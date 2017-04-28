2017 NFL Draft Grades: Dallas Cowboys Select Taco Charlton

After an early run on offensive players in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys saw several high-profile defenders on the board when they picked. How did they do?

The Dallas Cowboys watched their defense get decimated in free agency. Both starting cornerbacks fled town, with Morris Claiborne signing with the Jets and Brandon Carr heading to Baltimore. Furthermore, the Dallas Cowboys lost longtime starting strong safety Barry Church to the Jaguars. However, a defense heavy draft brings hope to a Cowboys unit that needs to get younger and more talented.

With major needs at pass rusher and in the secondary, the Cowboys had a plethora of options when they went on the clock in the 2017 NFL Draft at No. 28.

Taco Charlton, Malik McDowell, and T.J. Watt all fell to Dallas in the defensive end department. Cornerback Kevin King was also on the board. Very few quality offensive players were still available, outside of running backs Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon. With Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, neither were considered.

So, with the 28th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Michigan defensive end, Taco Charlton.

Taco Charlton DE, Michigan A

When the 2017 NFL Draft kicked off, the Dallas Cowboys probably weren’t expecting to see Taco Charlton on the board when they went on the clock. So, they go best player available here, and grab the pass rusher they desperately need.

Charlton is still somewhat raw in his technique, but he has ideal size and athleticism for his position. At Michigan, he showed flashes of brilliance, but wasn’t consistent enough to be a high draft pick.

Luckily for Taco, the Cowboys have perhaps the best mentor a defensive lineman could ask for in defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. With his guidance and coacing, Charlton could easily become a 10.0+ sack a year player.

To sum Charlton up, he’s a project defensive end with a very high ceiling. The Dallas Cowboys are drafting him for potential, and he has a lot. Down the road, expect him to develop into the “war daddy” the Cowboys have been searching for.

