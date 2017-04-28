2017 NFL Draft Grades: Oakland Raiders Select Gareon Conely

The Oakland Raiders selected Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Oakland Raiders solved their problem at running back by signing Marshawn Lynch the day before the 2017 NFL Draft. With Beast Mode in the fold, general manager Reggie McKenzie was free to seek an solution on defense. The Raiders had some great options by the time their pick came around.

So with Zach Cunningham, Malik McDowell and Taco Charlton still on the board, the Raiders GM took a risk on cornerback Gareon Conley from Ohio State. Conley would have been a solid pick before being accused of sexual assault on the eve of the draft. But according to NFLL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders weren’t the only team interested in Conley despite the allegations. The Raiders must have done their due diligence and felt the risk was minimal.

The #Raiders take #OSU CB Gareon Conley. WOW. They are comfortable with his situation. No. 24. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

So what skill set does Gareon Conely bring to the Raiders? Like with Sean Smith and David Amerson, Conley likes to get a little physical in press. However, he’s also much more natural in moving and in coverage than his new peers. Conley has nice speed and the ballhawking abilities that make him a threat to throw at.

The biggest question surrounding Gareon Conley are his potential legal issues. He has not been arrested, in addition to both he and several witnesses from the night in question claiming he’s innocent If the allegations turn out to be baseless as some are predicting, then McKenzie could have drafted an impact corner. But there’s the lingering chance that’s not the case.

Grade: B-

With all of the defensive talent on the board, Gareon Conley was just too risky of a pick in the first round.

This article originally appeared on