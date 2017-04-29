2017 NFL Draft Grades: Jacksonville Jaguars Day 2 Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Leonard Fournette in the first round. How did they do on the second day of the 2017 NFL Draft?

Last night, the Jacksonville Jaguars added a bruising running back to their offense. With their receiving corps set, and Blake Bortles supposedly the starting quarterback, the offensive skill positions look set.

The Jacksonville Jaguars got nervous, and wanted to leapfrog the Seattle Seahawks in the first round. To do so, they were forced to part with their sixth round pick. The move ended up being smart, as the Jaguars were clearly targeting an offensive tackle.

If any team were to take the last remaining stud tackle, it was the Seahawks. So, with their second-round selection, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Cam Robinson from Alabama.

Cam Robinson OT, Alabama C+

The Jaguars reached a little to make this pick, but to secure a starting left tackle, it was probably worth it. Especially after adding a shiny new running back in the first round, bolstering the offensive line is a smart move.

I’m dinging the Jags a little bit here because Cam Robinson isn’t a pro-ready offensive tackle. He has clear balance issues, and doesn’t always hold up in pass protection. However, he has the exact build you look for in a cornerstone left tackle.

Not to mention, the Jaguars passed on a better offensive lineman, Forrest Lamp. Though he plays offensive guard, he is far more talented than Robinson. So, for reaching for a less talented player and passing up on a better guy that fills a similar need, the Jags take home a C+.

Give Robinson some time, and he should develop into a respectable lineman. It’s probably foolish to expect consistent production from him early on his career.

Pick No. 68: Dawuane Smoot, DE – Illinois

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose to bolster their pass rush with their third round choice. On the surface, this isn’t a terrible plan, except for how they chose to do it. Drafting Smoot here was a huge reach.

Dawuane Smoot DE, Illinois D

I’m giving the Jags a D for this one. Not because they chose to address their pass rush even though they have a deep defensive line rotation. This is because of what they passed on. Jacksonville passed on several edge rushers that were more talented than Smoot.

Derek Rivers from Youngstown was still on the board. As was Carl Lawson out of Auburn. The consensus is that both are better players than Smoot. But, who knows? Perhaps the Jaguars saw something the rest of us didn’t.

For right now, I’m going with my gut, and the opinion of most scouts. Smoot was not the best edge rusher on the board when the Jaguars picked. This pick was the very definition of a reach, and the Jaguars will find themselves wishing they took a different player in a few years.

