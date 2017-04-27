2017 NFL Draft Grades: Philadelphia Eagles Select Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In a huge surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles select former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. With a couple of big names players sliding down the board, Philadelphia decided that they would add the pass rusher who broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee.

With the draft in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania we knew the reaction of the crowd would be something to look out for. It seemed that the fans were not thrilled, especially considering fan favorite Reuben Foster was on the clock.

After he was selected, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock had this to say on the broadcast:

“I love the energy. I love the toughness. People either loved or they didn’t like him because he didn’t have explosive measurables in the combine. But his tape is too good and I think the city of Philadelphia is going to love him.”

Mayock hit the nail on the head, Barnett’s been knocked all draft season because of his measurables. And it is a fair criticism. Barnett did not test well at the NFL Combine and here is a spider chart for those numbers compared to other defensive ends:

Athleticism is an important component of the DE position. Derek Barnett’s measurables via https://t.co/nL4n9abVYO. pic.twitter.com/4PQb9jTckp — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) April 28, 2017

Outside of his 3-cone drill, Barnett is well below average athletically. Luckily for the Eagles, Barnett’s game isn’t about his athletic ability. He wins with strength, technique, and a high motor. Barnett can get after the passer; he had 33 sacks in three seasons. Along with pass rushing ability, he is solid against the run.

The big problem with this pick is that the Eagles did not have a huge need at defensive end. They have Vinny Curry, who was ready to earn his paycheck in 2017 and Brandon Graham. Philly also signed Chris Long in free agency. So, the Barnett pick is a little head scratching — especially with so many other needs on their roster.

Grade: C

