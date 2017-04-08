2017 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Early-April 7-Round Mock Draft

This seven-round mock draft lays out a complete 2017 NFL Draft scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2017 NFL Draft is later this month and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a great opportunity to improve their roster. Make no mistake about it, the Chiefs are one of the best teams in the AFC. However, they still have a ways to go before they are legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. Anything can happen, but the Chiefs as currently constructed, are probably not much of a threat to the New England Patriots.

That being said, the Chiefs are loaded with 2017 NFL Draft capital. They have 10 picks in all, including four in the first 104 selections. They undoubtedly have an opportunity to improve their roster both for 2017 and beyond.

It all starts with the interesting decision the Chiefs have with the 27th overall pick. They could attack an immediate need by taking a cornerback, running back or a talented inside linebacker, but the Chiefs could also address their long-term quarterback situation by taking a talented signal caller. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

We don’t know for sure what the Chiefs will do in the 2017 NFL Draft, but we can use can put together a strong possible scenario using what we know about the team and the draft class. Here is a complete seven-round 2017 NFL Mock Draft for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This mock draft was completed using the FanSpeak On the Clock Mock Draft Simulator.

1

Patrick Mahomes Quarterback, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs are a very good football team who will compete for an AFC West crown again in 2017. Led by their strong defense and balanced offense, the Chiefs are postseason contenders each and every season. That being said, they are never really Super Bowl contenders.

The Chiefs offense is as conservative as it gets in the NFL. They are a run-first offense who typically only throws it short when they go to the air. Alex Smith is an above average starting quarterback in the NFL, but he is not a guy who can lead a team to a Super Bowl. As long as Smith is their starting quarterback, the Chiefs will not be able to take the next step.

So they are kind of stuck right now. Kansas City is way too good to blow it up, but Smith is not good enough to lead them to the promise land. Instead of continuing to hope for the best, the Chiefs find their future franchise quarterback in the first round of this mock draft, snagging Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes with the 27th overall pick.

Mahomes is the most interesting quarterback prospect in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is an extremely talented passer who has ridiculous natural upside at the position. Mahomes has a huge arm, is extremely athletic and can make all of the throws on the football field. His ceiling is legitimately as a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback.

However, his floor is rather scary. Mahomes is as talented as they come, but he is also extremely raw. He has spotty accuracy and does not know how to read a defense well. Mahomes has sloppy mechanics and makes a lot of poor decision. His downside is ugly, but if Mahomes can get around the right coaches, he has a chance to become a star.

Andy Reid is a fantastic coach of the quarterback position and could be just the right guy to lead Mahomes. Landing in Kansas City would be an ideal situation for Mahomes. He could sit behind Smith for a year or two and learn under a strong coaching staff.

The Chiefs have immediate needs worth addressing but nothing is more important than the quarterback position. In Mahomes, the Chiefs land a potential rock star at the most important position in the sport.

2

Joe Mixon Running Back, Oklahoma

Let’s have a little bit of fun, shall we? The Chiefs swung for the fences with their first round pick in this mock draft and do the same here in the second. Joe Mixon may be the most talented running back in the 2017 NFL Draft class. That is saying something because this running back class is absolutely loaded with talent.

Mixon is a freak athlete at the position. He is listed at 6-1, 226 pounds and he is as explosive as they come. Mixon shows elite breakaway speed and fantastic natural burst around the corner. The Oklahoma product is also an extremely quick and elusive back who can make defenders miss in the open field. Mixon has the quickness to win in space with moves but he also has the power to bowl defenders over.

Mixon is an elite player with the ball in his hands. He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. On top of having elite rushing skills, Mixon is an incredible receiver out of the backfield. He is a smooth and advanced route runner for the position who shows elite hands and the ability to naturally create separation. Make no mistake about it, Mixon is a three-down back who has elite natural upside.

That being said, his character was a major concern. Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season because of an incident where he punched a female student in the face. The incident was caught on tape and the video is both extremely concerning and alarming. Many NFL teams have already crossed Mixon off of their boards.

However, I would not be surprised if the Chiefs are willing to take a chance on him. They took a shot on Tyreek Hill in the fifth round last year and it worked out great. I am sure the Chiefs do not want to be looked at as the franchise who drafts domestic abusers, but they are clearly not afraid to take a shot on the upside.

The Chiefs have some good talent at the running back position. Spencer Ware can be a lead back but he pales in comparison to the talent of Mixon. If the Chiefs want to shoot for upside, taking Mahomes and Mixon in the first two rounds is the way to go.

3

Cameron Sutton Cornerback, Tennessee

Cornerback may be the most obvious position of need on the Chiefs’ roster. Marcus Peters is becoming a true shutdown corner on the outside but the Chiefs lack playmakers around him. Steven Nelson is a decent slot corner, but he is not a strong option on the outside. Terrance Mitchell played extremely well for Kansas City down the stretch, but it came in an extremely small sample size. Mitchell could end up being a solid number two option for the Chiefs but that is far from guaranteed.

The Chiefs would be wise to find a cornerback who they can at least add to their mix. In the third round, Cameron Sutton becomes a strong option for the team.

Sutton is an extremely talented cornerback prospect who suffered a fractured ankle last season. Sutton toughed it out and played late in the season for Tennessee but he was not the same player that he was before. He was not great last season, but that was not a strong representation of Sutton as a player.

A dependable man-to-man cornerback, Sutton has a lot of upside at the next level. He is a smart player who shows nice quickness and athleticism for the position. Sutton also recognizes routes extremely well and has strong ball skills.

The Tennessee product was a strong outside cornerback in college, but showed some ability as a slot cornerback and even a safety at the Senior Bowl. Sutton has a well-rounded skillset that could facilitate a move to another position of needed.

The Chiefs need to find a strong cornerback to pair with Peters on the outside. Mitchell could become that guy, but Sutton probably has more natural upside. Adding him to the mix as another option would be a strong move for Kansas City.

3

Anthony Walker Jr. Linebacker, Northwestern

For losing Sean Smith to the Oakland Raiders in free agency last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded a third round compensatory pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. With the 104th selection in this mock draft, the Chiefs take Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Derrick Johnson is a Chiefs legend but he is not getting any young. Ramik Wilson looks like a strong long-term option at inside linebacker, but the Chiefs must find a talented player to pair with him. Walker could be that guy.

Walker is a big and physical inside linebacker who shows a strong overall skillset. He is a good athlete who always puts himself in a position to make plays. Walker shows fantastic natural instincts for the position, constantly making plays both as a run and pass defender. Make no mistake about it, Walker can play at the next level.

Walker is a tough and aggressive player, but he overall speed does leave plenty to be desired. His range is average at best and he will struggle against elite speed. Walker is a talented guy, but he is not a perfect player. There is a reason that he could be available to the Chiefs in this range.

Nobody is going to replace Johnson. He is an incredible player who simply cannot be replaced. That being said, the Chiefs need to find another long-term option at the inside linebacker position. Walker is a tough, hard-working and smart player who can certainly step in and make an impact.

4

Nico Siragusa Offensive Line, San Diego State

The Chiefs have a strong mix of players on the offensive line. Eric Fisher, Mitch Morse, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Schwartz make up a strong top four up front for Kansas City. However, their left guard situation is not ideal. Some combination of Parker Ehinger and Zach Fulton is currently slated to fulfill the left guard duties and it would not hurt to give them some competition.

Nico Siragusa is a big and powerful drive blocker who can dominate at the point of attack. He would be an immediate improvement over the Chiefs’ current left guards in the run game as he can absolutely move people.

Siragusa has a bit of quickness and upside but his pass protection skills are sloppy. The SDSU product struggles with balance and can lose to speed on the inside. A tough and physical player with a lot of upside, Siragusa would be a nice addition for the Chiefs.

5

Jonnu Smith Tight End, Florida International

Travis Kelce is an elite NFL tight end who dominates on Sundays for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the team has no quality depth behind him at the position. Here in the fifth round of this mock draft, the Chiefs find that quality depth in Jonnu Smith.

Smith is one of the most interesting tight ends in a loaded 2017 NFL Draft class at the position. He is a quick and athletic tight end who can stretch the middle of the field and make plays after the catch. A 6-3, 248 pounds, Smith is a bit undersized at the position but he is a strong and powerful blocker who can compete at the next level.

In Smith, the Chiefs get some much-needed depth added to the tight end position.

5

Ejuan Price EDGE, Pittsburgh

In Justin Houston and Dee Ford, the Chiefs have arguably the best outside pass rushing duo in the NFL. Add in Tamba Hali playing in certain situations and they are seemingly set with edge defenders. That being said, you can never have too many guys who can get after the quarterback.

Ejuan Price is a quick and athletic outside rusher who knows how to make plays on the outside. He gets a quick burst off of the snap and has the overall pass rushing ability to get after the quarterback. His bend and athleticism on the edge are incredibly impressive.

Price is not much help against the run, but his ability to rush the passer from the edge is legitimate. The Chiefs certainly can’t complain about finding a talented situational rusher with their compensatory fifth round selection.

6

Robert Davis Wide Receiver, Georgia State

I wouldn’t call wide receiver a need for the Chiefs, but they are not exactly loaded with talent at the position. They do not need a wide receiver in the 2017 NFL Draft, but if the opportunity presents itself, the Chiefs need to find the proper value.

Robert Davis is a 6-3, 219-pound wide receiver who had a 41-inch vertical leap and a position-best 136-inch broad jump at the combine. He is a freak athletic who has unlimited potential on the outside.

Davis is extremely talented but he is also incredibly raw. It is impossible to say whether he will be a playmaker at the next level but Davis is a talented guy who can make a difference on the outside. If nothing else, he is a nice guy to add to the mix.

6

D.J. Jones Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss

The Chiefs defensive line suffered a big blow this offseason when they lost Dontari Poe to free agency. However, they did a nice job of replacing him with Bennie Logan who will likely be the Chiefs’ primary nose tackle in 2017.

Logan is a great player but the Chiefs would be wise to find some security at the position. D.J. Jones is a big and powerful defensive tackle who is incredibly strong at the point of attack. He is a difficult man to move in the middle of the field and shows some surprising quickness and athleticism as well.

Jones is a big man who can move well. There are concerns about his motor and consistency on the field, but Jones is undoubtedly a talented player with a ton of upside. The reward far outweighs the risk here late in the sixth round.

7

Levon Myers Offensive Tackle, Northern Illinois

Some pretty slim pickings here late in the seventh round, but I think I was able to find a prospect who could help the Chiefs. Levon Myers is a mobile and relatively athletic offensive tackle who shows strong pass protection skills. He was a good left tackle in college and has the upside the position at the next level. Myers would have an opportunity to grow into a nice swing tackle for the Chiefs.

