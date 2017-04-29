2017 NFL Draft Grades: Philadelphia Eagles Day 2 Picks

Here are the grades for the Philadelphia Eagles Day 2 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft featured the Philadelphia Eagles selecting former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. Barnett will likely push defensive end Vinny Curry for the remaining starting spot, opposite of Brandon Graham.

The reaction to the Barnett pick was mixed, and I gave them a C for the selection. However, after the Eagles Day 2 picks, it makes more sense that this team isn’t building for 2017, they are building for the future.

Round 2, Pick 43: Sidney Jones, CB – Washington

One pick throughout my mock drafts that I felt confident in was former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones. Had it not been for a torn Achilles tendon, Jones would have been the first cornerback taken. He was a top-10 talent in the 2017 NFL Draft class, but the injury set him back.

I did not, however, expect a team to pull the trigger on him in the second round. However, the Eagles may have felt confident in his rehabilitation process. Philadelphia took Jones with their second-round pick, 43rd overall.

It is likely that Jones will not play at all in 2017, though, his doctor feels he could be back in 4-6 months. On the field, the Eagles are getting a cornerback with elite ball skills. He had eight interceptions and 21 pass deflections. Jones will become an immediate shutdown cornerback when he returns to play in 2018.

Grade: A+

Round 3, Pick 99: Rasul Douglas, CB – West Virginia

The Eagles double down on Day 2 with two cornerbacks. Jones is the big name, but Douglas is also a solid addition to their defense. Philadelphia has the worst cornerback situation in the NFL, so it is likely Douglas will start right away in 2017.

Like Jones, Douglas has elite ball skills. In 2016, Douglas had eight interceptions. Unlike Jones (who is 6-0, 186 pounds), Douglas is a massive cornerback. He stands at 6-2 and weighs in at 209 pounds. That size matched with his ball skills were an apparent reason the Eagles drafted him with the 99th overall pick. His long speed will always be in question, especially after his 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Grade: B+

