2017 NFL Draft Grades: Seattle Seahawks Day 2 Picks

The Seattle Seahawks made several trades leading up to their first selection in the draft. How did they do with their extra picks?

The Seattle Seahawks traded away their firstround pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for their first- and third-round choices. Then they turned around and dealt their newly acquired first-round pick to the 49ers, moving down three spots and picking up an extra fourth-round selection.

They weren’t done there. The Jaguars hopped on the phone and swapped picks with Seattle in exchange for their sixth rounder.

So, when Seattle finally went on the clock in the second round at No. 35 overall, they made waves.

Round 2, Pick 3: Malik McDowell, DT – Michigan St.

Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State A+

This was hands down one of the best picks of the draft. McDowell is a player with top-five skills. He slid into the second round because some teams are concerned about his effort. When Michigan State was behind, he had a tendency to shut down.

Regardless, McDowell should be able to step into the Seahawks defensive line and contribute immediately. Furthermore, Pete Carroll should be able to fix any effort issues that McDowell may have. Overall, this was a true value pick. And that’s something the Seahawks have been getting a lot of in this draft.

Pick No. 58: Ethan Pocic, C – LSU

The Seattle Seahawks chose not to address their top need with their first selection, but they didn’t wait long to grab an offensive lineman. Let’s get straight to the grade.

Ethan Pocic C, LSU B+

Pocic mainly played center during his time at LSU, but the Seahawks had him announced as an offensive tackle — so we’ll see where they line him up. However, one of the biggest pluses about Pocic is his versatility. He’s a trug plug and play offensive lineman, and Seattle will be able to play him anywhere on their line.

Throw in the fact that Pocic fills a huge need for the Seattle Seahawks and you have the makings of an excellent pick. I’m knocking them to a B+ because this was a bit of a reach. It’s clear that Seattle wanted an offensive lineman, so they maybe passed on some more talented players.

However, with the amount of picks the Seahawks have acquired, reaching here isn’t terrible. Dane Brugler rated him as a third-round player in his draft guide, and Seattle took him at the end of the second. Pocic should go on to be an instant starter in Seattle, giving them an impact player that can help protect Russel Wilson. The Seahawks continue to add talent in the right places.

Pick No. 90: Shaquill Griffin, CB – UCF

The Seattle Seahawks added another defender with their second selection in the third round. Shaquill Griffin was a combine warrior. Taking a quick glance at his numbers, it’s obvious why the Seahawks like him.

Griffin posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, with a 38.5-inch vertical to match. Add that to the fact that he stands at a solid 6-0, and you have the makings of the type of corner that the Seattle brass love.

Shaquill Griffin CB, UCF B

Griffin’s biggest shortcoming is play recognition. The following snippet comes from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

His instincts and anticipation are just average. Can be slow with pattern recognition on combo routes. Has issues maintaining his coverage distance from man-off.

Griffin pushed his way into the spotlight with a very strong senior year at Central Florida. He grabbed four interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown. He also managed around 50 tackles in each of his final two seasons.

Overall, Griffin is the big, physical corner that Seattle loves to trot onto the field. He might not make an instant impact, but he should be a solid corner for years to come. Seattle shouldn’t regret this pick.

Pick No. 95: Delano Hill, S – Michigan

The Seattle Seahawks decided to jump in on the run on Michigan players, grabbing themselves Delano Hill. After watching starting free safety Earl Thomas suffer a gruesome leg injury that ultimately derailed their season, Seattle is wise to add safety depth.

The only issue with that plan is that Hill isn’t a free safety. Not even close. While he managed to pluck three interceptions his senior year, Hill isn’t the best cover man. In fact, he’s a borderline liability.

The plus side, Hill is an excellent tackler. Play him in the box, and he’ll come downhill and hit someone. Hard. He’ll be able to fill the box safety role of Kam Chancellor, and very well at that. One thing that Hill lacks is forced fumbles. For a guy that’s around the ball so much, I’d expect more fumbles.

Delano Hill SS, Michigan B-

The Seahawks get a B- for this pick, mostly because of Hill’s limitations in coverage. Luckily, Hill will largely serve a reserve role early on in his career. But the Seahawks definitely got some value with this pick.

Pick No. 102: Nazair Jones, DT – North Carolina

The Seattle Seahawks continued to add players to their defense, with their fifth of six Day 2 picks. Nazair Jones is a monster defensive tackle. When I say monster, I mean huge. Standing tall at six-foot-five, Jones brings to boom with a solid 300+ pound frame.

Jones is going to be able to play either of the defensive tackle spots in Seattle’s 4-3 scheme, and possibly be able to kick out to left end. Jones is a powerful player, who doesn’t make a lot of big splash plays. But what he is very good at is occupying blockers and allowing linebackers to run free. If he can make a push for starting time, that’s production Seattle would take.

None of this is to say that Jones isn’t capable of making the splash plays. In his senior year, he sacked the opposing quarterback 2.5 times. More impressively however, were his 9.5 tackles for loss.

Nazair Jones DT, North Carolina A-

Nazair Jones isn’t a sexy pick, but it’s a good one. He can shore up the middle of a defensive line, and do the job of a one-technique defensive tackle very well. The Seattle Seahawks did a great job of adding depth to their defensive line with Jones.

Pick No. 106: Amara Darboh, WR – Michigan

The Seattle Seahawks bookend their North Carolina lineman with Michigan players. After grabbing Delano Hill a few picks earlier, Seattle dipped into Ann Arbor again to select a wide receiver.

Amara Darboh isn’t a guy that’s going to jump out on the stat sheet. In his three years of starting, never once did he catch more than 60 balls in a season. He also never hit the eight touchdown mark. Scouts fall in love with his build, though. He has pro-ready size. He stands at 6-2, and has a very solid build for a wide receiver. He’s a dependable possession wide receiver. He’s also a very safe pick here.

Amara Darboh WR, Michigan B

The Seahawks get a B for this one. Darboh is going to make a good addition to their receiving core, and give Russell Wilson a dependable target on the outside. He’ll complete Seattle’s speedier receivers well, and they should cover for Darboh’s shortcomings.

Speaking of which, let’s just touch on those. Darboh is not a hands-catcher. Usually he’ll let the ball hit him in the numbers before securing the catch. He also doesn’t have much run after catch ability. Essentially, what you see is what you get here. But that’s certainly not a bad thing.

The Seattle Seahawks certainly did a good job drafting on Day 2. They didn’t reach too bad on any picks, and addressed several needs and built some solid depth. Here’s to hoping they do well again on Day 3.

