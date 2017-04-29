2017 NFL Draft Grades: Washington Redskins Day 2 Picks

The Washington Redskins continue adding talent to a defense in dire need of it on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft. How did they do with their pair of picks?

The Washington Redskins got a steal on day one of the 2017 NFL Draft when Jonathan Allen fell into their laps with the No. 17 overall pick. So, how would Washington do for an encore on day two?

There was a lot of debate about whether or not the Redskins would choose one of the many talented running backs in this class. In Round 2, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon went before Washington had a chance to pick. Instead of forcing the pick, the Redskins let the draft come to them and continued to select good players who can help a porous defense right away.

With the 49th selection, Washington chose Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson. In the third round, the Redskins picked UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau. Anderson is a player who should help the Redskins right away in 2017.

At 6-2, 253 pounds, there was some concern with Anderson’s length. That’s just crazy. Anderson is a pass-rusher and a very good one. He isn’t the type of player who will stand out in workouts, instead, Anderson gets it done on the field. During his career at Bama, Anderson got better every year, ending his college career as an All-SEC performer.

Anderson isn’t just a pass-rusher, he’s good versus the run, too. He is physical, sets the edge and doesn’t miss tackles. He gives the Redskins depth at a position where there are some questions. Ryan Kerrigan is established, while the Redskins are still trying to find out what they have in former second-round pick, Preston Smith. Trent Murphy is suspended for the season’s first four games and Junior Galette is trying to return after missing two consecutive seasons due to injuries.

Will Anderson ever develop into a star? Maybe, maybe not. But he doesn’t need to be. Good, solid selection.

Ryan Anderson EDGE, Washington Redskins A

In Moreau, the Redskins get a player with a big upside who has the size and athleticism teams covet. Moreau has outstanding size for a cornerback (6-0, 205 pounds) and ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. He tore a pectoral muscle at UCLA’s pro day back in March, but shouldn’t miss the season, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Recovery time: 4-6 months, though source says there’s a hope he’s back by camp. https://t.co/IjTg0Z7GEa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2017

Moreau is an impressive athlete who won’t be counted upon to start as a rookie. The Redskins have Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller in front of him. He has some technique issues that need cleaning up and that’s an easy fix. Moreau is a future starter.

Fabian Moreau CB, Washington Redskins B

Overall, the Redskins continue doing a good job of picking players who will help the team now and in the future. Anderson and Moreau may not be immediate starters, but they add depth, youth and athleticism to a team in dire need of it.

