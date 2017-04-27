2017 NFL Draft Grades: Houston Texans Trade Up For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have to remain a step ahead of the competition in the AFC South and Deshaun Watson helps them do that in the 2017 NFL Draft.

There are plenty of needs for the Houston Texans and the 2017 NFL Draft could only do so much to alleviate those needs. After the first round, the Texans seem well on their way of doing so.

By drafting Deshaun Watson, the Texans are securing their future. He immediately gives the team a chance to win games. He is an improvement over 2016’s bust of Brock Osweiler and will immediately improve a position group previously headlined by Tom Savage.

Watson is a quarterback capable of making all the throws and will be able to instantly turn the Texans offense into a complementary piece to the defense. Playing with Lamar Miller at running back and DeAndre Hopkins at wide receiver will only bolster his performances.

But it is Watson’s leadership that makes this a slam dunk pick. Watson is going to immediately take charge with the Texans and lead the team. He is a proven winner that will want to be responsible, for good or for ill. After weak quarterbacks the last few years, the Texans need that from the game’s most important position.

Deshaun Watson QB, Houston Texans A+

The move up to 12th overall was bold for the Texans, but also makes this a solid pick. They knew which player they wanted and after Mitch Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes were off the board, Houston knew they needed to move up to get Watson. It showed guts and it showed tenacity and it showed leadership.

