2017 NFL Draft Grades: Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up For Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up 17 spots to the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Patrick Mahomes, so how does the selection grade out.

Patrick Mahomes is s the quarterback of the future in Kansas City. The Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to take Mahomes with the No. 10 in the draft. The trade switches first-round picks and costs the Chiefs their 2018 first-rounder as well as pick No. 91 in this draft.

It’s a high price for a quarterback that many believed wouldn’t get picked until later in the first round. The Chiefs obviously believe the kid can be molded into their franchise quarterback.

At first glance, Mahomes is a perfect fit for Andy Reid’s system. The obvious comparison is Brett Favre. Mahomes lives his life as a gunslinger with a ridiculously strong arm and great athleticism. It doesn’t seem to matter how far downfield his receiver is he can still put the ball on the money.

Like Favre however, Mahomes can be baited into some bad decisions. His footwork especially will cause issues if pressured in the pocket.

Patrick Mahomes QB, Kansas City Chiefs B

Thankfully he has at least a year to be molded by Andy Reid. Reid turned Donovan McNabb into a consistent star and Mahomes starts with similar traits. McNabb was more polished out of college but the potential is still there for the new Kansas City quarterback.

Bottom line, if Mahomes can accept adjustments and coaching then the Chiefs can look forward to a long tradition of winning. If not then it’s Jay Cutler time in Kansas City.

