2017 NFL Draft Grades: New York Jets Select Jamal Adams

The New York Jets have selected safety Jamal Adams of LSU with their first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Here is my draft grade on Adams.

Now in complete rebuilding mode, the New York Jets needed to make a very smart choice with their first round pick tonight in the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia – number six overall – and they did just that by selecting safety Jamal Adams of LSU.

Although I wrote last month that New York should select Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with this pick, this selection was still a home run for the Jets. Adams was regarded as the top safety in the entire draft and brings tremendous leadership skills and character to the Big Apple. Jets fans are going to love him.

Let’s take a closer look at the Lewisville, TX native:

Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 214 pounds

: 214 pounds Arm Length : 33 3/8 inches

: 33 3/8 inches Hands : 9.25 inches

: 9.25 inches NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash time: 4.56 seconds

The son of former New York Giants and Super Bowl champion running back George Adams, Jamal Adams has a non-stop motor and is one of the most aggressive, hard-hitting, punishing tacklers in this year’s draft. He plays off opposing tacklers extremely well and is known for busting screen plays effectively. Adams possesses solid pass coverage skills as well and can cover swift tight ends wherever they line up on the field. He is a superb athlete with great balance and is known for having a very high football IQ.

Adams is a very disciplined safety too – he did not commit a single penalty for the Tigers in 2016. He provides a significant upgrade to an underachieving Jets secondary that could use a player of Adams’ grit and leadership abilities. Adams can improve his ball skills somewhat and he does not have breakneck speed but he can close on the football quickly and provide a hard hit at the point of impact.

Jamal Adams SS, New York Jets A

There is very little to dislike about this pick. The Jets have so many needs up and down their roster but their beleaguered secondary just received an enormous boost. Adams has the talent to be a Pro Bowl player right away for the Jets. They sure could use one.

