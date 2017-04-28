2017 NFL Draft Grades for All 32 First-Round Picks

With the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to assign all 32 picks a grade based on the value and fit of the selection.

Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, and what a first round it was. There was a barrage of trades (including a couple of head-scratchers), several surprise picks, and a few clear winners on the night.

As has become the annual tradition, it’s now time to take a look back at the early action and determine the letter grades for each and every first-round pick. For my grades, I focused on two key components — was there good value and is the pick a great fit? These can seem like fairly subjective factors, but I think that’s the point of post-draft grades, isn’t it?

I’ll admit I was rather generous with the good grades this year. The worst grade I assigned was a C, and I handed out a whopping 14 As (of varying degrees). While that’s not to say there were a ton of huge wins on Thursday night, a good chunk of the players picked found themselves in promising situations that allow them to offer tremendous value at the spot they were picked.

It was definitely a crazy night, but one that should see several teams reap the rewards. For now, though, let’s focus on determining the grades these 32 picks deserve.

So here they are — my 2017 NFL Draft grades from Day 1. My apologies if my opinion isn’t a perfect match to yours, but that’s the way it goes in the sports landscape.

1

Myles Garrett Defensive End, Texas A&M

Grade: A

I considered giving them an A+ just for picking Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky, but an A will suffice.

The Browns made the right move selecting the Texas A&M defensive end here. Despite having a ridiculous number of holes to fill, they filled arguably one of the most important ones with one of the best edge rushers in recent memory. It immediately upgrades their pass rush and gives them a dynamic talent along the defensive front.

Now with Garrett in the mix, the Browns suddenly have a strong, young defensive front to build around. Teaming the former Aggie with Emmanuel Ogbah and Danny Shelton should allow this Cleveland defense to get after quarterbacks and make life difficult for opposing offensive coordinators.

Realistically, there was no other direction for the Browns to go in. Garrett is one of the most dominant prospects to come into the league in years, and will give this Cleveland defense an immediate boost across the board. Look out folks, because the NFL’s worst team is on the rise.

2

Mitchell Trubisky Quarterback, North Carolina

Grade: C+

Wow. It only took until the second pick for us to have our first jawdropper. The Bears traded up one spot (and gave up a lot of assets) to grab a quarterback. That move comes after Chicago spent big bucks during free agency to secure the talents of Mike Glennon.

Still, Mitchell Trubisky is the best quarterback in this class in my opinion. Despite his lack of starting experience, he’s a strong passer with the mix of intelligence, accuracy and awareness to develop into a starter in a short amount of time. Chances are he’s the future at quarterback in the Windy City.

What I don’t like about this pick, though, is the message it sends to Glennon. He was signed to be the guy, and now finds himself coming into camp facing competition from the No. 2 overall pick. While it should spur some growth from both quarterbacks, it shouldn’t sit well with the Bears’ prized free agency addition this offseason.

Trubisky is the best of the bunch in a weak quarterback class. Giving up three mid-round picks to move up one pick to get him doesn’t seem like a great move. If the North Carolina product pans out, it’ll look like an acceptable move by general manager Ryan Pace. If not, it’ll be remembered as the beginning of Pace’s fall in Chicago.

3

Solomon Thomas Defensive End, Stanford

Grade: A+

While the Bears earned a lesser grade after giving up so much to move up, the 49ers get a “+” tacked on the end of their grade because of the same trade. Not only did San Francisco get extra picks this year and next, but they got one of the top talents of the 2017 draft class.

Solomon Thomas is a dominant defensive end who seems like a perfect fit for this rebuilding 49ers defense. He offers the versatility to play inside or outside depending on the down, and can make an impact against the run or pass. Thomas has everything you want in an NFL defensive end.

What’s better is Thomas is a leader with a contagious work ethic. Especially with all of the change going on in San Francisco, he can step in and assert himself as the heart and soul of this defense. The former Cardinal plays with unquestionable passion for the game, and can help fix what had become a volatile environment in that 49ers locker room.

Between the talent they got in Thomas and the extra picks, this was a huge deal for the 49ers. It was an impressive maneuver for rookie general manager John Lynch, and one that proves he’s got the right people helping him make decisions.

4

Leonard Fournette Running Back, LSU

Grade: A

This was a tremendous additional for a Jacksonville team that appears on the verge of playoff contention. They spent the last two offseasons loading the defense with highly paid stars, and now finds a dominant runner to turn things around on offense.

The Jaguars will be hoping that Blake Bortles can get back on track in 2017. Adding a true workhorse running back to the mix will help that happen. Having Leonard Fournette in the backfield takes pressure off the passing game, and allows Jacksonville to grind down the clock. Plus, he’s an underrated option out of the backfield as a receiver.

What really makes this a great pick, though, is that the Jaguars are getting a potential superstar in the ground game. While I wouldn’t jump to assume he’ll make the same impact Ezekiel Elliott did as a rookie, the LSU product can absolutely make opposing defenses thing twice about taking this Jacksonville team for granted.

Fournette is the guy who can help get the Jaguars over the hump. He’s an huge upgrade over the mix of T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory, and should make an instant impact on this club. The future is looking brighter and brighter in Jacksonville.

5

Corey Davis Wide Receiver, Western Michigan

Grade: A-

I’ll admit I think this is a little high for Corey Davis, or any of the wide receivers in this class for that matter. However, if you’re going to spend the No. 5 pick on a pass catcher, the Western Michigan product is absolutely the right choice for Tennessee.

Davis fits the bill as a true No. 1 receiver who can come in and make a big impact as a rookie. And with a quarterback like Marcus Mariota throwing him the pigskin, I’d anticipate the former Bronco shining early and often during the 2017 campaign. It also helps that he’s got a tremendous running game to keep opposing secondaries honest.

Not only does Davis have the size and athleticism you want in a receiver, but he’s also got the speed and after-the-catch abilities to be a dynamic weapon for the Titans. They’ve missed a true playmaker out wide for years, but now bring that to their offense with the addition of Davis. Small-school product or not, he’s a star in the making.

I’m sure Mariota was smiling from ear to ear when he heard this pick announced on Thursday night. The Titans now have a legitimate weapon in the passing game who can help round out what’s slowly developed into a fiery offense. Davis couldn’t have asked for a much better situation to land in.

6

Jamal Adams Safety, LSU

Grade: A

They did it a couple of years ago with the drafting of Leonard Williams. Then the Jets again found a way to watch one of the draft’s top talents fall into their laps when Jamal Adams slid to No. 6 on Thursday night. In all reality, it couldn’t have gone much better for New York.

By most accounts, Adams was one of the premier prospects of the 2017 draft class. Boasting superb athleticism, big-hitting abilities and unquestionable leadership traits, the former Tiger had all the makings of the next great safety. And yet, somehow, he was still on the board when the Jets’ clock started ticking.

Now they find themselves with a significant upgrade at safety. While not a finished product in pass coverage, Adams shows the awareness and athleticism to make plays from sideline to sideline. On top of that, he’s a physical player who loves to punish ball carriers who dare enter his part of the field.

Truly one of the safest players this year, Adams should give the Jets a defensive building block as they begin a major transformation. He’ll not only help this New York secondary improve greatly, but he’ll provide the driving force this franchise needs to get out of the massive hole its dug itself into in recent years.

7

Mike Williams Wide Receiver, Clemson

Grade: B

Say hello to the first draft pick of the new Los Angeles Chargers. Now let me tell you why I’m not that impressed with the team’s decision to go with a wide receiver who has the makings of a boom-or-bust prospect.

On the surface, Mike Williams looks like a star pass catcher. He’s got the size, physicality and reliable hands that teams covet in their first-round receivers these days. However, he does lack top-end speed and often relies too heavily on his size to be a difference maker in the passing game.

Honestly, he comes off to me a little like Laquon Treadwell did a season ago. Williams dealt with injury issues earlier on in his college career, and doesn’t offer the same type of athleticism as the other top receivers in this draft class. The separation skills aren’t there, which are obviously important for receivers to excel in today’s NFL.

When compared to Davis, I just don’t see his ceiling being anywhere near as high. I’m sure the Chargers are exciting about having another potential No. 1 receiver on the roster to complement Keenan Allen, but this was way too early for the Clemson product to come off the board.

8

Christian McCaffrey Running Back, Stanford

Grade: A+

I love almost every aspect of this pick.

Christian McCaffrey is a dynamic talent with the versatile skill set to shine all over the field for the Panthers. Whether he’s picking up yards on the ground, burning defenses as a receiver or providing a spark in the return game, there’s just no slowing down the former Cardinal sensation.

What’s better is he’s an excellent fit for this Carolina offense. They already possess an elite quarterback in Cam Newton, and a capable early-down back in Jonathan Stewart. That’ll allow the Panthers to dispatch McCaffrey in a number of ways, whether its as a running back or receiver. He even displayed the ability to throw the football on occasion at Stanford.

One way or another, the Panthers are going to get plenty out of this kid. He’s the definition of a difference maker, and won’t wait long to make his mark on the Carolina offense. The best part is that he can do that in so many ways — the ball just needs to be in his hands.

McCaffrey is the future of this Panthers backfield, especially as Stewart continues to slow with age. There’s no doubt he can carry a full load, and will spend much of his days in the NFL filling the highlight reel if his college career was any indication.

9

John Ross Wide Receiver, Washington

Grade: C+

Don’t get me wrong — I really like John Ross as a prospect. He’s obviously got the speed and route running skills to be a playmaker in this league. However, the fit and timing of this pick just doesn’t sit well with me.

The Bengals don’t exactly have a huge need at wide receiver. A.J. Green is still the star of the show in Cincinnati, and he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Brandon LaFell, Tyler Boyd and Cody Core are also there to provide quality production further down the depth chart. So where does Ross fit into that equation?

Sure, he can be the deep threat who takes the lid of the defense and keeps the safeties out of Tyler Eifert’s way. However, I don’t necessarily think you spend a first-round pick to fill that kind of role. Especially with some of the other issues currently facing the Bengals, I figured they’d go in a different direction than wide receiver.

Chances are Ross will be a tremendous addition for this Cincinnati passing game, assuming he can stay healthy. His speed and ability to get open on quick, short routes should ensure his effectiveness. Still, the pick could have been used on more pressing needs.

10

Patrick Mahomes II Quarterback, Texas Tech

Grade: B

Initially, I wasn’t sold on this pick. While I see the appeal in Patrick Mahomes II, I didn’t quite agree with the Chiefs’ decision to essentially mortgage their future for a quarterback who could take over in a year or two.

Despite my reservations, I’m going to give Andy Reid the benefit of the doubt. He’s never given us much reason to doubt his decision making, and is capable of making the most of talented quarterbacks. That’s exactly what Mahomes is, so I’ll remain cautiously optimistic about this pick for the time being.

When you look at it, this is an ideal opportunity for Mahomes. He gets to spend a year or two learning behind one of the most intelligent quarterbacks in the NFL. Then, when his time comes, he’ll have had plenty of time to develop his arm, mind and leadership skills to where they need to be to carry this Kansas City team into a brighter future.

I think a B fits considering what the Chiefs gave up to get a signal caller who may not see the field much in his first couple of seasons. And yet, when you know who your guy is, you have to go out and get him — I respect that.

11

Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State

Grade: A

For the last few weeks, the Saints have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Malcolm Butler via trade. As you probably know, though, New Orleans and the New England Patriots couldn’t strike a deal to send the Super Bowl hero down to the Bayou.

So instead of giving up too much for Butler, the Saints decided to grab one of the 2017 draft class’ top cornerbacks. More specifically, they watched the draft’s top cornerback prospect fall neatly into their laps at No. 11 overall despite a general consensus that he’d be off the board much sooner than that.

Regardless, Marshon Lattimore should provide this defense with a huge boost. He proved during his time at Ohio State to be a dynamic cover man, showing the awareness, athleticism and speed needed to develop into a true No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. That’s why it was so strange to see him fall out of the Top 10 altogether.

For the Saints, though, it was a blessing in disguise. They got a top prospect who fills a significant need, all without being forced to trade away assets. Lattimore going this late in Day 1 was a huge steal for New Orleans, and one that could soon pay huge dividends.

12

Deshaun Watson Quarterback, Clemson

Grade: B

The Texans came into the draft knowing all they needed was a solid quarterback to get over the hump. They were a playoff team with Brock Osweiler at the helm in 2016, so why couldn’t they be a contender with a capable gunslinger under center?

With that in mind, they traded up 13 spots to snag Deshaun Watson. While the former Clemson product is a polarizing prospect with some boom-or-bust potential, Houston obviously liked what they saw enough to warrant giving up their 2018 first-round pick to make him a Texan.

Honestly, I’m not disappointed with the pick. It’s a risky one considering Watson’s concerns with accuracy, but he’s a tremendous athlete with enough arm talent to be developed into a quality starter. Realistically, that’s all the Texans need at this point to assert themselves as one of the AFC’s better teams.

However, that risk is why this pick only gets a B. Sure, Watson is a proven winner with the athleticism and arm strength to get the job done. The Texans also thought Osweiler had what it took last offseason, and look how that turned out. I guess we’ll see how it goes in the coming years, assuming Watson can beat out Tom Savage (highly likely).

13

Haason Reddick Outside Linebacker, Temple

Grade: A

Realistically, there isn’t a lot to dislike about this pick. Although the Cardinals were unable to find their quarterback of the future, they found an impact defender with the potential and athleticism to develop into one of the NFL’s better linebackers.

Haason Reddick brings a little bit of everything to the table. Not only is he a tremendous athlete, but he’s got the skill set to shine on the inside or make a living on the outside. Although chances are he finds himself inside in Arizona, don’t be surprised to see him rushing the passer more often than you typical would for a Cardinals inside linebacker.

More than that, though, is Reddick didn’t take the easy route to the NFL. After walking on at Temple, he was originally asked to leave before a coaching change landed him another opportunity. It worked out well for the Owls, who watched Reddick emerge as one of the nation’s most gifted playmakers. That type or resilience breeds excellent in athletes.

The versatility Reddick brings to the table is outstanding. He’s a Bruce Arians guy through and through, making him a tremendous fit for an Arizona defense that could use an influx of young, rising stars.

14

Derek Barnett Defensive End, Tennessee

Grade: C+

Philadelphia fans are going to hate this grade, but I’m just not a fan of Derek Barnett. So you can imagine why I wouldn’t be willing to give the Eagles taking him at No. 14 a very positive grade. Honestly, I’m not even sure if a C+ truly conveys my disinterest in this selection.

It’s just too early for someone like Barnett to come off the board. I understand he was an extremely productive edge rusher at Tennessee, and NFL teams are drooling over anyone who can get after the quarterback these days. The physical traits, however, just aren’t all there when it comes to the former Volunteer.

He’s an average athlete at best, relying on a relentless motor and work ethic to make plays. While that’s great, the lack of athleticism is going to catch up to him in the NFL. He’s no longer playing college football–this is the big leagues where he’ll be facing off against 300-pound elite athletes on a weekly basis.

Don’t get me wrong — Barnett will be a quality contributor for this Philadelphia defensive front. I just don’t believe that his ceiling is quite high enough to warrant the No. 14 overall pick. For the Eagles’ sake, let’s all hope I’m wrong on this one.

15

Malik Hooker Safety, Ohio State

Grade: A

Personally, I love the value the Colts got here in the first round. Leading up to the draft, many saw Malik Hooker as a potential Top-10 pick with serious upside. Although I believe injuries played a part in his drop down to No. 15, it’s a big win for Indianapolis.

We all know the Colts’ secondary needs a big boost heading into 2017. They were routinely torched through the air last season, and their safety play was a big part of their struggles. By adding Hooker here in the first round, they get a high-impact player with the potential to develop into a star.

What I like about the former Buckeye is the range and ball skills he brings to the table. Hooker has the instincts and awareness to play sideline to sideline, using his speed and quickness to find the football and get his hands on it. Although he’s not going to blow you away as a hitter, he’s more than capable of providing strong support in the running game.

This pick is a steal when it comes down to it. Hooker’s abilities to create turnovers and make life difficult for opposing passers are uncanny, and should helphim develop into one of the better defenders to come out of the 2017 class.

16

Marlon Humphrey Cornerback, Alabama

Grade: B+

Coming into the draft, it was anyone’s guess which direction the Ravens would go in the first round. So when they opted to add another playmaking cornerback to the mix, there wasn’t much reason to question the decision.

Right now, Baltimore is fairly thin at cornerback. The addition of Brandon Carr via free agency definitely helped, but the depth is a significant concern. By bringing in Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens found themselves a tough, physical cornerback who can step in and make an impact sooner rather than later.

The Alabama product offers an intriguing mix of athleticism, physicality and quickness. Now he’s not perfect — his tendency to get beat deep is a serious concern. However, I’d expect the Ravens to spend a considerable amount of time this offseason working on his hips and awareness in coverage.

This Baltimore team is coming together nicely, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Humphrey should be able to earn some snaps in the slot while occasionally seeing looks on the boundary. No matter where they use him, though, the Ravens should be expecting big things from the young cornerback.

17

Jonathan Allen Defensive End, Alabama

Grade: A-

We all knew the Redskins would be looking to address the defensive line early during the 2017 NFL Draft. I don’t, however, think they were quite expecting a talent like Jonathan Allen to fall into their laps midway through the first round.

And yet, here we are talking about Washington’s selection of the former Crimson Tide star. Shoulder issues forced him to take a mighty tumble on draft day, going from a potential Top-5 pick all the way down to the second half of Day 1. Still, it lands him in a good spot on a D.C. defense ailing for defensive line help.

The loss of Chris Baker was a painful blow for the Redskins this offseason. While the additions of Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain were respectable moves, it didn’t quite fill the gap left by Baker. The drafting of Allen, though, could be just what Washington needs to fix one of the worst defensive lines in the league.

It all comes down to whether or not Allen can get healthy and stay there. He’s got the skill set to be a playmaking 3-4 defensive end who can wreak havoc on any given down. We’ll see if he can keep those shoulders in working order long enough to develop into a stud defensive end for the Redskins. Chances are high that happens, but the health risks are still concerning.

18

Adoree’ Jackson Cornerback, USC

Grade: B-

Just like with their first pick, the Titans addressed a significant need here at No. 18. Also like their first pick, though, it was a bit of a reach. While I don’t doubt that Adoree’ Jackson can be an impact NFL player, I’m not convinced his talent warrants coming off the board this early.

I understand the versatility angle, especially since the former Trojan has plenty of it. Not only is he a quality talent at cornerback, but he can pitch in on offense and special teams as well. You put the ball in Jackson’s hands, and good things tend to happen more often than not.

Unfortunately, he was drafted as a cornerback, a position that Tennessee couldn’t afford to ignore. I’m not saying Jackson isn’t a starting-caliber cover man, but there were better options available at this point in the draft. His inconsistency in coverage (particularly in man coverage) makes this a questionable pick in my book.

Still, I’m trying to give the Titans the benefit of the doubt. He’s a tremendous athlete with the speed, instincts and ball skills to be a flashy player at the next level. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong once Jackson gets the coaching he needs. For now, though, I remain hesitant that he can be anything more than a return specialist and overhyped slot cornerback.

19

O.J. Howard Tight End, Alabama

Grade: A+

If you had asked just about anyone, they would have said O.J. Howard wasn’t going to be available at No. 19 overall. So I’m guessing when the Buccaneers realized he was still an option for them in the first round, they didn’t hesitate to make an upgrade at tight end.

It’s also an exciting landing spot for the Alabama product, who finds himself on a rising team with a tremendous young quarterback. Jameis Winston has to be drooling at the opportunity to throw to Howard, Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson this coming season. Tampa Bay’s offense has suddenly evolved into one of the league’s best.

Howard is one of the most complete prospects of the 2017 draft class. Not only is he an exceptional receiving threat, but he’s a tough blocker who only figures to get better as his young career develops. Put simply, he’s the whole package.

It’s an unfortunate development for Cameron Brate, but one that should do wonders for this Buccaneers passing game. Having a trio of Howard, Evans and Jackson should make every secondary in the NFC South very uncomfortable heading into 2017. It’s an exciting time to be a Tampa Bay fan.

20

Garett Bolles Offensive Tackle, Utah

Grade: C

Yes, the Broncos couldn’t afford to ignore the offensive line early during the 2017 NFL Draft. However, with as much potential as Garett Bolles possesses, he’s one of those boom-or-bust prospects that I just can’t give a good grade.

Sure, he’s a ridiculous athlete for an offensive lineman. You can also say that you love his story as a troubled teen who got his act together and earned this opportunity with a tireless work ethic. And yet, it still feels like there are so many things that could go wrong with Bolles. That’s not what you want with the No. 20 overall selection.

The biggest issue is that the 2017 draft class is extremely weak in terms of offensive lineman. That essentially forced the Broncos to take the best option available, which they believed was Bolles. The Utah product showed well during his one season with the Utes, but is inexperienced, raw and no sure thing at this point.

Denver needed to make this pick, and it made sense when we heard his name called. Regardless, I’m still skeptical about Bolles because of his inexperience, lack of elite power and general sense that he comes with significant bust potential.

21

Jarrad Davis Inside Linebacker, Florida

Grade: A+

The Lions went into the draft needing an answer at linebacker, and they found just that. Jarrad Davis was one of my favorite prospects of the 2017 draft class, and found himself in a good situation with a Detroit team that figures to be in the playoff hunt again next season.

Put simply, Davis is an impact playmaking and leader. On and off the field, he brings out the best in his teammates with his contagious work ethic. No NFL team will ever turn that down, especially when it comes in the form of an outstanding inside linebacker.

As we saw during his Pro Day, the Florida product is a ridiculous athlete who shows the type of physical traits rarely seen in a linebacker. That allows him to make plays all over the field, also shining as a reliable option in coverage. No matter what he’s asked to do, Davis can step in and give opposing offenses headaches.

No matter where he plays in this Detroit linebacking unit, Davis figures to shine sooner rather than later. Look for him to secure a starting job before Week 1 rolls around and play his way into consideration for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

22

Charles Harris Defensive End, Missouri

Grade: B

The latest in a long line of Missouri defensive ends turned pro, Charles Harris has the look of a star, at least on film. Unfortunately, the measurables tell the tale of an edge rusher who lacks burst and athleticism around the edge.

Luckily for the former Tiger, he landed in an ideal situation in Miami. The Dolphins are desperate for help at defensive end after the Mario Williams debacle. Despite his continued success, Cameron Wake isn’t getting any younger either. Miami came into this draft looking for a surge of young talent at defensive end, and found it.

Having players like Ndamukong Suh and Jordan Phillips lined up alongside Harris should make life a litter easier for the rookie. That’ll mean significant attention will be devoted to blocking up the middle, allowing him more opportunities to take on tackles one-on-one. Although the overall athleticism is lacking, his motor and penchant for finding the quarterback are not.

Harris will definitely need to get stronger before he can hold up to the average NFL offensive tackle, which could limit his early effectiveness. However, over time I could see him developing into a reliable pass rusher who wins with an array of moves and a relentless work ethic.

23

Evan Engram Tight End, Ole Miss

Grade: C+

Trust me — I get the appeal here. Evan Engram is essentially an oversized wide receiver posing as a tight end. His athleticism is extremely enticing, and the numbers he put up for the Rebels would lead us to believe he can be a dominant force in an NFL passing game.

What I don’t see is the fit with New York. They already have three outstanding receivers, including one in Brandon Marshall who can easily fill the plus-size slot role. I know their options at tight end are limited, but this pick could and should have been used to make upgrades on defense or find another option at offensive tackle.

I’m also not a fan of the fact that Engram provides essentially no value as a blocker. He’ll likely be dispatched as a slot receiver/move tight end who can make plays in the passing game. That’s great and all, but I’m sure the Giants would have been better off with a more well-rounded option like David Njoku.

It seems like the Giants are trying to do what they can to keep Eli Manning surrounded with options as his career winds down. At this point, though, I think they’d have been better off doing something different on Day 1.

24

Gareon Conley Cornerback, Ohio State

Grade: B+

Man, this is a risky pick. There’s a lot hanging over Gareon Conley following rape allegations that surfaced earlier this week. In most situations, that type of red flag forces players to tumble down the draft, but not in the case of the terrific Ohio State cornerback.

Based solely on talent, though, Conley is well worth the risk — assuming the Raiders have information that paints the picture of an innocent man. The former Buckeye profiles as an outstanding playmaker in the secondary, bringing excellent size, length and ball skills to an Oakland defense that desperately needs help at cornerback.

Last season, the Raiders sported a pitiful pass defense that often kept this team from being elite. Starters Sean Smith and David Amerson underwhelmed, and then the Raiders lost top backup D.J. Hayden to free agency this offseason. Conley, however, looks like an immediate fix for the cornerback position.

Let’s hope the Silver and Black have good information regarding Conley. If they do, this is an excellent value at No. 24 with the potential for the Ohio State alum to develop into a plus starter. If not, this could turn out to be one of the worst Day 1 picks in some time.

25

Jabrill Peppers Safety, Michigan

Grade: C

I know a lot of people like this pick, but I’m not convinced. Jabrill Peppers is a tremendous athlete with excellent versatility and a impeccable track record. Unfortunately, I don’t think he’s what the Browns needed to fix this franchise.

Assuming Peppers plays safety, he fills a huge hole in this Cleveland defense. They possess no semblance of starting-caliber position right now, so it’s safe to assume the Michigan product will step in as a Day 1 starter. The problem, though, is that I don’t see him as the type of high-impact player the Browns need him to be.

Sure, he’ll make some flashy plays and fill the special teams highlight reel. That’s all good and dandy. However, he’s inconsistent in coverage, struggles in man-to-man, and doesn’t have the most impressive ball skills. His tackling and effectiveness against the run, though, will definitely be a big help.

In the end, it’s not a terrible pick. However, the Browns likely could have waited until the second round to grab him. When all is said and done, Peppers should be a solid NFL player — but not a player who warrants a first-round pick.

26

Takkarist McKinley Defensive End, UCLA

Grade: B+

In terms of talent and value, this is a wonderful pick for the Falcons. They knew they wanted a pass rusher, and didn’t wait in hopes of watching one fall into their laps. Instead, they moved up the draft and got one of the most intriguing edge rushers available this year.

Takkarist McKinley has all the makings of a superstar edge rusher. The former high-school sprinter sports ridiculous speed for a defensive end, and shows excellent athleticism and bend when rushing the passer. He needs to get stronger to be an every-down player, but even his upside as a pass-rush specialist is worth a first-round pick.

By adding McKinley, the Falcons have given themselves one of the most promising young defensive end duos in the NFL. Combining the UCLA product with 2016 breakout star Vic Beasley should have opposing NFC South quarterbacks trembling in their cleats.

Honestly, the only reason I didn’t give McKinley an A is because of his draft-night outburst. I understand the emotions are high and he fulfilled a promise to his departed grandmother, but being a professional takes composure. I’m sure the Falcons were a little unsettled by his on-camera reaction.

27

Tre’Davious White Cornerback, LSU

Grade: B-

If this pick had come half a round later, I would have given it an A. I’m a firm believer that Tre’Davious White will be an exceptional cornerback in the NFL someday. I just don’t quite know if his talent really warrants the No. 27 overall pick.

White is a tough, reliable cover man who doesn’t do anything exceptionally well. I like his instincts and knack for finding the football, but he’s just good in coverage — not outstanding. To top it off, he’s an average athlete at the cornerback position and gets beat more often than you’d like to see from a top prospect.

I know the Bills were looking to fill the hole left by the departure of Stephon Gilmore during free agency. I’m not here to blame them for going out and getting an experienced starter who can contribute quickly for this Buffalo defense. I just don’t think this early in the draft was the right time for him to come off the board.

White will be a starter for the Bills someday, and chances are he won’t be a major disappointment. Unfortunately, I don’t think he’ll ever live up to the hype of being a first-round pick.

28

Taco Charlton Defensive End, Michigan

Grade: B

The Cowboys came into this draft knowing they needed to grab an edge rusher early. Unfortunately, sitting at No. 28 overall doesn’t exactly make finding an instant-impact player all that easy. It seems as though Dallas pulled it off, though.

While Taco Charlton wasn’t exactly seen as the cream of the crop, he should be able to step in for the Cowboys and play some significant snaps early. He was a late bloomer of sorts at Michigan, but burst onto the scene in 2016. Using his outstanding mix of speed and flexibility off the edge, he wreaked havoc on Big-10 offenses for much of the year.

Now he takes his talents to Dallas, where he’ll look to continue refining the skills he put on display a season ago. He offers excellent technique and good length off the edge, but seems to have a somewhat limited ceiling due to his lack of elite athleticism.

Either way, the Cowboys could have done much worse with this pick. Charlton should see the field plenty as a rookie, and has the well-rounded skill set to make an early impact. I don’t think Dallas was really looking for much more than that with this pick.

29

David Njoku Tight End, Miami (FL)

Grade: A

I was skeptical of the Browns’ second first-round selection, but the decision to move up for David Njoku absolutely earned my respect. Cleveland needs more playmakers across the board, and the Miami (FL) product fits the bill perfectly as an electric offensive weapon.

What I really like about Njoku is his athleticism and movement skills. He uses a mix of speed and route running to get himself open, and takes advantage of his hulking size to simply out-muscle defenders. He’s relatively raw and will need some refinement as a pass catcher, but has the tools to develop into a top-tier tight end.

Now here’s the kicker — Njoku is a willing blocker with the body and power to develop into a plus in-line tight end. The film shows a player who isn’t afraid to battle in the trenches, allowing him to offer more value than the typical uber-athletic tight end.

Whoever ends up being the Browns’ quarterback in 2017 needs more weapons to work with. The loss of Terrelle Pryor definitely hurt, but Njoku offers similar athleticism and should see plenty of targets as a rookie. The former Hurricane is a steal at No. 29, and will help this Cleveland team emerge from the AFC basement in the near future.

30

T.J. Watt Outside Linebacker, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

It was no secret the Steelers were looking for an upgrade at outside linebacker this offseason. Especially after the loss of Jarvis Jones via free agency, the team was starting to look a bit thin on the edge. Plus, James Harrison can’t keep this up much longer, can he?

That’s why it made perfect sense for them to take T.J. Watt in the first round. The former Badger has the look of high-upside prospect with ridiculous athleticism and playmaking chops. While I wouldn’t go as far as saying he’ll have the same type of impact as his older brother J.J., the future appears bright for the younger Watt.

Still, the Wisconsin product does offer some significant potential to disappoint. He’s an unpolished edge rusher who showed well in limited experience. There’s the possibility he fails to develop into the star the Steelers are hoping for, although it seems unlikely he ends up as anything less than a quality situational pass rusher.

I love the potential this pick comes with, but it’s not a home run. Watt needs to continue refining his technique as an edge rusher, but seems to be in a great situation with this outstanding Pittsburgh staff molding him.

31

Reuben Foster Inside Linebacker, Alabama

Grade: A+

As if adding Thomas and extra draft picks wasn’t enough, the 49ers find a way to secure one of the best linebacker prospects in recent years near the end of Round 1. It’s a huge steal for San Francisco — that is, assuming his shoulder issue doesn’t linger.

If his health isn’t a long-term concern, Foster can be a superstar for this 49ers defense. He flies around the field making big plays, and can shine on all three downs. His instincts and awareness against the run are outstanding, and he shows the athleticism needed to be a reliable option in coverage. Heck, he can even make plays as a pass rusher from time to time.

With how horrid San Francisco was on defense last year, Foster is a perfect fit. He’ll step in as the Day 1 starter, slotting in as the eventual replacement for NaVarro Bowman as the face of this defense. The former Crimson Tide star can step into the playmaker role and shine, similar to the way Luke Kuechly does for the Panthers.

Again, Lynch is proving the 49ers right in their decision to name him general manager. He made three big moves on the first day of his first draft, and has San Francisco looking like the early winners. I don’t think the franchise could have asked for much more.

32

Ryan Ramczyk Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Grade: B-

I’m all for thinking about the future. However, when you’re a team like the Saints with several significant needs, drafting to fill holes now instead of a year or two down the road seems like the most logical approach. That’s not the approach New Orleans took with this pick, though.

Sure, starting right tackle Zach Strief is getting up there in age. Chances are he doesn’t have much gas left in the tank, so drafting Ryan Ramczyk to be his eventual replacement makes sense. However, with so much defensive talent still on the board, it seems crazy to imagine grabbing a player who may not even see the field much as a rookie.

I’m also hesitant with Ramczyk because of his lack of experience. He was a one-year starter for the Badgers, albeit that one year was filled with promising play. The tools are there for him to be a plus starting left tackle some day, but there’s also the potential for the Wisconsin product to fizzle in the NFL.

It’s not the worst direction the Saints could have gone in, especially when you consider they got one of the 2017 draft class’ best offensive linemen at No. 32. That’s not saying a whole lot considering the weakness of this class, but the theoretical value is there with the selection of Ramczyk.

