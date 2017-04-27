2017 NFL Draft Grades: Jacksonville Jaguars Select Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. How did they do? We break it down and grade the pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars adressed several of their defensive needs in free agency, signing A.J. Bouye, Barry Church and Calais Campbell. With last year’s first-round selection, Jalen Ramsey, in the secondary, Jacksonville looks pretty good to go on defense.

With needs on offense, especially at running back, the Jaguars select LSU star Leonard Fournette. He should immediately step in and become the lead dog in their backfield. Similar to what the Dallas Cowboys did a year ago, Jacksonville will now hope to lean on their rookie runner to jumpstart their offense.

Thus, it’s obviously a great grade for the Jags in taking Fournette:

Leonard Fournette RB, LSU A-

The Jacksonville Jaguars get an A- for this pick. Fournette will be able to bring the Jaguars offense to the next level, giving them a true rushing threat that opposing defenses will have to gameplan for.

They would have gotten an A, but Fournette isn’t a complete back yet. He struggles at time in pass protection and isn’t the greatest receiver out of the backfield. His running ability is unquestioned though.

In his career at LSU, Fournette amassed nearly 4,000 yards on the ground to go along with 40 touchdowns. He should be able to step in and immediately provide quality production. The expectation is that he’ll break the 1,000-yard mark at least.

Given the success of recent rookie runners, this has the makings of an excellent pick for Jaguars. With Blake Bortles entering the final year of his contract, along with quality outside receivers in Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, the Jaguars now have a complete offense.

Jacksonville fans can only hope that Fournette lives up to the hype. If he is close to the player he was at LSU, they won’t be dissapointed. The Tiger becomes a Jaguar, and the Jaguars become beasts (on offense).

