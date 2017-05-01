2017 NFL Draft: Grades for every Cleveland Browns pick

The Cleveland Browns added three blue-chip first-rounders in the 2017 NFL Draft and went on from there. Grades for every pick.

As crazy as it sounds to believe, the Cleveland Browns were one of the top winners from the 2017 NFL Draft after the team was able to land 10 picks this year over the seven rounds, including three of them in the first round. For a team that was also considered one of the key winners of free agency thanks to big signing of Kevin Zeitler, it was good to see the Browns carry that success over to the recent draft, as they hope to improve from last year’s one-win season.

Then again, one of the benefits of only winning one game means Cleveland was fortunate to lockup this year’s top overall pick, which they decided to use on former Texas A&M defensive standout Myles Garrett. For months, Garrett was projected to be the top pick in this year’s draft, and while the Browns were considering all options at No. 1 since they were also in need of a quarterback, it’s safe to say this was their best option.

Not only did Cleveland land arguably the top defensive stud from this year’s draft class, but they hope the addition of DeShone Kizer later in the second round will help solve their issues at quarterback in the long run, even if he still has plenty of areas in need of improvement. But before getting into details over that issue, here are pick-by-pick grades for the Browns from the 2017 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 1: Myles Garrett, EDGE – Texas A&M

As mentioned in the introduction, the Cleveland Browns were fortunate enough to land arguably the top defensive superstar from this year’s draft class in Myles Garrett. While the pick could have easily been used to fill a need at quarterback, thank goodness they passed on that decision.

Just look at the reaction from fans of the Chicago Bears when their team traded up to select Mitch Trubisky at No. 2, and it’s safe to say the decision to go quarterback with the top overall pick would have come back to haunt the Browns down the road.

The last three years with the Aggies shows what Garrett will bring to Cleveland’s defense after the defensive end found a way to record 31 sacks to go along with 47 tackles for a loss. And when looking at the other tough quarterbacks in the AFC North such as Ben Roethlisberger and Andy Dalton, the presence of Garrett will force opposing teams to come up with a completely different game plan just to contain him on defense.

Garrett’s athleticism should help him emerge as one of the top defenders in the division in no time, and give Cleveland credit for not finding a way to mess this pick up, which unfortunately has been an issue for them in the past. Believe it or not, despite all of the talk surrounding the possibility of using this pick on a quarterback, there’s a good chance the Browns knew since the end of last season Garrett would be selected with this pick.

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 25: Jabrill Peppers, S – Michigan

After all of the hype surrounding the possibility of the Cleveland Browns using the No. 12 pick on a quarterback if they focused on defense at No. 1, the team ended up trading back with the Houston Texans, who believe it or not used the selection to land Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Even if the Browns held on to the 12th pick, it’s difficult to determine whether they would have even considered Watson since it was debatable whether he was even worthy of a first-rounder.

Instead of going quarterback with their second pick in the first round, Cleveland used the 25th selection on Jabrill Peppers out of Michigan. Considering he was once looked at as a top-10 pick, this could turnout to be a steal for the Browns. Peppers was considered one of the nation’s most electrifying players last year thanks to his ability to play multiple positions, but don’t be surprised if the Browns just focus on him making an impact on the defensive side of the football at safety.

Plenty of teams were afraid to use too high of a draft pick on Peppers, which made this seem like a perfect selection this late in the first round. If all goes according to plan, there’s a good chance all of the other teams that decided to pass on Peppers will end up regretting their decision.

Grade: A-

Round 1, No. 29: David Njoku, TE – Miami

The Cleveland Browns ended up with not one, not two, but three picks in the first round of this year’s draft, and for a team that has made some questionable decisions with their selections in the past, they absolutely crushed it this time around. After using their first two picks of the opening round to boost the defense, the Browns traded back into the first round at No. 29 to select one of the top pass-catching tight ends from this year’s draft class in Miami’s David Njoku.

Known for his top speed and reliable hands, Njoku finds himself in the perfect position to make an impact as a rookie in the passing game with opposing defenders focusing most of their attention on Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt. His ability as a blocker may need some improvement, but the eight touchdown catches recorded as a junior with the Hurricanes in 2016 is what made this selection so attractive for Cleveland.

Once the Browns figure out their situation at quarterback over who will be under center for Week 1, at least that individual will feel more confident about the situation on offense when compared to what Robert Griffin III had to work with last season. And when it comes to the rookies with the most potential to shine in the passing game at tight end, Njoku deserves to be near the top of that list.

Grade: A

Round 2, No. 52: DeShone Kizer, QB – Notre Dame

For months, the biggest mystery surrounding the Cleveland Browns was how they would address the quarterback position since they were fortunate enough to have two picks in the first round thanks to last year’s deal with the Philadelphia Eagles before the draft. And after months of speculation, the question now becomes whether DeShone Kizer has what it takes to be the answer for the Browns. Or if he’s going to end up joining a long list of disappointing quarterbacks the team has used over the years.

Of all the top quarterbacks from this year’s draft class, Kizer was the one that stood out the most due to the fact that many believe he should have stayed an extra year at Notre Dame since he could use the extra experience. Kizer has always been considered one of those quarterbacks with a ton of potential, but his inconsistency over the last two years seems like one of the main reasons why most teams wanted to avoid drafting him.

With that being said, just because Kizer failed to live up to his true potential with the Fighting Irish doesn’t mean he won’t be able to do the same in the pros. It’s understandable why the Browns would want to give Kizer the chance to prove his value at the NFL level. But until he can live up to the hype, this is going to be seen as a questionable move for the second round.

Grade: C

Round 3, No. 65: Larry Ogunjobi, DT – Charlotte

After focusing on improving the offense with the previous two picks, the Cleveland Browns went right back to defense in the third round after using the 65th pick on former Charlotte defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. There always seems to be a level of concern over some rookies making the transition from smaller schools like Charlotte to the NFL. But when looking at his work ethic from over the years, Ogunjobi seems like he’s going to be a solid fit for the Browns defense.

Based off the two seasons he put together at Charlotte, Ogunjobi seems like the type of player that only gets better with experience. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him end up competing for the starting job as a rookie. Watching Ogunjobi still manage to be successful over the last two years when being handled by multiple defenders shows Cleveland did their homework on this one, as early signs point to this being one of the top steals of the third round.

Expectations are high for the Browns defense for the first year with Gregg Williams as the new defensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see the type of production he can get out of his new defensive tackle in Ogunjobi. Who would have thought of all the teams to be this successful in the first three rounds of the defensive side of the football, it would be the Browns near the top of that list.

Grade: A-

Round 4, No. 126: Howard Wilson, CB – Houston

Shortly after a solid selection of Larry Ogunjobi in the third round, the Cleveland Browns made the decision to trade up into the fourth round to land Houston’s Howard Wilson at cornerback. At first, it’s tough not to wonder why the Browns would consider a player like Wilson when looking at the current cornerbacks on the roster. But just like Ogunjobi, Wilson seems to be the type of player who is only going to get better with experience.

Give Wilson credit for bouncing back with a strong 2016 campaign after he was limited to playing in just three games as a sophomore the year before to prove he has what it takes to be an effective cornerback at the NFL level. Not only did Wilson do a phenomenal job of preventing his receivers from catching the football, but also he managed to record five interceptions during his final season with the Cougars last year.

It may take a little time for Wilson to work his way up the depth chart, but what team doesn’t love to see a little competition at certain positions to help get the best out of their players? Cleveland may seem set at cornerback on paper, but it will be interesting to see if Wilson can make a name for himself leading up to training camp.

Grade: B

Round 5, No. 160: Roderick Johnson, OT – Florida State

No matter who ends up playing quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the 2017 season, none of it will matter if the team fails to provide him with the necessary protection on the offensive line. With that being said, the potential for Roderick Johnson out of Florida State certainly seems to be there when it comes to hopefully becoming an eventual starter for the offensive line, but based off his areas of weakness, this doesn’t seem like the best pick for the Browns.

One of the biggest issues for Johnson heading into the draft was his ability to pass block, as most scouts believed he was more valuable at opening gabs for the run game. Still, every player deserves the chance to prove doubters wrong, which will hopefully be the case for the offensive tackle. His progress may take longer than most rookies. However, with all of the picks Cleveland had in the later rounds, at least they could afford to take the risk on Johnson in the fifth round.

At least from the perspective of the Browns, this team still seems to at least be another year or two away from becoming serious contenders in the AFC, which should give some extra time for Johnson’s development. Until then, Cleveland should only consider this selection decent at best for the offensive line.

Grade: B-

Round 6, No. 185: Caleb Brantley, DT – Florida

Where does one even begin when describing how awful of a move this was for the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round with Caleb Brantley after seeing all of their success in the previous rounds? For a player still under investigation after being accused of striking a woman at a bar in Florida in the middle of April, Brantley could end up being a player the Browns part ways with before the summer even officially gets underway.

Sadly, there were a ton of players like Brantley from this year’s draft class with previous off the field incidents that make it seem like they’re far from being mature enough to handle the pressures of the NFL. But for a team that had been striking gold with some of the new additions in other rounds, it was disappointing to see Cleveland go with Brantley in the sixth round.

Just like some of the other troubled players in similar situations from the past, the potential is certainly there for Brantley from a talent perspective, but this pick seems like it’s going to end up being a complete waste. A terrible selection by the Browns can only result in a disappointing grade for this round, as it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team end up releasing Brantley at some point down the road.

Grade: D+

Round 7, No. 224: Zane Gonzalez, K – Arizona State

At least after a disappointing selection in the sixth round, the Cleveland Browns bounced back with some excitement towards the end of the draft by using their first of two picks in the seventh round on a kicker.For the most part, teams tend to avoid using a draft pick on a kicker unless he happens to be an absolute stud, and when it comes to Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez, that was absolutely the case.

This may seem like an interesting move for Cleveland since Cody Parkey is coming off a 2016 season in which he converted 20 of 25 field goals. Still, it’s clear the Browns aren’t sold on Parkey being their answer moving forward if they were willing to use one of their draft picks on Gonzalez, as this could all of a sudden become one of the position battles to keep an eye on heading into training camp.

Gonzalez has received plenty of praise for being one of the nation’s top kicker, and managed to connect on 23 of 25 field goals during his final year with the Sun Devils in 2016. Any other round and this would seem like a foolish pick on Cleveland’s end, but the organization wouldn’t have made the selection if they didn’t already think he was an upgrade over their current situation with Parkey.

Grade: B+

Round 7, No. 252: Matt Dayes, RB – NC State

Don’t be fooled by the small size of Matt Dayes (5’9″) from NC State since there have been plenty of successful players in the NFL facing a similar situation. Just look at Darren Sproles for example, and the type of impact he’s been able to make over the last few years with the Philadelphia Eagles, as this should make this pick of Dayes by the Browns even more exciting.

The numbers alone from Dayes over his final two seasons with the Wolfpack made him an attractive option this late in the draft since Cleveland really had nothing to lose after seeing the other areas they focused on in the earlier rounds. Watching Dayes rush for 2,031 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns on offense over the last two years for a player with his height should make the running back competition with the Browns a little more interesting heading into training camp a few months from now.

Nothing against Isaiah Crowell or Duke Johnson, but any lack of production by either running back could result in losses of carries next season. Even if it seems like a long shot, Dayes could easily turn into one of those late draft picks that turns out to be an unexpected surprise for Cleveland’s running game.

Grade: B-

This article originally appeared on