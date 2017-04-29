2017 NFL Draft Grades: Tennessee Titans Day 2 Picks

The Tennessee Titans had to wait until Round 3 on Day 2, but had two selections in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Did they get them right?

After selecting two players in the top 18 picks of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans had to sit back and twiddle their thumbs for a while on Day 2. Due to the trading back up to take Jack Conklin a year ago, the Titans were without a second-rounder. Thus, they stood pat until the third round on Friday. But once they got on the clock, they had a chance to make some noise.

With Corey Davis and Adoree’ Jackson getting their tickets punched for Nashville in the first round, there were questions about what the Titans would do in Round 3, where they owned a pair of picks. Would they look at a thin class of linebackers or try to get depth at guard or something unexpected?

As it turned out, it was the latter. General manager Jon Robinson made a concerted effort to put his franchise quarterback, Marcus Mariota in a position to succeed. That started with the No. 72 overall pick as they traded up with the New England Patriots.

Round 3, Pick 72 (via Patriots): Taywan Taylor, WR – Western Kentucky

Following the move up, the Titans selected Taywan Taylor to add another body to their receiving corps. In doing so, they procured a prolific college player that will be another big-time weapon for Mariota in the passing game.

Taylor is a bit of a contrasting player to the big-bodied Davis that was taken in Round 1. The 5-11 receiver isn’t going to be that superstar-type player if it all pans out. However, he has every bit of the skill to be effective right away. He’s not exceptionally fast, running a 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, but he does possess great and quick feet that lead to superb route-running. Thus, he can still get separation.

Coming to Tennessee and joining Davis, Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe, Taylor figures to see a lot of work in the slot. He has the more natural size to play inside than any of the other three, in addition to being proven as a weapon over the middle of the field.

Taywan Taylor WR, Tennessee Titans A-

Taylor will have an immediate impact on the Titans offense. He’ll diversify the looks of the receiving corps and open up the offense further. The notion of the Titans’ Exotic Smashmouth rushing attack with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry forcing teams to sell out on the run and then Taylor attacking behind them in the middle of the field is exciting. Though it was a risk to trade up, Robinson has proven he’s not afraid to make a deal to get his guy. That’s what he did here and got a nice player in doing so.

Round 3, Pick 100: Jonnu Smith, TE – Florida International

Robinson wasn’t done in his pursuit of weapons for the offense, however. With their third-round compensatory pick, the Titans looked to the future at tight end and selected Jonnu Smith out of Florida International. In doing so, they add a raw player to the offense, but one that could develop into a massively important piece for them and is in the right situation to do so.

Many people circled tight end as a potential mid-round need for the Titans and that was obviously the case in this instance. The need derives from the fact that Delanie Walker, the team’s reliable current starter, is 32 years old right now. He’s still effective in a major way and may have been Mariota’s most reliable receiving threat in 2016. However, his physical skills will surely start to deteriorate far before Mariota won’t need a strong tight end to anchor the offense.

Thus, the addition of Smith is made in the interest of the future of the position. Smith has nice pass-catching skills and a massive frame at 6-3, 248 pounds. If and when he sees the field in the 2017 season, it’ll largely be as a receiver coming off of the line. The Titans love two-tight end sets to sell the run and Smith will see time in that regard. However, where Tennessee and certainly Walker will need to work with the FIU product is in his blocking.

Smith has the frame to be a force as a blocker on the end of the line, but doesn’t possess the functional strength and technique necessary to do so. With that said, he’s coming into a spot where he’ll have the right environment to learn. That will be huge for him and help him a great deal in his progression.

Jonnu Smith TE, Tennessee Titans B

The fact that the Titans could still use depth at linebacker and at other areas of the defense knocks this grade a little, especially with a player like Anthony Walker Jr. still left on the board. With that said, Smith has tremendous potential in a spot where the Titans need it. He may not be a star right away, but he’ll have the proper tutelage in Tennessee to reach the levels he has the tools to.

