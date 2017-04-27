2017 NFL Draft Grades: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Select O.J. Howard

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a decent 2017 NFL Draft grade for their selection of Alabama tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick

After going 9-7 in 2017, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just missed the playoffs. It was still quite an improved season as they saw second year quarterback Jameis Winston take some strides in his second season as a pro quarterback.

It was also the first season under rookie head coach Dirk Koetter, which gives fans plenty of hope that they can have a bright future in Tampa. In an attempt to make that future even brighter the Bucs used their 19th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Alabama tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard was a versatile, but underused weapon at Alabama. He played in a run-first system with the Crimson Tide, but showed incredible skill when asked to run routes for Bama. The 6-6, 251-pound Howard recorded 114 career receptions for 1,726 yards and seven scores.

O.J. Howard TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers B +

At the NFL Scouting Combine Howard put up some impressive numbers including 22 reps in the bench press and an excellent 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

In Tampa Bay he gives them an amazing weapon over the middle of the field to take some of the pressure off of star wide receiver Mike Evans. The Bucs could also use a running back after seeing Doug Martin regress some last season, but the upside of Howard was far too great to pass up on at this point.

