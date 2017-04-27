2017 NFL Draft Grades: Tennessee Titans Select Corey Davis At No. 5

The Tennessee Titans gave Marcus Mariota a big weapon, but what grade does taking Corey Davis with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft deserve?

Entering the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans were in a position better than most. After the Jared Goff trade a year ago, the Titans owned the Los Angeles Rams’ No. 5 pick in addition to No. 18. Looking at their needs and where they were picking, though, it was impossible to project what they were going to do at either spot. Because counting never changes, they were up first with the No. 5 pick, which was used on Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis.

In terms of physical tools, Davis checks every box that the Titans or anyone else would want. At 6-3, 209 pounds, he has elite size and an NFL frame in terms of length and solidity. What’s more, he also possesses elite speed — not John Ross elite, but elite — especially when you considre his size. On top of that, his hands are top-notch and his production backs that up.

However, his production plays into some of the knocks as he played against less-than competition in the MAC. Thus, people have questioned his ability to compete physically against NFL-level defensive backs. The potential for him to do so, though, is most certainly there.

For the Titans coming off just missing out on the playoffs in 2016, though, this filled a big need. Coming into the 2017 NFL Draft and prior to nabbing Corey Davis, their No. 1 receiver was…Rishard Matthews? Matthews was good in his debut season in Nashville, but isn’t the No. 1 threat that Marcus Mariota needed to continue progressing heading into Year 3.

Davis, at least looking at him physically, is far more that player for the Titans. But then you also have to consider value, other needs and so on.

When all of that comes into play, here’s what the grade looks like for the Tennessee Titans in selecting Corey Davis fifth-overall:

Corey Davis WR, Tennessee Titans B+

This pick is exactly what the Titans offense needs to start moving to the next level. With that said, you have to stop short of giving them an A for the pick. Even if Davis is your favorite wide receiver in the 2017 NFL Draft class, taking him at No. 5 seems a bit high. But if they couldn’t find a trade partner, it obviously makes sense.

But disregarding value of the pick and player, the fit is phenomenal. Corey Davis likely could’ve been a star on all 32 teams — he has that type of talent. However, the Titans are a team on the rise in this league and Davis adds the dimension that could get them over the hump and into the postseason.

