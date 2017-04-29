2017 NFL Draft Grades: Dallas Cowboys Day 2 Picks

After getting their edge rusher in Round 1, the Dallas Cowboys addressed the secondary on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft. How well did they pick?

Defense was at the forefront for the Dallas Cowboys on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft, as they went with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round, then went with cornerback Jourdan Lewis of Michigan in Round 3.

The selection of Awuzie is exactly the type of player the Cowboys need on their defensive backfield roster, especially since they were 23rd in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 226.9 yards, plus with the loss of veterans in free agency, this draft was made for them to add to their defense, which they did.

Dallas had a need at cornerback and they went out with the intention to address it. Did they do the job adequately? Let’s grade the pair of picks.

Round 2: Chidobe Awuzie, CB — Colorado

The Dallas Cowboys gained a much-needed cornerback or even safety with the 60th overall pick by selecting Chidobe Awuzie of Colorado and in the process selected a player who has excellent speed, can play man-to-man and should be on the field each game from his first day with the franchise.

Awuzie will be an excellent nickelback for the Cowboys as their current nickelback is Orlando Scandrick, plus other corners on the team included newly acquired Nolan Carroll and Anthony Brown, so this was an excellent selection for the Cowboys as they drafted a solid football player and filled a need on the defense too.

A four-year player at Colorado, Awuzie finished with three interceptions, but also made 265 tackles, including 65 this past season, with six tackles for a loss. He also totaled four sacks in the 2016 season and one interception.

As for how this helps the Cowboys, they lost Brandon Carr (Baltimore Ravens) and Morris Claiborne (New York Jets) in free agency. So there was a big need to replace those two veterans at cornerback, with Carr being a very reliable player as he played five-straight seasons with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys made a smart choice with this selection as not only will Awuzie provide the Cowboys with potentially great play at the nickel, but he’s a player who at 6-0, 202 pounds can make a defense better whenever he’s on the field, especially with his 4.43-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Some NFL Draft experts had Awuzie being drafted by the Cowboys, but at No. 28 overall in the first round, not at 60th overall. This pick was a gift for the Cowboys, as Rob Rang of CBS Sports described him as a “lockdown corner” and a “fluid athlete.”

He’ll still have to prove it at the highest level, but he’ll be a versatile player in the defensive backfield most likely at cornerback. Don’t be surprised to see Awuzie at the line of scrimmage on top of wide receivers.

Chidobe Awuzie CB, Dallas Cowboys A

With the first two picks of the 2017 NFL Draft playing defense, the Cowboys have added the edge rusher they’ve needed, along with the addition of Awuzie who will bring even more physical play to a Cowboys defense that needs to be more physical in the upcoming season.

Round 3: Jourdan Lewis, CB — Michigan

The Dallas Cowboys selected a player with a checkered off-the-field past that still isn’t completely over within the court system. But in terms of a football player, cornerback Jourdan Lewis makes the Cowboys a better defense, again being another nickel corner who will produce from Day 1 when he’s on the field.

During his senior season under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Lewis played in 10 games where he totaled two interceptions and 27 tackles. He also had 3.5 tackles for a loss and had nine passes defensed. His junior season in 2015, Lewis finished with two interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

For his Michigan career, Lewis finished with 135 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions and 37 passes defensed.

With Lewis, it isn’t about how he’ll produce in the NFL as he’s a very talented player, but his off-the-field misdemeanor domestic charges is very concerning.

Jourdan Lewis CB, Dallas Cowboys B+

Stepping away from the non-football aspects of Lewis, as a pure football player Lewis can get the job done in the NFL. He was a top-10 rated cornerback in the draft, plus he fits in well with the Cowboys scheme and will help greatly with pass coverage in the tough NFC East.

Again, football-wise this is a good pick for the Cowboys, but it will come down to what occurs off the field and how Lewis handles himself from here on out to see how this selection eventually turns out for the Cowboys.

