2017 NFL Draft Grades: Kansas City Chiefs Day 2 Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs addressed both depth and need on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft, but how did they do with the picks.

Tanoh Kpassagnon is not difficult to say as long as you know the correct pronunciation; it’s pass-N-yo. Typing it is a different story. The Kansas City Chiefs selected the raw defensive end out of a basketball school late in the second round of this year’s draft. The immediate reaction is that we just don’t know what to expect.

On one hand, Kpassagnon is a freak of an athlete at 6-6 and 290 pounds with a 4.83 second 40-yard dash. On the other hand, he didn’t play much football in high school and played at a school that isn’t known for its talent on the football field.

To say that he has flown under the radar of most scouts is an understatement. Though, he wasn’t ignored. On Matt Miller’s most recent big board, Tanoh Kpassagnon is ranked at No. 11 among defensive linemen, and sits just outside the top 100 overall.

The Chiefs see in Kpassagnon a possible replacement for Allen Bailey in a few years. He has the size and ability to play a true 3-4 defensive end. His speed will allow him to easily shift outside when the Chiefs switch to a four man front. In 2016, he stopped runners behind the line 21.5 times and recorded 11 sacks.

Tanoh Kpassagnon DE, Kansas CIty Chiefs C+

It is difficult to really grade this pick because it is obvious that the Chiefs are planning on sticking with their current starting roster. The fans want an impact player to help push the team over the edge of playoff appearance to Super Bowl champion. There were players who were considered potential starters still on the board. Corners like Chidobe Awuzie and Cordrea Tankersley could have been paired nicely with Marcus Peters. Kpassagnon can contribute this year, but his tape suggests he has a lot of room to grow.

Round 3, Pick 86 (From Minnesota): Kareem Hunt, RB – Toledo

Andy Reid loves to pick guys that are raw athletes for his defense and guys that fit his system for the offense. Hunt is a back that fits the system to a tee. Hunt can run inside and out while also catching the ball well out of the backfield. This will likely be another depth pick as the Chiefs continue to build sustainability.

Hunt is built similar to Spencer Ware being the same height but about ten pounds lighter. He plays just about the same way as well with powerful legs, but not much top-end speed. Hunt will make a lot of guys miss the first tackle and has the strength to break tackles at the second level. His ideal plays are just inside the tackle with a pulling guard to lead him through the hole.

Alex Smith will be happy with another back that can run routes in the middle of the field with reliable hands. In 2016, Hunt caught 41 passes for 403 yards which is comparable to Ware’s stats from this season.

Kareem Hunt RB, Kansas City Chiefs B-

The Chiefs obviously thought he would be off the board by pick No. 104 as they traded up to grab him. The trade makes sense in that there isn’t a lot of room for draft picks on the Chiefs roster. Currently, the Chiefs have one of the highest number of players under contract for 2017. The Chiefs definitely know who their guys are and they go get them.

