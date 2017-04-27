2017 NFL Draft Grades: New Orleans Saints Select Marshon Lattimore

The New Orleans Saints used their first pick of round 1. With the 11th overall pick, the Saints selected CB Marshon Lattimore.

With their first pick in Round 1, the New Orleans Saints selected Marshon Lattimore. A cornerback out of Ohio State, Lattimore fills a huge need for the team. With a stellar offense, they’re trying to pick up the pieces of their defense and catch up with their offense.

Lattimore was actually a surprise pick for the team. He was one of the few corners who lacks experience and the Saints are looking for someone to make an impact immediately. With only one year of collegiate football under his belt, he might need a little bit more help but an investment for the team, no less.

The other problem I see with Lattimore is his injury history. He dealt with hamstring injuries throughout his career but surgery seemed to have to repair that. Those are the two biggest problems I foresee the Saints dealing with but now let’s talk about the good and give Mr. Lattimore a grade.

During his season with Ohio State, Lattimore had 41 total tackles, four interceptions and one interception returned for a touchdown. With one of the worst defenses in the league, Lattimore will make an impact, regardless. Much like last year’s first-round pick, the New Orleans Saints have time to mold him into what they want and try to fit him in their system.

Dennis Allen is going to have a field day with Lattimore and could form a dynamic duo with Vonn Bell. With a comparison to Vontae Davis, Lattimore is tough, athletic and will hopefully help the Saints turn around their 7-9 seasons.

Marshon Lattimore CB, New Orleans Saints B+

The Saints would have gotten an A except for Lattimore’s lack of experience and injury history. If he can stay healthy and learn quickly, then the Saints will have gotten a great deal and turned a one-year starter into a stud. Here’s hoping Dennis Allen can work his magic!

