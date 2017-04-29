2017 NFL Draft Grades: Jacksonville Jaguars Day 3 Picks

After adding a some offensive players around Blake Bortles on Days 1 and 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars started adding depth on Day 3. How did they do?

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted some big names over the course of the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. Adding offensive talent around Blake Bortles has clearly been a focus of their draft. In the first round Jacksonville added a stud running back from LSU, Leonard Fournette.

Building up their ground game even further, the Jaguars grabbed a hot name at tackle, Cam Robinson. While he has some technique issues, he should develop into a solid starter for Jacksonville.

Up next was the pass rush, adding a defensive end from Illinois by the name of Dawuane Smoot. NFL Spin Zone graded each of these picks, and you can find those grades here: Day 1 Grade and Day 2 Grade.

So, when the Jacksonville Jaguars went on the clock in the fourth round, they chose to give Blake Bortles another offensive weapon.

Round 4, Pick 110: DeDe Westbrook, WR- Oklahmoa

This is the very definition of a value pick. Westbrook had the talent to go much higher in this year’s draft. Personality and off-field concerns pushed him down to Jacksonville. Westbrook was even a candidate for the Heisman Trophy this year.

DeDe Westbrook WR, Oklahoma A

Blake Bortles is absolutely going to love tossing the ball to Westbrook. He was one of the most electric deep ball receivers during his time in college. He’s fast, shifty and a solid route runner. The only knock is that he has a smaller frame, but Westbrook has made it work.

If the Jaguars have a plan in place to keep Westbrook clean off the field, this is a home run pick.

Round 5, Pick 148: Blair Brown, ILB – Ohio

After making a good pick in the fourth round, the Jacksonville Jaguars follow it up with an excellent pick. Blair Brown is a solid linebacker who can come in and immediately give you production in the middle of your defense.

Blair Brown ILB, Ohio A+

While I think Brown projects best as a middle linebacker, he realistically could play weakside as well. He is a very instinctive player, and his best trait is his tackling ability. His coverage ability isn’t the greatest, but that’s to be expected from a fifth-round pick.

Once Brown diagnoses a play and finds the football, he turns into a heat seeking missile. He was a really fun player to watch, because his play recognition ability isn’t a question at all. He was a staple of the Ohio defense during his time there.

Overall, the Jaguars get a player who may not play immediately, but when he does take the field, will be an impact defender. This was a very solid depth selection with a good amount of potential to be a future starter.

Round 7, Pick 222: Jalen Myrick, CB – Minnesota

Don’t blink. Because you might miss him. Jalen Myrick ran the second fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine. Considering that the Combine record was broken this year, that’s impressive. Officially, he clocked in at 4.28 seconds.

Jalen Myrick CB, Minnesota B+

The Jacksonville Jaguars get a B+ for this pick. Myrick has a chance to be a good corner in this league because of his athleticism alone. However, considering he stands at only 5-9, he will likely be limited to the slot.

Impressively, he defended 26 passes in only 21 career starts. Throw in the fact that of his five career interceptions, he returned two for touchdowns, and you’ll see that he has potential to become a starting slot corner. However, he needs to further his footwork and coverage instincts a bit to compete at the pro level.

Immediately, the Jaguars will likely get some special teams production of this pick. Myrick had some experience returning kicks in college, and his straight-line speed makes him ideal to be a gunner on punt coverage.

Round 7, Pick 240: Marquez Williams, FB – Miami

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided they weren’t done drafting for 2017. After spending their previous pick, Jacksonville traded back into the seventh round to obtain the Miami Dolphins seventh-round pick.

With it, they acquired themselves a fullback. Marquez Williams coincidentally hails from Miami, and looks the part of a bruising fullback. I think the hope is that he can fill the role that Mike Tolbert had with the Carolina Panthers. What’s more, he could also help grade the road for No. 4 overall pick, Leonard Fournette.

Williams weighs in at 275 pounds, despite being only five-foot-eleven. When he gets to full speed, he has some serious momentum going for him. It’s just simple physics.

Marquez Williams FB, Miami C

The Jacksonvile Jaguars end their draft with a C. Williams is probably a guy that they could have gotten in undrafted free agency. He was ranked as the ninth best fullback on Dane Brugler’s draft guide. They presumably gave up a future pick to trade back in, so they may have wasted some future draft capital.

