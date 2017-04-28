2017 NFL Draft Grades: Detroit Lions Select Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions selected linebacker Jarrad Davis in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but how did they do with the No. 21 pick?

The Detroit Lions selected Jarrad Davis with the No. 21 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This shouldn’t be a surprise as the Lions are in desperate need of a linebacker — not just any linebacker, but one who is NFL ready. They need a player who will be a long-terms component of the team, and that screams Davis.

After releasing DeAndre Levy, the Lions were left with Tahir Whitehead and Paul Worrilow, both of whom have contracts expiring at the end of the 2017 season. Other than that, they were only left with rookie Antwione Williams.

Any shortcomings from last season can largely be blamed on the Lions defense, or lack thereof. The Lions ended the season with 26 sacks, while their opponents posted almost 40. By Week 8 of last season, the Lions had already given up eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Even questionable quarterbacks like Brock Osweiler completed 10 passes to a trio of tight ends. Not to mention the 517 yards surrendered to the position.

It doesn’t stop there! Not only was their pass defense horrific, but their rush defense wasn’t much better. The Lions surrendered a little over 106 yards per game to opposing running backs. Drafting Davis was a great move in the right direction if the Lions want to better their defense this season.

Davis had an impressive college career in Florida. During his freshmen year, he played seven games and had 16 tackles, two for loss. He also assisted eight tackles and had a forced fumble.

His junior year was his most impressive. He played 14 games, including bowl games, and totaled 50 tackles and 44 assists, with 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. That year he also recorded his first sack and ended the season with three and a half. Although he only played nine games in 2016, Davis still had an impressive season. He had 29 tackles with six for loss and 44 assists. He also recorded two sacks.

Davis is built for the position. He is flexible and moves well. He’s always ready to tackle. His talents make him a good candidate to be a blitzer, or exactly what the Lions need! He’s also great against tight ends, enforcing them to re-route; another area the Lions lack. Davis has great eye contact and understands the game.

Davis’ qualities fit perfectly within the Lions depth chart. They needed a linebacker who is NFL conditioned. Davis has proven himself to be a top contender in the NFL draft. Now it’s time to prove himself on the field. Welcome to Detroit!

