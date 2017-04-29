2017 NFL Draft Grades: Denver Broncos Day 2 Picks

The Denver Broncos made the move to protect their quarterbacks in Round 1, but what happened on Day 2 and was it as effective?

The 2017 NFL Draft was in full swing after one full round already was completed. The Denver Broncos selected Garett Bolles, offensive tackle from Utah, with their first-round pick at 20th overall. Bolles adds much needed talent to the offensive line which ranked ninth worst in the league last year with 40 sacks allowed.

With a lot of solid talent still on the board going in to day two of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos still have needs at offensive line, tight end and defensive line. It also wouldn’t hurt to add some playmakers at running back and wide receiver.

There was a run on skilled players (wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks) during the first half of the first round, causing a lot of talented defensive players to fall into the second round. This could’ve been Denver’s chance to grab a stud defensive player to add to their already stout defense.

Even though the Broncos used a first-round pick on the offensive line, they could still utilize some of their draft capital to invest in more linemen. Denver needs to stock up on as many offensive linemen as possible because the their line is the biggest weakness on the team.

Denver had the opportunity to make their team a lot better in the second day of the draft due to the quality of talent that fell to the second and third rounds. This was an excellent opportunity for the Denver Broncos to capitalize on other team’s mistakes and bolster their active roster.

The first round is the most publicized portion of the draft, but the meat and potatoes are in the second and third rounds. If you can hit on your picks in Day 2 of the draft, then there’s a very good chance that you can turn around your franchise. With tons of talent left on the board the Broncos had a chance to acquire enough talent to possibly make them a playoff contender again.

Did they make that happen?

Round 2, Pick 51: DeMarcus Walker, DE – Florida State

The Broncos capitalized on the amount of talent that fell into the second-round by selecting DeMarcus Walker, defensive end from Florida State. This pick adds another pass rusher to the defensive line, providing both depth and talent to the team’s defensive front.

He was highly productive during his senior season with 67 total tacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 16 sacks. Walker accumulated 27 sacks during his collegiate career. He also was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and ranked second in the nation in sacks.

Walker was considered a late-first round pick by many draft analysts, making him a value in the middle of the second round. A player like this is what the team needs to help bolster the defensive line.

His versatility is another reason why he’s a perfect fit for the defense due to his ability to play defensive end and kick inside and play some snaps at defensive tackle. He can pass rush and defend the run, which will make him a valuable asset to the defense.

DeMarcus Walker DE, Denver Broncos A+

The goal with every draft pick is to either address a team need or select the best player available. Walker was one of the top players on the board when the Broncos made their pick in the second round and he also filled on of the team’s needs, making him the right selection. Walker will be able to contribute to the defense early in his career as a rookie and should develop into one of the corner stone players for the franchise.

Round 3, Pick 82: Carlos Henderson, WR – Louisiana Tech

The Broncos walked into the third round with two major needs already address in offensive line and defensive end. They took a different approach with their third round pick by drafting Carlos Henderson, who is a deep threat wide receiver from Louisiana Tech. This pick has substance, even though it’s a little bit out of left field.

Henderson provides a different dynamic to the offense, because his speed will stretch the oppositions defense, which is something the offense lacked last season. His ability to burn defensive backs will making things easier for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders while running underneath routes. Henderson can be utilized as a movable chess piece because he can play on the outside and in the slot. His diverse skill set will also come in handy on special teams as a kick returner.

Many draft analysts considered him one of the top wide receivers in this draft class due to his athleticism and his ability to create separation from defenders while running routes. He also has an aggressive “my ball” mentality when the ball is in the air that allows him to win jump balls and tough catches from defenders. Not only is he a successful deep threat, but he is one of the best wide receiver prospects in this draft class at high pointing the ball before making the catch.

Carlos Henderson WR , Denver Broncos B-

The Broncos didn’t need to draft Henderson and he wasn’t the top player on the board during their pick. But he will improve the offense by providing a much needed deep threat to the wide receiver corps. He will help open up the offense, making it easier for the other receivers to run their routes underneath the coverage.

Round 3, Pick 101: Brendan Langley, CB – Lamar

The Broncos entered their last pick of the third round after already selecting a defensive end and a wide receiver with their previous two picks. They thought this was the perfect time to pull the trigger on a guy they have been coveting throughout the draft process. Denver decided to draft Brendan Langley, cornerback from Lamar, with 37th pick in the third round — No. 101 overall.

What makes Langley appealing is his athleticism as he’s fast enough to keep up with most wide receivers and has the short area quickness to not get tripped up by cover a wideouts running complex routes.

Langley was a decorated four-star prospect at the University of Georgia. He had trouble getting on the field at Georgia due to the team being stacked in the defensive backfield with talent. Langley then decided to transfer out of Georgia in hopes to find a program that can provide more playing time and give him a chance to show case his abilities. He signed with Lamar and everything is history from that point. He posted 43 tackles and six interceptions during his senior season.

Brendan Langley CB, Denver Broncos C

Langley is a developmental prospect who will be groomed to one day take over one of the starting corner back roles. His athleticism presents ton of upside, but his inability to earn playing at Georgia is a major red flag. If he can’t compete at the University of Georgia, how is he going to compete at the NFL level? He won’t be a major contributor this season, but he will provide much needed depth in the secondary. Cornerback wasn’t a major need for the Broncos, and they could have added depth at one of their positions of need with this pick.

