2017 NFL Draft Grades: New England Patriots Day 2 Picks

New England Patriots fans had to wait a long time to see their team make a selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, but was it worth it in the end?

As day two of the 2017 NFL Draft rolled into the third round, the New England Patriots finally joined the party. After an eventful offseason that saw the team deal away draft picks in trades for Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy, and Dwayne Allen, the Pats found themselves without a selection in the first two rounds of the draft.

The team was scheduled to make its first selection at 72nd overall, but Bill Belichick proceeded to do something he’s become famous for on draft weekend: trade back. The Pats moved back 11 slots in a deal with the Tennessee Titans, before finally using their first selection on a player who likely shouldn’t have been available in the first place.

Round 3, Pick 83: Derek Rivers, DE – Youngstown State

By spending the 83rd overall pick on Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers, the Patriots added another quality edge rusher to their lineup. With 14 sacks in his senior season, Rivers has proven to be a pass rushing dynamo, and could very well become an early contributor on this defense. An exceptionally versatile player with the ability to play defensive end or outside linebacker, Rivers will likely be given ample opportunity to compete for playing time early on in his professional career.

Rivers was the 61st-ranked player on Matt Miller of Bleacher Report’s final draft board, and for the Pats to obtain a potential second-round prospect at this late stage of the draft is excellent value. It is very likely that his standing as a small schooler contributed to his drop to the third round, but the Patriots and their fans certainly aren’t complaining. This could prove to be a steal.

Draft Grade For Derek Rivers Selection: A-

Round 3, Pick 85, Antonio Garcia, OT – Troy

With the 85th pick in the #NFLDraft, the #Patriots select Antonio Garcia! pic.twitter.com/C8BpB0XLWF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2017

After trading back 11 slots with their first third-rounder, the Pats moved up 11 picks in their second deal of the day. Belichick reunited with his former understudy, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, to move up to select tackle Antonio Garcia out of Troy with the 85th overall pick in the draft.

Garcia didn’t allow a single sack during his senior season in college, and will slot in as a developmental lineman for the Pats. While he doesn’t figure to immediately challenge for a starting role on his new team, he is an upside player who could ostensibly be viewed as long-term insurance for contract-year left tackle Nate Solder.

Garcia was Matt Miller‘s 115th-ranked player, so this selection can be viewed as something of a reach, although media response to the pick has been largely favorable. Belichick has proven to be quite adept at developing offensive linemen in the past, and if he can get the most out of Garcia, this team may have found a quality blocker for years to come.

Draft Grade For Antonio Garcia Selection: B

Grading a New England Patriots draft is an insanely difficult task. Belichick has a tendency to draft off-the-grid players. And while the moves frequently seem questionable, it is inarguable that he does a fantastic job finding players that fit into his system. However, his 2017 draft class is much more in line with conventional thinking than in years past. The Patriots were able to get strong value with both of their selections this time around, and both of these young men could become solid contributors for years to come.

