2017 NFL Draft Grades: New Orleans Saints Select Ryan Ramczyk

With the final 1st round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints surprisingly picked up Ryan Ramczyk, the offensive tackle out of Wisconsin.

Originally posted for a huge defensive draft, the New Orleans Saints finished the night with an offensive pick at No. 32. Ryan Ramczyk, offensive tackle out of Wisconsin, isn’t a glamorous pick, but will help bolster the team’s offensive line. A slightly puzzling pick for sure, but another great investment for the Saints to have.

The Saints have a problem with keeping their O-line healthy. Last season, the team lost Terron Armstead to a toe injury. Despite his immense talent, he might be headed for free agency. He wasn’t the only one to get injured, with Andrus Peat and Senio Kelemete both missing time last season as well.

Bringing in Ramcyzk will not only combat the position changes but hopefully keep the offensive line healthy too. During the 2016 season with the Badgers, Ramcyzk never missed a game and was named a Big Ten first-teamer and an AP All-American. During that last season, he played left tackle. Armstead is the Saints’ current left tackle and, like previously mentioned, could soon be a free agent.

Ramcyzk is a tough player, something the Saints need. He’s known for having great movement on the field and able to make plays on defenders. Physically, he’s a specimen at 6-6 and 310 pounds, but still surprisingly agile. He’s faced some adversity in his career including a hip injury which required surgery. It’s still up in the air on if he’ll be ready by OTAs or training camp.

The biggest problem I can see with Ramcyzk is his injury and how he’s going to affect him in a higher playing level. The other problem with Ramcyzk is he’s not very experienced. He only played one season with the Badgers but faced off against great players nonetheless.

Ryan Ramczyk OT, New Orleans Saints B

With a lot of great defensive players still on the board, the New Orleans Saints went with Ramczyk. It’s definitely not what fans had hoped for, but still a decent pick. The only issue I can forsee is his injury which we don’t know a lot about or the lack of experience. Even if Ramczyk doesn’t play this season, he looks like a good investment.

The Saints capped off their night surprisingly well. They picked up offensive and defensive help in the first round. With only five picks left, it will be fun to see what Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton do in Rounds 2-3 on Friday.

