2017 NFL Draft Grades: Washington Redskins Select Jonathan Allen

The Washington Redskins selected Alabama’s Jonathan Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, so how did they do with the pick?

If the 2017 NFL Draft was held months ago, Alabama’s Jonathan Allen could’ve been the No. 1 player selected. However, the long and winding pre-draft process nicked Allen for arthritic shoulders, making him available for the Washington Redskins at No. 17 overall. Washington did the right thing and selected Allen. Not only does Allen fill a need, the Redskins get incredible value here.

Entering the offseason, the defensive line was Washington’s biggest weakness. The team allowed Chris Baker to depart via free agency, released Ricky-Jean Francois, and then signed Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee to replace them.

Even with the additions of the younger McClain and McGee, the Redskins still needed reinforcements along the defensive line. Allen provides that and much more.

The Redskins needed to dramatically improve their run defense. Allen is an excellent run defender. Washington also must get pressure on the passer, and Allen had 22.5 sacks in his final two seasons in Alabama.

Regardless of what anyone thinks about Allen or any medical concerns he is an absolute steal for Washington at this point in the draft. Anytime you fill a need with a top-five talent you are doing something right.

Jonathan Allen DL, Washington Redskins A+

Coming into the draft, most felt Washington needed to address its defense early in the draft. On Thursday, the Redskins did just that. At some point in the draft, the team will need to select a nose tackle. That doesn’t need to be addressed in the first two rounds, though.

The selection of Allen allows the Redskins to address other positions, whether it is depth in the secondary, an edge rusher, receiver or a running back. This is a deep draft for pass-rushers, defensive backs and running backs which is good news for the Redskins.

