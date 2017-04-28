2017 NFL Draft Grades: Miami Dolphins Select Charles Harris

With the 22nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Charles Harris, outside linebacker from Missouri. Here’s my grade on the selection:

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins came into this draft knowing what their biggest weakness was. They were rumored to be focusing intently on fixing their woes on defense. Their first round selection of Charles Harris from Missouri goes a long way towards both helping out the defense now, and ushering in the next generation of Dolphins pass rusher.

It’s no secret that the Dolphins had a sizable need at the linebacker position, and Reuben Foster was still on the board when Miami went on the clock. Both Mike Mayock and Daniel Jeremiah have speculated that Foster’s medical re-check did not go well, and new information surfaced recently. There must be something to this for the Dolphins to pass up a guy who should have been at the top of any team’s draft board in the 20s.

Instead of taking a chance on a guy with questionable medicals, the Dolphins instead chose to add Harris to the mix as a pass rusher. Harris, listed as an outside linebacker, likely joins perennial Pro Bowler Cameron Wake, and Andre Branch as the main pass rushing options. Fans should be excited about the rotation the Dolphins now have up front. The addition of Harris should mean the Dolphins can rest Wake a little more often, keeping him fresh to do what he does best.

Harris didn’t have a strong showing at the NFL Combine, but there’s a lot to like about this pick. When rushing the inside, Harris was a major mismatch for guards. He’s very flexible and has a lightning quick first step. Harris also possesses great balance through his spin moves, spelling a deadly combination.

Charles Harris EDGE, Miami Dolphins C

The downside to the Harris selection is that he’s most likely nearly a finished product. His poor showing at the NFL Combine indicate to some that he’s very near his ceiling, which isn’t really what you want in your first round pick. However, what should be more concerning to the Dolphins — and their fans — is that Harris isn’t great against the run.

Harris was victim to some really terrible angles when asked to play run support. He also showed really poor situational awareness on rushing downs. For a team that finished 30th against the run, the selection may seem a bit questionable.

Overall, I would give the selection a solid C grade. It’s not a great pick for the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not a terrible one either. There was great talent left on the board when the Dolphins took Harris, but Harris fills a need on the team. More importantly, Harris can be a building block for the future of the Dolphins defense.

Cameron Wake is nearing the end of his career in Miami. Andre Branch is also on the wrong side of 30. Harris comes to the Dolphins as a nice injection of youth. He has enough talent to come in and produce right away in a rotational situation. If he grows and progresses the way the team hopes, he’ll be ready to step up and take the torch from Wake in a couple of years. It’s a win-win if all goes well.

However, I still would have preferred Reuben Foster.

This article originally appeared on