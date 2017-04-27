2017 NFL Draft Grades: San Francisco 49ers Trade Back For Solomon Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers traded back one spot in the 2017 NFL Draft, and still landed Solomon Thomas at No. 3 — but what’s the grade?

The San Francisco 49ers have selected former Stanford Cardinal Solomon Thomas. Thomas is an amazing athlete who demonstrated a consistent ability to get to the quarterback. In addition to his pass-rushing abilities, Thomas is a powerful run-stuffing defensive lineman.

His menacing, hulk-like run-stopping abilities are a welcome addition to a defensive squad that set records last season for rushing yards allowed.

Thomas has played at multiple positions but he projects best as an EDGE rusher at the pro level. Still, his ability to dominate from a variety of positions brings a level of versatility that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will love.

Thomas does come with some question marks. He is not quite big enough to play on the interior of the defensive line but he may lack certain skills and athletic traits to play as a pure EDGE rusher.

As an EDGE, he will need to develop more advanced pass-rushing moves. On the interior, he will need to prove that his indomitable strength can move larger, faster offensive lineman.

Nonetheless, it is hard to envision any scenario where he will not succeed. Even with a crowded defensive line, Thomas is a player that you add regardless of the current talent on the roster. There is simply no question about his upside when you consider his athleticism, work ethic and character.

Solomon Thomas EDGE, San Francisco 49ers A+

Thomas will improve your defensive line no doubt. Heading into the 2017 NFL season, the 49ers enter with one clear strength on their roster — the defensive front. For all of the reasons mentioned above, the 49ers get an “A.” In addition, they orchestrated a trade down from the No. 2 overall spot and moved down to the No. 3 overall spot. This trade down with the Chicago Bears netted them:

John Lynch is doing work. 49ers get 67, 111 and 3rd round pick in 2018 to move down one spot — Kevin Jones (@Mr_KevinJones) April 28, 2017

Had the 49ers stayed at the No. 2 overall spot they would more than likely still have selected Thomas. This trade essentially got them free players this year and next year. For this reason, the organization gets an “A” for Thomas, and a “+” for pulling off such an excellent trade to still get their guy.

This article originally appeared on