an impact player throughout his college career.

Taylor was a jack-of-all-trades for Houston. He lined up as a pass rusher on the edge a majority of the time, but Taylor also showed the ability to play some inside linebacker. He is a gifted athlete who has pass rush upside and can defend the run well. Taylor has nice range for the position, but his coverage skills need some work.

Whether he would add to the group of pass rushers or try to provide some depth on the inside, Taylor could become a strong defensive presence for the Chiefs. Similar to Brown, at worst, he has the ability to be special teams ace.

6 John Johnson Defensive Back, Boston College

With their other compensatory sixth-round selection, the Chiefs find some nice upside in the defensive backfield. John Johnson was not the most consistent player at Boston College, but he performed well at both cornerback and free safety for the team.

Johnson is a rangy and extremely athletic defensive back who shows solid natural coverage skills. I thought that he looked better at corner in the short time I spent watching him, showing strong man-to-man skills, but Johnson’s range and athleticism could certainly play as a coverage safety as well.

No matter where they play him, Johnson could be an impact sub defender for the Chiefs, specifically playing on passing downs. Also, his speed and athleticism would undoubtedly play on special teams.

7 Nate Gerry Safety, Nebraska

Doubling up on a position again, the Chiefs take Nebraska safety Nate Gerry in the seventh round to round out their draft. Gerry is a strong coverage safety who shows nice ability in the centerfield role.

He is not as athletic as a guy like Johnson, but Gerry is an extremely tough and smart player who shows better than average speed. He is a playmaker who could undoubtedly make a defensive impact in Kansas City down the line.

This article originally appeared on