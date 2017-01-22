2017 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Post-Season 7-Round Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers’ season ended abruptly in the NFC Championship, but they can get better in the 2017 NFL Draft. Seven-round mock draft for the Pack.

When Aaron Rodgers said that the Green Bay Packers would run the table after a 4-6 start to the regular season, there were doubters. However, they came close to doing just that if not for facing off with a juggernaut, the Atlanta Falcons, in the 2017 NFC Championship Game. That’s the way the season played out, though, and they were bounced short of Super Bowl 51. Now it’s on to the offseason and, perhaps most importantly, the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the loss to the Falcons, many of the weaknesses of the Packers were exposed throughout. Specifically, their defensive backfield was picked apart all day long by Matt Ryan. While they have other needs on the defense in addition to other, less pressing needs on offense, that secondary has to be addressed. Luckily, the 2017 draft class is loaded with talent.

There is still the NFL Combine and plenty of other draft work that needs to take place, but we know what the Green Bay Packers need and we have a solid idea about the value of prospects right now. As such, the end of the Pack’s season feels like a proper time for a seven-round mock draft. With that in mind, the Packers are on the clock with the No. 29 overall pick.

Note: This mock draft was compiled using the Fanspeak On the Clock mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 29: Takkarist McKinley, EDGE – UCLA

I know; there was all of that preaching about the need to address the secondary and yet the Packers are taking an edge rusher in the first round of this mock draft. However, being able to generate a pass rush can alleviate many woes on a team’s defensive backfield. What’s more, the way that this simulation played out, there wasn’t a cornerback on the board available that I felt was worth using this kind of draft capital to take.

Instead, the Packers grab Takkarist McKinley out of UCLA and get a player that can really make an impact on their defense moving forward. Though he’s like another first-round edge rusher in Tim Williams in that he’s largely a pass-rushing specialist, the former Bruin is tremendous in what he does. Listed at 6-2, 265 pounds, McKinley was a monster in his final season for UCLA as he racked up 10 sacks, batted away six passes and even contributed in the run defense with 18 tackles for loss. He was a force that opposing blocking couldn’t contain.

McKinley has strength, quickness, and an arsenal of pass-rushing moves that make him a force immediately upon arrival in the NFL as a pass rusher. While he needs to improve his tackling and awareness to be effective against the run in the pros, he has the physical tools to make that happen. Adding the UCLA star to the edge for the Packers would go a long way in helping their defense out—even if it’s not immediately addressing the porous secondary.

Round 2, Pick 29: Jourdan Lewis, CB – Michigan

Playing in the pro-style defense under Jim Harbaugh for the Michigan Wolverines, Jourdan Lewis was asked to do quite a lot on the outside. The 5-10, 175-pound cornerback more than held his own in doing so as he was the anchor for the Michigan secondary. And yes, that includes when the highly touted Jabrill Peppers was working at safety. Lewis proved to have the quickness, awareness, and ball-skills to have success in most any matchup—even though he struggled a bit in the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss.

Because of his size, though, many people are projecting that NFL teams will look to move Lewis to being a slot corner. I think that’s a massive mistake and a product of size playing too much of a factor in draft evaluation. I’m not sure what more Lewis needed to show throughout his college career to prove that he can be an effective cover corner on the outside, but he has all of the traits to be effective even at just 5-10.

As stated previously, the Packers desperately need to boost the talent level and depth of their secondary. Subsequently, I think that makes them the perfect situation for a player like Lewis. Perhaps out of necessity this offseason, Green Bay might need to rely on Lewis early in the year on the outside. Given what he showed in Ann Arbor, I think the Packers would be more than pleased with their investment in the second round.

Round 3, Pick 29: Montravius Adams, DT – Auburn

Listed at 6-4, 306 pounds, Montravius Adams is a load on the defensive front. The Auburn Tigers prospect has potential bursting at the seams. When he was at his best playing against the SEC elite, Adams was damn impressive. He showed both the ability to disrupt gaps and holes in the running game with great strength and agility for a man his size, but also showed solid ability to get up through the middle and get after it in the pass rush.

However, Adams is going to fall into the mid rounds because he was not a consistent player in college. As stated, the flashes of play that he showed his peaks were quite enjoyable to watch. While that may be the case, there were far too many instances where you almost are unable to find him on the film because he’s such a non-factor. And frankly, the skinny on him is that his motor might be an issue. Luckily for the Packers, I think they have the culture to coach him up a bit to where he can realize his potential.

Playing up front in the 3-4 scheme of the Packers, one thing that would be enticing for Green Bay is the versatility of Adams. He’s big and strong enough up front to potentially slot in as a nose tackle and disrupt plays from that spot up front. Meanwhile, he has the uncanny quickness and agility for a man his size to also be effective against both the run and pass as a 5-tech. Given that versatility and the fact that Green Bay is a great culture to bring him into, I think Adams could be a stud.

Round 4, Pick 28: Corn Elder, CB – Miami

The Packers get a player in Lewis in the second round that I believe has the coverage skills to be a true No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. However, they need both depth and versatility in the position group, which is why they dip back into the pool of defensive backs in the fourth round. There they find Corn Elder out of Miami, a player who I believe is being tremendously undervalued by many simply because of his size.

In fairness, Elder is a bit undersized for what most teams look for as a No. 1 corner in today’s NFL. Listed at just 5-10, 180 pounds, he most likely translates to a slot corner that the Packers could use in nickel packages. However, I believe that he has upside to play on the outside because of his coverage abilities and his ability to track the ball in the air, both of which are impressive. In his senior season, Elder registered 12 passes defended along with 76 tackles. That latter number is important as it shows that he’s a solid tackler on the edge despite his slight size.

Elder will participate in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl and I fully expect him to shine. In a deep class of cornerbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Hurricanes product has the potential to be a hidden gem in the mid rounds. Ultimately, if the Packers are able to nab him at the end of the fourth round, I think it’ll go down as a great value pick as time passes.

Round 5, Pick 28: Elijah McGuire, RB – Louisiana-Lafayette

By some measures, this might seem like a slight reach to take a running back like Elijah McGuire. However, there are others that would indicate this is about right for the Louisiana-Lafayett Ragin Cajuns star. I fall in the latter category, especially after the flashes that he showed in the East-West Shrine Game, standing out in a game where not many offensive players were able to do so. What he provides is something that the Packers could do.

In reality, a player like Christian McCaffrey would be ideal to play in the Packers offense and answer their inconsistency at running back. However, he wasn’t on the board at No. 29 overall and there are also more pressing needs for this Green Bay team. With that said, getting to add a player like McGuire at the end of the fifth round is one hell of a consolation prize considering what the back is capable of.

Despite not having that much talent around him, McGuire showed great versatility throughout his time at UL-Lafayette. He finished his final season with 1,127 yards with seven touchdowns on the ground in addition to catching 29 balls for over 200 yards receiving. While he’s not a scat back at 5-11, 208 pounds, he’s a player that offers the versatility and skill-set to both move the sticks when carrying the ball and as a receiving option. He won’t overwhelm you with speed or physicality, but he’s a player with great vision and solid burst to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Round 5, Pick 36: Cole Hikutini, TE – Louisville

One prospect who it feels like not enough people are talking about still is tight end Cole Hikutini out of Louisville. Obviously he was part of the prolific Cardinals offense that helped win quarterback Lamar Jackson the Heisman Trophy. However, Hikutini might’ve been Jackson’s most dangerous weapon in the offense with his ability as a near-elite pass-catching tight end in the college ranks.

With 656 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on the year as a senior, Hikutini certainly made his mark for Louisville. At 6-5, 248 pounds, it’s not hard to see why he’s looked at favorably in regards to his pass-catching. He’s a monster target with solid speed and athleticism for his size in addition to solid hands, rarely dropping passes that hit him in the mitts. That size also speaks to Hikutini’s biggest weakness and likely why he’s available in the fifth-round, his run blocking. The tight end needs to widen out and work on his strength and technique as a blocker to be an every-down player in the NFL.

Even if that’s the case, though, we know what Aaron Rodgers is capable of in the passing game and Jared Cook showed flashes of what a weapon a pass-catching tight end could be in the Packers offense. As Cook is scheduled to hit free agency, they need to address the position again and would surely love to give Rodgers another weapon. While re-signing Cook is also an option, going after a player like Hikutini seems to be the wiser choice.

Round 6, Pick 28: Greg Pyke, OG – Georgia

With the departure of Josh Sitton prior to the start of the 2016 season, the Packers sent a clear message that they were going to move forward in a new direction with the offensive line. While they were a solid unit when healthy, the need for depth was glaring, particularly up the middle. That’s why they look to Greg Pyke out of Georgia in the sixth round.

Pyke played tackle in college, but his 6-6, 313-pound frame in addition to his playing style seem to lend themselves to a shift inside in the NFL. He showed he has a great presence as a run blocker, but his performance in protecting in the passing game was inconsistent at best as he proved to be not athletic enough to handle many speed rushers—hence the shift inside. However, he provides flexible depth for the Packers moving forward and has a nice frame that Green Bay can mold moving forward.

Round 7, Pick 29: Ben Boulware, LB – Clemson

In addition to their secondary and edge rushers, the Packers could also use quality depth in the middle of their defense. Because of waiting until the later rounds, they’re obviously not going to be able to find a five-star type player that can change their defense. However, they are able to nab a solid contributor who could potentially see snaps right away in Ben Boulware.

The Clemson product succeeds on the defensive side of the ball largely due to his instincts and his reaction speed. While he’s not exceptionally athletic and a bit undersized, he displayed a true nose for finding the football against the run and in terms of covering the middle of the field as well. While he might not be an every-down player immediately, he’s a quality enough player to be able to play rotationally sooner rather than later and potentially develop into something more.

