2017 NFL Draft Grades: Houston Texans Day 2 Picks

Following a trade up in Round 1 to select the quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans turn to other positions in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select…

Zach Cunningham LB, Houston Texans B+

Zach Cunningham may not be a pick that leaps off the page, but he was a top-second-round pick and the Houston Texans got him late in the second. It’s a phenomenal value pick with high upside.

Compared to Alec Ogletree by Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Cunningham could instantly find a spot on a talented Texans defense. The Houston defense is the best in the NFL but can always use an athletic pick that can be an immediate contributor. Cunningham gives them that.

A player that can immediately get to the ball on any play, Cunningham can fly around the ball. While the Texans defense is already stellar, speed reigns supreme for linebackers in the modern NFL and there is no shortage of quick speed from Cunningham.

He will be able to rack up tackles and be a versatile player for the defense. Those traits continue to open things up for Houston as they try and fool offenses into letting their defense make plays and turn them into great field position or touchdowns.

Versatility is important in the modern NFL and Cunningham has it. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room to grow, but he has the potential to be great.

In the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select…

D’Onta Foreman RB, Houston Texans B

D’Onta Foreman has the ability to supplement the work of Lamar Miller with the Houston Texans. The Texans have been blessed in going from Arian Foster to Miller and now, whenever Miller hangs up his cleats, they can transition easily to Foreman.

Foreman has the ability to be a reliable running back in the NFL and possibly be a starter. That potential is what makes this pick an odd one.

With needs still clear for the Texans, it was odd that Foreman was the selection instead of a right tackle, for example. Foreman will undoubtedly make an impact, but running back wasn’t a particularly keen need for the Texans.

What the Texans may be focusing on is alleviating pressure on the quarterback – whether 2017 first rounder Deshaun Watson or Tom Savage. Foreman, paired with Miller, is capable of taking pressure of the quarterback with his running. Foreman’s 2000 yards in 2016 show he is more than capable of stepping up to be the guy at the NFL level.

The final rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft will likely reveal whether the Texans are satisfied everywhere else or not. They will likely try to get some immediate contributors after taking the “luxury” pick of Foreman in the third round.

