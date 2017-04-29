2017 NFL Draft Grades: Miami Dolphins Day 2 Picks

With the first round in the books, the Miami Dolphins have two selections on Day 2. How did they do with their second and third round picks of the 2017 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins left quite a few people scratching their heads in the first round. With that said, it’s all a process in the NFL Draft and the 2017 NFL Draft didn’t change that. You never know what the front office knows or what they’re planning. Thus, it’s always best to wait and see.

That’s exactly what the Dolphins fans did leading into Day 2 on Friday, consisting of the second and third rounds. Miami owned a pick in each round and, with talent dropping and trades flying like crazy, they had the chance to make noise again.

So, how did it go for the Dolphins on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft?

Round 2: Raekwon McMillan, LB – Ohio State

Dolphins Twitter lost their collective minds yesterday when the Miami Dolphins passed on Reuben Foster in the first round of the NFL Draft. The linebacker from Alabama had fallen to the Dolphins at 22, which seemed to be every fan’s dream scenario. Instead of making the dream come true, the Dolphins selected pass-rush specialist Charles Harris. The choice left fans scratching their collective heads. What’s the plan at linebacker? was the question on nearly everyone’s mind.

The second round of the NFL Draft provided us with our answer, and it’s a very good one. With the 54th pick, the Miami Dolphins selected Raekwon McMillan. McMillian, the linebacker from Ohio State, was my third-ranked pure linebacker available in this draft — this doesn’t count Haason Reddick, who is as much an EDGE as a linebacker.

The Dolphins struggled last season against the run, finishing 30th in the league. McMillan should step in immediately and improve that statistic. McMillan is very, very strong against the rush. It’s what he does best. He’ll need to improve his coverage skills as an outside linebacker, but for now he fills the Dolphins biggest need.

Raekwon McMillan Linebacker, Miami Dolphins A

I was a little surprised to see the Dolphins take McMillan over Zach Cunningham, linebacker from Vanderbilt, as he’s a bit more of a complete linebacker. However, McMillan is stronger against the run, and is a much more solid tackler than Cunningham. I had a hard time separating McMillan and Cunningham when watching the two, and either one would have been an improvement over the 2016 squad.

Round 3: Cordrea Tankersley, CB – Clemson

For their second of two selections on day two of the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Cordrea Tankersley. The cornerback from Clemson was rumored by Armando Salguero to be a “worst-case scenario” target for the Dolphins in the first round. It’s a big win for the team to be able to let the draft come to them, stay patient, and still get Tankersley in the third.

Cornerback isn’t a position of pressing need for the Dolphins, but Tankersley should step in immediately and challenge for playing time early. He continues the Dolphins theme of bigger cornerbacks, coming in at 6-1 and nearly 200 pounds. The Dolphins have a history of liking tall, long cornerbacks, as now all of their top four guys at the position are over 6-0.

Tankersley in the third round is a great value pick for the Miami Dolphins, as he has shown great ability to play both man-to-man and zone coverage. He uses his size very well and has strong footwork. He’ll blanket his man and seems to always find himself around the ball.

Cordrea Tankersley Cornerback, Miami Dolphins B+

Where Tankersley struggles, and what likely drove him down draft boards, is his inability in run support. He seems borderline unwilling to come up and make a tackle on a running back. Despite his length, he also lacks great speed for the position, and can have a tendency to use his hands to compensate. He was called for pass interference numerous times last year when he really didn’t need to grab. That’s going to be a problem at the next level. It’s going to be tough for him to supplant Tony Lippett or Xavien Howard, but he’s talented enough it’s not out of the question.

