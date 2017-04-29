2017 NFL Draft Grades: San Francisco 49ers Day 2 Picks And Reuben Foster

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch handled Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft like a seasoned master and followed that up with a superb Day 2.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch clearly demonstrated why he deserved to be the team’s GM. On Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lynch traded the team’s No. 2 pick to the Chicago Bears for their No. 67, No. 111 and a 2018 third-round pick.

Lynch, however, was not done wheeling and dealing. On Day 2, he continued to make moves and acquired further draft ammo. While many teams do the same, rarely do teams get to trade down while also still able to select players high on their draft big board.

This is exactly what Lynch was able to pull off by trading away the No. 67 pick which is the pick they received from the Chicago Bears. In the process, they collected the New Orleans Saints No. 229 pick in seventh round, but more importantly a 2018 sound-round pick.

At this time, the 49ers have 10 draft picks heading into the 2018 NFL Draft.

#49ers traded the pick at No. 67 to the New Orleans Saints’ for their 7th-rounder this year (229) and a 2nd-round pick in next year’s draft. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 29, 2017

Pick No. 66: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB – Colorado

Just before making that fabulous trade, Lynch drafted former Colorado Buffalo cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon had been mocked by several analysts to San Francisco specifically because of the defensive scheme that they will employ.

The 49ers will need tall, long-armed, physical press corners which Witherspoon has the ability to fill. Witherspoon stands at 6-3, has 33-inch arms and has the balls skills to contest balls in the air (22 pass break ups), per NFL.com.

Ahkello Witherspoon CB, San Francisco 49ers A+

Pick No. 104: C.J. Beathard, QB – Iowa

Lynch, however, was not done and decided to trade back into the back end of the third round. In a surprising move, the 49ers selected Iowa quarterback C. J. Beathard. Beathard was not a highly graded quarterback, nor was he heavily mocked to the 49ers.

#49ers are moving up to pick 104 by sending picks 109 and 219 to the Vikings per 49ers PR. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) April 29, 2017

In fact, Beathard would have been available much later in the draft, making the trade up to get him completely unnecessary. He is not the type of player that teams are fighting to get, especially not in the third round. This is the first instance of Lynch showing his inexperience by not only selecting a low-upside player, but also giving up draft picks to do so.

There were still some intriguing players on the board that the 49ers could have picked up but instead they traded for a player who will more than likely not suit up for Sundays.

C.J. Beathard QB, San Francisco 49ers C-

Late Day 1 (No. 31): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Late on Day 1, the 49ers traded back into the back end of round one to select free-falling Reuben Foster. Foster was a top-five linebacker prospect before injuries concerns, off-the-field red flags and a diluted drug sample caused teams to cross him off the top of their big board.

As Foster continually fell, Lynch sprung into action and traded back into the first round by trading the team’s No. 34 and No. 111 pick to go get Foster.

#49ers traded pick 34 and 111 (which they received from the Bears earlier today) to get Foster. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 28, 2017

Remember, Foster was graded by many draft analysts as a consensus top-five player. Taking Foster, in combination with the 49ers’ No. 3 selection in Solomon Thomas who is another top-five graded player, made the first round a slam-dunk for the Red and Gold.

Reuben Foster LB, San Francisco 49ers A+

Quite simply, Lynch nailed it! There’s still building left to do with this team, but the new GM is doing everything to set the foundation in ways that it won’t crack.

